Ryder Cup Pairings

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 10:52 AM

At Marco Simone
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 72
All times EDT
Friday
Foursomes

1:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

1:50 a.m. — Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe.

2:05 a.m. — Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, vs. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe.

2:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

Sports
