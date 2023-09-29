Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Friday At Marco Simone GC Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 1½ Europe Foursomes Fourball…

Friday At Marco Simone GC Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 1½ Europe Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Ludvig Aberg 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Matt Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Tommy Fleetwood 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Tyrrell Hatton 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Nicolai Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Viktor Hovland 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Shane Lowry 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Robert MacIntyre 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Rory McIlroy 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Jon Rahm 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Justin Rose 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Sepp Straka 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Sam Burns 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Patrick Cantlay 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Wyndham Clark 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Brian Harman 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Max Homa 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Brooks Koepka 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Collin Morikawa 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Xander Schauffele 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Scottie Scheffler 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Jordan Spieth 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Justin Thomas 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½

