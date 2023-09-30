Revolution become 10th team in MLS history to go unbeaten in their first 15 home matches of a season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dave Romney scored a go-ahead goal in the 85th minute and the New England Revolution beat…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dave Romney scored a go-ahead goal in the 85th minute and the New England Revolution beat Charlotte 2-1 on Saturday night to become the 10th team in MLS history to go unbeaten through their first 15 home matches of a season.

New England (14-6-10) is the only team without a home loss this regular season, with 11 wins and four draws. The Revs have won three of its four meetings with Charlotte, including a 1-0 victory on the opening day of the season.

Charlotte (7-11-12) suffered just its fourth loss in the last 18 matches in all competitions, with 11 draws.

Noel Buck opened the scoring for New England in the 64th minute.

Karol Swiderski tied it at 1-all in the 84th before Romney headed home a cross by DeJuan Jones at the back post.

The Revolution, who announced a crowd of 37,701, host the Columbus Crew on Wednesday while Charlotte plays Toronto.

