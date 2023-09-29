Live Radio
Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 12:42 PM

Friday
At Marco Simone GC
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 1½
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Ludvig Aberg 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Matt Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Tommy Fleetwood 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Tyrrell Hatton 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Nicolai Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Viktor Hovland 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Shane Lowry 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Robert MacIntyre 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Rory McIlroy 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Jon Rahm 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Justin Rose 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Sepp Straka 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Sam Burns 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Patrick Cantlay 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Wyndham Clark 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Brian Harman 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Max Homa 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Brooks Koepka 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Collin Morikawa 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Xander Schauffele 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Scottie Scheffler 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Jordan Spieth 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Justin Thomas 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½

