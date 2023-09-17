Sanford International Tour Scores

Sunday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Final Round
|Steve Stricker
|62-66-66—194
|K.J. Choi
|62-68-65—195
|Joe Durant
|65-64-68—197
|Bernhard Langer
|67-67-64—198
|Alex Cejka
|63-68-68—199
|Paul Stankowski
|67-66-66—199
|Paul Broadhurst
|68-65-67—200
|John Daly
|66-64-70—200
|David Toms
|63-66-71—200
|Robert Karlsson
|65-65-71—201
|Kirk Triplett
|68-68-65—201
|Woody Austin
|68-67-67—202
|Matt Gogel
|66-67-69—202
|Richard Green
|68-67-67—202
|Lee Janzen
|69-70-63—202
|Jerry Kelly
|70-65-67—202
|Mario Tiziani
|67-66-69—202
|David Duval
|70-65-68—203
|Bob Estes
|66-71-66—203
|Rocco Mediate
|63-70-70—203
|Rod Pampling
|67-68-68—203
|Y.E. Yang
|68-67-68—203
|Brian Cooper
|67-68-69—204
|Marco Dawson
|66-71-67—204
|Scott Dunlap
|67-70-67—204
|Dicky Pride
|69-69-66—204
|Brett Quigley
|71-69-64—204
|Wes Short
|65-70-69—204
|Stuart Appleby
|66-67-72—205
|Darren Clarke
|63-72-70—205
|Glen Day
|68-66-71—205
|Chris DiMarco
|67-68-70—205
|Rob Labritz
|66-71-68—205
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70-67—205
|Shane Bertsch
|67-70-69—206
|Steve Flesch
|66-71-69—206
|Thongchai Jaidee
|69-70-67—206
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-68-71—206
|Billy Mayfair
|67-70-69—206
|David Branshaw
|64-72-71—207
|Olin Browne
|67-70-70—207
|Ernie Els
|68-67-72—207
|Retief Goosen
|70-68-69—207
|Scott Verplank
|72-66-69—207
|Boo Weekley
|66-71-70—207
|Michael Allen
|67-69-72—208
|Jason Bohn
|69-71-68—208
|Tim Herron
|70-69-69—208
|Jeff Maggert
|68-71-69—208
|David McKenzie
|66-71-71—208
|Charlie Wi
|65-69-74—208
|Tom Gillis
|66-72-71—209
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-69-68—209
|John Senden
|67-74-68—209
|Paul Goydos
|70-69-71—210
|Ryan Jansa
|69-69-72—210
|Jesper Parnevik
|69-72-69—210
|Billy Andrade
|69-71-71—211
|Ken Duke
|73-68-70—211
|Fred Funk
|67-72-72—211
|John Huston
|72-72-67—211
|Timothy O’Neal
|69-74-68—211
|Harrison Frazar
|71-70-71—212
|Steve Pate
|72-70-70—212
|Corey Pavin
|68-71-73—212
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-74-70—212
|Carlos Franco
|72-69-72—213
|Dick Mast
|70-72-71—213
|Jeff Sluman
|71-73-69—213
|Tom Pernice
|69-73-74—216
|Robert Gamez
|75-73-69—217
|Hank Kim
|74-73-70—217
|Scott McCarron
|70-75-72—217
|Robert Damron
|74-73-71—218
|Jim Furyk
|74-75-71—220
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|75-71-74—220
|Dennis Hendershott
|75-73-75—223
|Dan Forsman
|78-71-77—226
