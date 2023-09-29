Ryder Cup Cards

Friday At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181. Par: 71 EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0 FOURSOMES Europe 4, United…

Friday At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181. Par: 71 EUROPE 4, UNITED STATES 0 FOURSOMES Europe 4, United States 0 Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, U.S. 444-343-345-445-344-xxx Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 443-334-245-433-344-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Max Homa-Brian Harman, U.S. 453-354-355-435-344-xxx Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg, Eur 344-443-354-435-334-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Rickie Fowler-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 545-334-455-354-254-33x Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka, Eur 543-244-334-554-344-53x

Europe, 2 and 1

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 444-334-364-444-335-33x Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 444-234-346-434-344-42x

Europe, 2 and 1.

