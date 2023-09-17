Sanford International Tour Scores

Sunday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Final Round Steve Stricker 62-66-66—194…

Sunday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

Final Round

Steve Stricker 62-66-66—194 K.J. Choi 62-68-65—195 Joe Durant 65-64-68—197 Bernhard Langer 67-67-64—198 Alex Cejka 63-68-68—199 Paul Stankowski 67-66-66—199 Paul Broadhurst 68-65-67—200 John Daly 66-64-70—200 David Toms 63-66-71—200 Robert Karlsson 65-65-71—201 Kirk Triplett 68-68-65—201 Woody Austin 68-67-67—202 Matt Gogel 66-67-69—202 Richard Green 68-67-67—202 Lee Janzen 69-70-63—202 Jerry Kelly 70-65-67—202 Mario Tiziani 67-66-69—202 David Duval 70-65-68—203 Bob Estes 66-71-66—203 Rocco Mediate 63-70-70—203 Rod Pampling 67-68-68—203 Y.E. Yang 68-67-68—203 Brian Cooper 67-68-69—204 Marco Dawson 66-71-67—204 Scott Dunlap 67-70-67—204 Dicky Pride 69-69-66—204 Brett Quigley 71-69-64—204 Wes Short 65-70-69—204 Stuart Appleby 66-67-72—205 Darren Clarke 63-72-70—205 Glen Day 68-66-71—205 Chris DiMarco 67-68-70—205 Rob Labritz 66-71-68—205 Ken Tanigawa 68-70-67—205 Shane Bertsch 67-70-69—206 Steve Flesch 66-71-69—206 Thongchai Jaidee 69-70-67—206 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-68-71—206 Billy Mayfair 67-70-69—206 David Branshaw 64-72-71—207 Olin Browne 67-70-70—207 Ernie Els 68-67-72—207 Retief Goosen 70-68-69—207 Scott Verplank 72-66-69—207 Boo Weekley 66-71-70—207 Michael Allen 67-69-72—208 Jason Bohn 69-71-68—208 Tim Herron 70-69-69—208 Jeff Maggert 68-71-69—208 David McKenzie 66-71-71—208 Charlie Wi 65-69-74—208 Tom Gillis 66-72-71—209 Colin Montgomerie 72-69-68—209 John Senden 67-74-68—209 Paul Goydos 70-69-71—210 Ryan Jansa 69-69-72—210 Jesper Parnevik 69-72-69—210 Billy Andrade 69-71-71—211 Ken Duke 73-68-70—211 Fred Funk 67-72-72—211 John Huston 72-72-67—211 Timothy O’Neal 69-74-68—211 Harrison Frazar 71-70-71—212 Steve Pate 72-70-70—212 Corey Pavin 68-71-73—212 Duffy Waldorf 68-74-70—212 Carlos Franco 72-69-72—213 Dick Mast 70-72-71—213 Jeff Sluman 71-73-69—213 Tom Pernice 69-73-74—216 Robert Gamez 75-73-69—217 Hank Kim 74-73-70—217 Scott McCarron 70-75-72—217 Robert Damron 74-73-71—218 Jim Furyk 74-75-71—220 Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-74—220 Dennis Hendershott 75-73-75—223 Dan Forsman 78-71-77—226

