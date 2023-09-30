GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | Deals on food, drinks (if the shutdown happens) | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Results

Ryder Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 30, 2023, 6:04 AM

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 9½, UNITED STATES 2½
Saturday
Foursomes
Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, 9 and 7.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

