Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (44-98, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-63, third in the AL East) Toronto;…

Kansas City Royals (44-98, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-63, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-14, 5.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -238, Royals +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will look to stop their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 78-63 overall and 36-30 in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Kansas City is 18-52 in road games and 44-98 overall. The Royals have gone 21-77 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 25 doubles and 11 home runs for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 11-for-30 with six doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, eight triples and 28 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .304 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.