Sanford International Tour Scores

Saturday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Second Round
|Steve Stricker
|62-66—128
|Joe Durant
|65-64—129
|David Toms
|63-66—129
|K.J. Choi
|62-68—130
|John Daly
|66-64—130
|Robert Karlsson
|65-65—130
|Alex Cejka
|63-68—131
|Stuart Appleby
|66-67—133
|Paul Broadhurst
|68-65—133
|Matt Gogel
|66-67—133
|Rocco Mediate
|63-70—133
|Paul Stankowski
|67-66—133
|Mario Tiziani
|67-66—133
|Glen Day
|68-66—134
|Bernhard Langer
|67-67—134
|Charlie Wi
|65-69—134
|Woody Austin
|68-67—135
|Darren Clarke
|63-72—135
|Brian Cooper
|67-68—135
|Chris DiMarco
|67-68—135
|David Duval
|70-65—135
|Ernie Els
|68-67—135
|Richard Green
|68-67—135
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-68—135
|Jerry Kelly
|70-65—135
|Rod Pampling
|67-68—135
|Wes Short
|65-70—135
|Y.E. Yang
|68-67—135
|Michael Allen
|67-69—136
|David Branshaw
|64-72—136
|Kirk Triplett
|68-68—136
|Shane Bertsch
|67-70—137
|Olin Browne
|67-70—137
|Marco Dawson
|66-71—137
|Scott Dunlap
|67-70—137
|Bob Estes
|66-71—137
|Steve Flesch
|66-71—137
|Rob Labritz
|66-71—137
|Billy Mayfair
|67-70—137
|David McKenzie
|66-71—137
|Boo Weekley
|66-71—137
|Tom Gillis
|66-72—138
|Retief Goosen
|70-68—138
|Ryan Jansa
|69-69—138
|Dicky Pride
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70—138
|Scott Verplank
|72-66—138
|Fred Funk
|67-72—139
|Paul Goydos
|70-69—139
|Tim Herron
|70-69—139
|Thongchai Jaidee
|69-70—139
|Lee Janzen
|69-70—139
|Jeff Maggert
|68-71—139
|Corey Pavin
|68-71—139
|Billy Andrade
|69-71—140
|Jason Bohn
|69-71—140
|Brett Quigley
|71-69—140
|Ken Duke
|73-68—141
|Carlos Franco
|72-69—141
|Harrison Frazar
|71-70—141
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-69—141
|Jesper Parnevik
|69-72—141
|John Senden
|67-74—141
|Dick Mast
|70-72—142
|Steve Pate
|72-70—142
|Tom Pernice
|69-73—142
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-74—142
|Timothy O’Neal
|69-74—143
|John Huston
|72-72—144
|Jeff Sluman
|71-73—144
|Scott McCarron
|70-75—145
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|75-71—146
|Robert Damron
|74-73—147
|Hank Kim
|74-73—147
|Robert Gamez
|75-73—148
|Dennis Hendershott
|75-73—148
|Dan Forsman
|78-71—149
|Jim Furyk
|74-75—149
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.