Ryder Cup Pairings

|At Marco Simone
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,248; Par: 72
|All times EDT
|Friday
|Foursomes
1:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.
1:50 a.m. — Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe.
2:05 a.m. — Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, vs. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe.
2:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.
