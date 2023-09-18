Royals put All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on 7-day concussion list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on the seven-day concussion list Monday, two days…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on the seven-day concussion list Monday, two days after he left a game against the Astros with what the club called a non-concussive head impact.

The Royals made the move before opening a three-game series against the Guardians. They selected the contract of Tyler Cropley from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and transferred fellow catcher Freddy Fermin to the 60-day injured list.

Pérez was hit in the facemask by a foul ball off the bat of Jose Altuve in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against Houston. The impact popped the mask off Pérez, and the catcher initially told Royals trainer Kyle Turner that he was fine.

During a later at-bat, umpire John Libka bent down to check on Pérez, who had begun to feel light-headed. That’s when Turner and Royals manager Matt Quatraro came out to check on him again and ultimately took him out of the game.

Pérez is hitting .252 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs for the Royals this season.

