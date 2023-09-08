Reds play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (61-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-69, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (61-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-69, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-2, 7.24 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -128, Cardinals +109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 35-37 record in home games and a 73-69 record overall. The Reds have gone 26-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has gone 30-39 in road games and 61-79 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .429.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Reds are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits (31 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs). Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 13-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .277 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 74 walks and 73 RBI. Jordan Walker is 16-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.