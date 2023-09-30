Ryder Cup Results

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½ Saturday…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½ Saturday Foursomes Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, 9 and 7.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

Fourballs United States 3, Europe 1

Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, 4 and 3.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.