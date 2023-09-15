Rayo Vallecano beats Alaves 2-0 after back-to-back losses in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano recovered from back-to-back losses in the Spanish league to beat Alaves 2-0 at home on…

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano recovered from back-to-back losses in the Spanish league to beat Alaves 2-0 at home on Friday.

Isi Palazón converted a penalty two minutes before halftime, and summer signing Jorge de Frutos sealed the win with a goal off a counterattack in the 82nd.

Álvaro García played a key role in both goals. The winger was fouled in the area to set up Isi’s spot kick, and he provided the assist for De Frutos in the second goal.

Rayo is coached by Francisco Rodríguez after Andoni Iraola left to take over Bournemouth in the off-season. Rayo started the season with two wins before it was routed 7-0 at home by Atletico Madrid and then lost 1-0 at Real Betis before Friday’s victory.

Alaves was promoted at the end of last season. It has won two and lost three.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.