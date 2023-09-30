Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Saturday At Marco Simone GC Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½ Europe Foursomes Fourball…

Saturday At Marco Simone GC Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½ Europe Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Ludvig Aberg 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 Matt Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 3 2 Tyrrell Hatton 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Nicolai Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 2 ½ Viktor Hovland 2-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 4 2½ Shane Lowry 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Robert MacIntyre 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Rory McIlroy 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 4 3 Jon Rahm 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Justin Rose 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Sepp Straka 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Sam Burns 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Patrick Cantlay 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Wyndham Clark 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Brian Harman 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 Max Homa 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 2-1-1 4 2½ Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Collin Morikawa 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Xander Schauffele 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0 Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 ½ Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 3 ½ Justin Thomas 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 3 ½

