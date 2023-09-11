Live Radio
Red Sox-Yankees opener rained out; game to be made up as part of day-night doubleheader Tuesday

The Associated Press

September 11, 2023, 8:42 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The series opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park was rained out on Monday night and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

The tarp was never removed from the field while a steady rain fell on the Boston area. About an hour after the scheduled first pitch, the team announced the game had been postponed.

The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta in the 1:30 p.m. makeup game. He will face Randy Vasquez. Kutter Crawford will start the night game for Boston against New York’s Carlos Rodon.

