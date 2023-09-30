Ryder Cup Cards

|By The Associated Press
|Saturday
|At Marco Simone
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
|EUROPE 9½, UNITED STATES 1½
|FOURSOMES
|Europe 3, United States 1
Par 444-344-345-445-344-435
Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 545-336-346-433-244-34x
Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 434-343-354-523-353-43x
Europe, 2 and 1.
Par 444-344-345-445-344-435
Scottie Scheffler-Brooks Koepka, US 656-334-355-55x-xxx-xxx
Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 445-233-334-33x-xxx-xxx
Europe, 9 and 7.
Par 444-344-345-445-344-435
Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 434-335-346-333-244-2xx
Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur 443-353-355-544-244-3xx
United States, 4 and 2.
Par 444-344-345-445-344-435
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 455-334-344-443-235-43x
Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 445-333-335-434-355-32x
Europe, 2 and 1.
