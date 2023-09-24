PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course) 7,025 yards; Par 72 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,858 yards;…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,025 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,858 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

(x-won on fourth playoff hole)

x-Thongchai Jaidee, $345,000 70a-65b-67b—202 -14 Justin Leonard, $202,400 69b-65a-68b—202 -14 Arjun Atwal, $165,600 68b-68a-69b—205 -11 Paul Stankowski, $136,850 71a-65b-70b—206 -10 Steven Alker, $100,886 68a-69b-70b—207 -9 Y.E. Yang, $100,886 68a-69b-70b—207 -9 Stewart Cink, $73,739 71a-70b-67b—208 -8 Jerry Kelly, $73,739 68a-72b-68b—208 -8 Vijay Singh, $73,739 68a-70b-70b—208 -8 Brian Gay, $59,800 68a-71b-70b—209 -7 Alex Cejka, $46,000 69b-73a-68b—210 -6 Joe Durant, $46,000 72a-73b-65b—210 -6 Lee Janzen, $46,000 69b-69a-72b—210 -6 Rod Pampling, $46,000 70a-70b-70b—210 -6 Dicky Pride, $46,000 68b-72a-70b—210 -6 Kevin Sutherland, $46,000 72b-69a-69b—210 -6 K.J. Choi, $34,500 74a-68b-69b—211 -5 Jesper Parnevik, $34,500 69b-74a-68b—211 -5 Mario Tiziani, $34,500 71a-70b-70b—211 -5 Shane Bertsch, $27,600 72a-71b-69b—212 -4 Paul Broadhurst, $27,600 70b-74a-68b—212 -4 Scott Parel, $27,600 72a-69b-71b—212 -4 Mike Weir, $27,600 68b-73a-71b—212 -4 Rob Labritz, $24,150 71b-70a-72b—213 -3 Stephen Ames, $20,043 70a-72b-72b—214 -2 Ernie Els, $20,043 72a-69b-73b—214 -2 Carlos Franco, $20,043 69b-73a-72b—214 -2 Rocco Mediate, $20,043 72a-70b-72b—214 -2 Ken Tanigawa, $20,043 70b-71a-73b—214 -2 Kirk Triplett, $20,043 70b-72a-72b—214 -2 Scott Verplank, $20,043 72b-73a-69b—214 -2 Woody Austin, $15,870 71b-71a-73b—215 -1 Steve Flesch, $15,870 73a-72b-70b—215 -1 Charlie Wi, $15,870 74a-72b-69b—215 -1 David Branshaw, $12,995 72a-73b-71b—216 E Harrison Frazar, $12,995 70b-74a-72b—216 E Mark Hensby, $12,995 72b-73a-71b—216 E Michael Jonzon, $12,995 71a-72b-73b—216 E Davis Love III, $12,995 72a-74b-70b—216 E Timothy O’Neal, $12,995 71b-72a-73b—216 E Richard Green, $10,810 68b-78a-71b—217 +1 Tom Pernice, $10,180 71a-71b-75b—217 +1 John Senden, $10,180 70b-71a-76b—217 +1 Michael Allen, $8,970 71b-72a-75b—218 +2 Kris Blanks, $8,970 75b-71a-72b—218 +2 Fred Couples, $8,970 74a-72b-72b—218 +2 Mark O’Meara, $8,970 70b-76a-72b—218 +2 Tim Petrovic, $8,970 75a-71b-72b—218 +2 Keith Horne, $7,590 73a-71b-75b—219 +3 Tim Herron, $7,130 73a-70b-77b—220 +4 Chris DiMarco, $6,440 75b-69a-77b—221 +5 Ken Duke, $6,440 77a-68b-76b—221 +5 Boo Weekley, $5,750 74b-72a-76b—222 +6 Notah Begay, $5,520 72b-74a-78b—224 +8

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.