Rockies face the Cubs looking to break road skid

Colorado Rockies (56-98, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-74, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (3-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cubs: Jordan Wicks (3-1, 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -257, Rockies +211; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to end a nine-game road slide.

Chicago has a 44-36 record in home games and an 81-74 record overall. The Cubs have gone 57-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 56-98 overall and 22-58 on the road. The Rockies have a 41-23 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 28 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .307 for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 8-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 16-for-40 with five doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .275 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

