Ryder Cup Pairings

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 2:16 PM

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
All Times EDT
Saturday
Foursomes

7:35 a.m. — Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

7:50 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe.

8:05 a.m. — Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, vs. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe.

8:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

