Ryder Cup Cards

By The Associated Press Saturday At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½ FOURSOMES Europe 3, United States 1 Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 545-336-346-433-244-34x Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 434-343-354-523-353-43x Europe, 2 and 1. Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Scottie Scheffler-Brooks Koepka, US 656-334-355-55x-xxx-xxx Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 445-233-334-33x-xxx-xxx Europe, 9 and 7. Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 434-335-346-333-244-2xx Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur 443-353-355-544-244-3xx United States, 4 and 2. Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 455-334-344-443-235-43x Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 445-333-335-434-355-32x Europe, 2 and 1. FOURBALLS United States, Europe Score Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Sam Burns-Collin Morikawa, US 344-333-344-433-344-xxx Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 445-244-345-444-234-xxx United States, 4 and 3. Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 344-233-344-433-244-43x Tommy Fleetwood-Nicolai Hojgaard, Eur 444-334-345-334-234-23x United States, 2 and 1. Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 344-234-245-445-354-3xx Justin Rose-Robert MacIntyre, Eur 344-333-244-345-244-3xx Europe, 3 and 2. Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Patrick Cantlay-Wyndham Clark, US 444-334-344-434-244-324 Matt Fitzpatrick-Rory McIlroy, Eur 444-234-344-444-234-335 United States, 1 up.