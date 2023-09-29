Ryder Cup Cards

|Friday
|At Marco Simone
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,181. Par: 71
|EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0
|FOURSOMES
|Europe 4, United States 0
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, U.S.
|444-343-345-445-344-xxx
|Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur
|443-334-245-433-344-xxx
Europe, 4 and 3.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Max Homa-Brian Harman, U.S.
|453-354-355-435-344-xxx
|Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur
|344-443-354-435-334-xxx
Europe, 4 and 3.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Rickie Fowler-Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|545-334-455-354-254-33x
|Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur
|543-244-334-554-344-53x
Europe, 2 and 1
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S.
|444-334-364-444-335-33x
|Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur
|444-234-346-434-344-42x
Europe, 2 and 1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.