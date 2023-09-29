Ryder Cup Pairings

|At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,248; Par: 72
|EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0
|Friday
|Foursomes
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 4 and 3.
Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, 4 and 3.
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, 2 and 1.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.
