Ryder Cup Results

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 9½, UNITED STATES 2½ Saturday Foursomes Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, 9 and 7.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

