Ryder Cup Cards

Friday At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181. Par: 71 EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0 FOURSOMES Europe 4, United…

Friday At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181. Par: 71 EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0 FOURSOMES Europe 4, United States 0 Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, U.S. 444-343-345-445-344-xxx Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 443-334-245-433-344-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Max Homa-Brian Harman, U.S. 453-354-355-435-344-xxx Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 344-443-354-435-334-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Rickie Fowler-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 545-334-455-354-254-33x Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur 543-244-334-554-344-53x

Europe, 2 and 1

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 444-334-364-444-335-33x Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 444-234-346-434-344-42x

Europe, 2 and 1.

FOURBALLS Europe 2½, United States 1½ Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 444-233-344-434-254-434 Viktor Hovland-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 344-334-244-435-334-334

Halved.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Scottie Scheffler-Brooks Koepka, U.S. 444-333-344-434-333-324 Jon Rahm-Nicolai Hojgaard, Eur 345-333-235-534-334-233

Halved

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Max Homa-Wyndham Clark, U.S. 344-333-244-434-245-345 Robert MacIntyre-Justin Rose, Eur 334-343-345-334-344-434

Halved.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Collin Morikawa-Xander Schauffele, U.S. 444-334-344-334-344-xxx Rory McIlroy-Matt Fitzpatrick, Eur 433-223-244-345-343-xxx

Europe, 5 and 3.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.