Ryder Cup Cards

|Friday
|At Marco Simone
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,181. Par: 71
|EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0
|FOURSOMES
|Europe 4, United States 0
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, U.S.
|444-343-345-445-344-xxx
|Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur
|443-334-245-433-344-xxx
Europe, 4 and 3.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Max Homa-Brian Harman, U.S.
|453-354-355-435-344-xxx
|Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur
|344-443-354-435-334-xxx
Europe, 4 and 3.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Rickie Fowler-Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|545-334-455-354-254-33x
|Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur
|543-244-334-554-344-53x
Europe, 2 and 1
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S.
|444-334-364-444-335-33x
|Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur
|444-234-346-434-344-42x
Europe, 2 and 1.
|FOURBALLS
|Europe 2½, United States 1½
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|444-233-344-434-254-434
|Viktor Hovland-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur
|344-334-244-435-334-334
Halved.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Scottie Scheffler-Brooks Koepka, U.S.
|444-333-344-434-333-324
|Jon Rahm-Nicolai Hojgaard, Eur
|345-333-235-534-334-233
Halved
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Max Homa-Wyndham Clark, U.S.
|344-333-244-434-245-345
|Robert MacIntyre-Justin Rose, Eur
|334-343-345-334-344-434
Halved.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Collin Morikawa-Xander Schauffele, U.S.
|444-334-344-334-344-xxx
|Rory McIlroy-Matt Fitzpatrick, Eur
|433-223-244-345-343-xxx
Europe, 5 and 3.
