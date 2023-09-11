Rockies host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (77-67, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-91, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Chicago Cubs (77-67, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-91, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.09 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -178, Rockies +150; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Colorado has gone 29-38 at home and 51-91 overall. The Rockies have a 28-80 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago is 77-67 overall and 36-33 in road games. The Cubs have a 37-17 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 30 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .235 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (back), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

