Live Radio
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

September 30, 2023, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Marco Simone GC
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Ludvig Aberg 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Matt Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 3 2
Tyrrell Hatton 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 2-0-1 3
Nicolai Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 2 ½
Viktor Hovland 2-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 4
Shane Lowry 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Robert MacIntyre 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Rory McIlroy 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 4 3
Jon Rahm 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 2-0-1 3
Justin Rose 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Sepp Straka 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Sam Burns 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Patrick Cantlay 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Wyndham Clark 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Brian Harman 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Max Homa 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 2-1-1 4
Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Collin Morikawa 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Xander Schauffele 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 ½
Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 3 ½
Justin Thomas 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 3 ½

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up