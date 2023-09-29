Ryder Cup Pairings

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 All Times EDT Saturday Foursomes 7:35…

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 All Times EDT Saturday Foursomes

7:35 a.m. — Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

7:50 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe.

8:05 a.m. — Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, vs. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe.

8:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

