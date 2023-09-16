Sanford International Tour Scores

Saturday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Second Round Steve Stricker 62-66—128…

Saturday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

Second Round

Steve Stricker 62-66—128 Joe Durant 65-64—129 David Toms 63-66—129 K.J. Choi 62-68—130 John Daly 66-64—130 Robert Karlsson 65-65—130 Alex Cejka 63-68—131 Stuart Appleby 66-67—133 Paul Broadhurst 68-65—133 Matt Gogel 66-67—133 Rocco Mediate 63-70—133 Paul Stankowski 67-66—133 Mario Tiziani 67-66—133 Glen Day 68-66—134 Bernhard Langer 67-67—134 Charlie Wi 65-69—134 Woody Austin 68-67—135 Darren Clarke 63-72—135 Brian Cooper 67-68—135 Chris DiMarco 67-68—135 David Duval 70-65—135 Ernie Els 68-67—135 Richard Green 68-67—135 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-68—135 Jerry Kelly 70-65—135 Rod Pampling 67-68—135 Wes Short 65-70—135 Y.E. Yang 68-67—135 Michael Allen 67-69—136 David Branshaw 64-72—136 Kirk Triplett 68-68—136 Shane Bertsch 67-70—137 Olin Browne 67-70—137 Marco Dawson 66-71—137 Scott Dunlap 67-70—137 Bob Estes 66-71—137 Steve Flesch 66-71—137 Rob Labritz 66-71—137 Billy Mayfair 67-70—137 David McKenzie 66-71—137 Boo Weekley 66-71—137 Tom Gillis 66-72—138 Retief Goosen 70-68—138 Ryan Jansa 69-69—138 Dicky Pride 69-69—138 Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 Scott Verplank 72-66—138 Fred Funk 67-72—139 Paul Goydos 70-69—139 Tim Herron 70-69—139 Thongchai Jaidee 69-70—139 Lee Janzen 69-70—139 Jeff Maggert 68-71—139 Corey Pavin 68-71—139 Billy Andrade 69-71—140 Jason Bohn 69-71—140 Brett Quigley 71-69—140 Ken Duke 73-68—141 Carlos Franco 72-69—141 Harrison Frazar 71-70—141 Colin Montgomerie 72-69—141 Jesper Parnevik 69-72—141 John Senden 67-74—141 Dick Mast 70-72—142 Steve Pate 72-70—142 Tom Pernice 69-73—142 Duffy Waldorf 68-74—142 Timothy O’Neal 69-74—143 John Huston 72-72—144 Jeff Sluman 71-73—144 Scott McCarron 70-75—145 Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71—146 Robert Damron 74-73—147 Hank Kim 74-73—147 Robert Gamez 75-73—148 Dennis Hendershott 75-73—148 Dan Forsman 78-71—149 Jim Furyk 74-75—149

