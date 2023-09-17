Live Radio
Sanford International Tour Scores

The Associated Press

September 17, 2023, 6:09 PM

Sunday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

Final Round

Steve Stricker 62-66-66—194
K.J. Choi 62-68-65—195
Joe Durant 65-64-68—197
Bernhard Langer 67-67-64—198
Alex Cejka 63-68-68—199
Paul Stankowski 67-66-66—199
Paul Broadhurst 68-65-67—200
John Daly 66-64-70—200
David Toms 63-66-71—200
Robert Karlsson 65-65-71—201
Kirk Triplett 68-68-65—201
Woody Austin 68-67-67—202
Matt Gogel 66-67-69—202
Richard Green 68-67-67—202
Lee Janzen 69-70-63—202
Jerry Kelly 70-65-67—202
Mario Tiziani 67-66-69—202
David Duval 70-65-68—203
Bob Estes 66-71-66—203
Rocco Mediate 63-70-70—203
Rod Pampling 67-68-68—203
Y.E. Yang 68-67-68—203
Brian Cooper 67-68-69—204
Marco Dawson 66-71-67—204
Scott Dunlap 67-70-67—204
Dicky Pride 69-69-66—204
Brett Quigley 71-69-64—204
Wes Short 65-70-69—204
Stuart Appleby 66-67-72—205
Darren Clarke 63-72-70—205
Glen Day 68-66-71—205
Chris DiMarco 67-68-70—205
Rob Labritz 66-71-68—205
Ken Tanigawa 68-70-67—205
Shane Bertsch 67-70-69—206
Steve Flesch 66-71-69—206
Thongchai Jaidee 69-70-67—206
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-68-71—206
Billy Mayfair 67-70-69—206
David Branshaw 64-72-71—207
Olin Browne 67-70-70—207
Ernie Els 68-67-72—207
Retief Goosen 70-68-69—207
Scott Verplank 72-66-69—207
Boo Weekley 66-71-70—207
Michael Allen 67-69-72—208
Jason Bohn 69-71-68—208
Tim Herron 70-69-69—208
Jeff Maggert 68-71-69—208
David McKenzie 66-71-71—208
Charlie Wi 65-69-74—208
Tom Gillis 66-72-71—209
Colin Montgomerie 72-69-68—209
John Senden 67-74-68—209
Paul Goydos 70-69-71—210
Ryan Jansa 69-69-72—210
Jesper Parnevik 69-72-69—210
Billy Andrade 69-71-71—211
Ken Duke 73-68-70—211
Fred Funk 67-72-72—211
John Huston 72-72-67—211
Timothy O’Neal 69-74-68—211
Harrison Frazar 71-70-71—212
Steve Pate 72-70-70—212
Corey Pavin 68-71-73—212
Duffy Waldorf 68-74-70—212
Carlos Franco 72-69-72—213
Dick Mast 70-72-71—213
Jeff Sluman 71-73-69—213
Tom Pernice 69-73-74—216
Robert Gamez 75-73-69—217
Hank Kim 74-73-70—217
Scott McCarron 70-75-72—217
Robert Damron 74-73-71—218
Jim Furyk 74-75-71—220
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-74—220
Dennis Hendershott 75-73-75—223
Dan Forsman 78-71-77—226

