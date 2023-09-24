PURE Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)
7,025 yards; Par 72
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,858 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.3 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
(x-won on fourth playoff hole)
|x-Thongchai Jaidee, $345,000
|70a-65b-67b—202
|Justin Leonard, $202,400
|69b-65a-68b—202
|Arjun Atwal, $165,600
|68b-68a-69b—205
|Paul Stankowski, $136,850
|71a-65b-70b—206
|Steven Alker, $100,886
|68a-69b-70b—207
|Y.E. Yang, $100,886
|68a-69b-70b—207
|Stewart Cink, $73,739
|71a-70b-67b—208
|Jerry Kelly, $73,739
|68a-72b-68b—208
|Vijay Singh, $73,739
|68a-70b-70b—208
|Brian Gay, $59,800
|68a-71b-70b—209
|Alex Cejka, $46,000
|69b-73a-68b—210
|Joe Durant, $46,000
|72a-73b-65b—210
|Lee Janzen, $46,000
|69b-69a-72b—210
|Rod Pampling, $46,000
|70a-70b-70b—210
|Dicky Pride, $46,000
|68b-72a-70b—210
|Kevin Sutherland, $46,000
|72b-69a-69b—210
|K.J. Choi, $34,500
|74a-68b-69b—211
|Jesper Parnevik, $34,500
|69b-74a-68b—211
|Mario Tiziani, $34,500
|71a-70b-70b—211
|Shane Bertsch, $27,600
|72a-71b-69b—212
|Paul Broadhurst, $27,600
|70b-74a-68b—212
|Scott Parel, $27,600
|72a-69b-71b—212
|Mike Weir, $27,600
|68b-73a-71b—212
|Rob Labritz, $24,150
|71b-70a-72b—213
|Stephen Ames, $20,043
|70a-72b-72b—214
|Ernie Els, $20,043
|72a-69b-73b—214
|Carlos Franco, $20,043
|69b-73a-72b—214
|Rocco Mediate, $20,043
|72a-70b-72b—214
|Ken Tanigawa, $20,043
|70b-71a-73b—214
|Kirk Triplett, $20,043
|70b-72a-72b—214
|Scott Verplank, $20,043
|72b-73a-69b—214
|Woody Austin, $15,870
|71b-71a-73b—215
|Steve Flesch, $15,870
|73a-72b-70b—215
|Charlie Wi, $15,870
|74a-72b-69b—215
|David Branshaw, $12,995
|72a-73b-71b—216
|Harrison Frazar, $12,995
|70b-74a-72b—216
|Mark Hensby, $12,995
|72b-73a-71b—216
|Michael Jonzon, $12,995
|71a-72b-73b—216
|Davis Love III, $12,995
|72a-74b-70b—216
|Timothy O’Neal, $12,995
|71b-72a-73b—216
|Richard Green, $10,810
|68b-78a-71b—217
|Tom Pernice, $10,180
|71a-71b-75b—217
|John Senden, $10,180
|70b-71a-76b—217
|Michael Allen, $8,970
|71b-72a-75b—218
|Kris Blanks, $8,970
|75b-71a-72b—218
|Fred Couples, $8,970
|74a-72b-72b—218
|Mark O’Meara, $8,970
|70b-76a-72b—218
|Tim Petrovic, $8,970
|75a-71b-72b—218
|Keith Horne, $7,590
|73a-71b-75b—219
|Tim Herron, $7,130
|73a-70b-77b—220
|Chris DiMarco, $6,440
|75b-69a-77b—221
|Ken Duke, $6,440
|77a-68b-76b—221
|Boo Weekley, $5,750
|74b-72a-76b—222
|Notah Begay, $5,520
|72b-74a-78b—224
