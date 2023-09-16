Live Radio
Sanford International Tour Scores

The Associated Press

September 16, 2023, 6:00 PM

Saturday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

Second Round

Steve Stricker 62-66—128
Joe Durant 65-64—129
David Toms 63-66—129
K.J. Choi 62-68—130
John Daly 66-64—130
Robert Karlsson 65-65—130
Alex Cejka 63-68—131
Stuart Appleby 66-67—133
Paul Broadhurst 68-65—133
Matt Gogel 66-67—133
Rocco Mediate 63-70—133
Paul Stankowski 67-66—133
Mario Tiziani 67-66—133
Glen Day 68-66—134
Bernhard Langer 67-67—134
Charlie Wi 65-69—134
Woody Austin 68-67—135
Darren Clarke 63-72—135
Brian Cooper 67-68—135
Chris DiMarco 67-68—135
David Duval 70-65—135
Ernie Els 68-67—135
Richard Green 68-67—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-68—135
Jerry Kelly 70-65—135
Rod Pampling 67-68—135
Wes Short 65-70—135
Y.E. Yang 68-67—135
Michael Allen 67-69—136
David Branshaw 64-72—136
Kirk Triplett 68-68—136
Shane Bertsch 67-70—137
Olin Browne 67-70—137
Marco Dawson 66-71—137
Scott Dunlap 67-70—137
Bob Estes 66-71—137
Steve Flesch 66-71—137
Rob Labritz 66-71—137
Billy Mayfair 67-70—137
David McKenzie 66-71—137
Boo Weekley 66-71—137
Tom Gillis 66-72—138
Retief Goosen 70-68—138
Ryan Jansa 69-69—138
Dicky Pride 69-69—138
Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138
Scott Verplank 72-66—138
Fred Funk 67-72—139
Paul Goydos 70-69—139
Tim Herron 70-69—139
Thongchai Jaidee 69-70—139
Lee Janzen 69-70—139
Jeff Maggert 68-71—139
Corey Pavin 68-71—139
Billy Andrade 69-71—140
Jason Bohn 69-71—140
Brett Quigley 71-69—140
Ken Duke 73-68—141
Carlos Franco 72-69—141
Harrison Frazar 71-70—141
Colin Montgomerie 72-69—141
Jesper Parnevik 69-72—141
John Senden 67-74—141
Dick Mast 70-72—142
Steve Pate 72-70—142
Tom Pernice 69-73—142
Duffy Waldorf 68-74—142
Timothy O’Neal 69-74—143
John Huston 72-72—144
Jeff Sluman 71-73—144
Scott McCarron 70-75—145
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71—146
Robert Damron 74-73—147
Hank Kim 74-73—147
Robert Gamez 75-73—148
Dennis Hendershott 75-73—148
Dan Forsman 78-71—149
Jim Furyk 74-75—149

