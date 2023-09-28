Ryder Cup Pairings

At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,248; Par: 72 All times EDT Friday Foursomes 1:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler…

Friday Foursomes

1:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

1:50 a.m. — Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe.

2:05 a.m. — Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, vs. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe.

2:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

