PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 24, 2023, 8:18 PM

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,025 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,858 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

(x-won on fourth playoff hole)

x-Thongchai Jaidee, $345,000 70a-65b-67b—202 -14
Justin Leonard, $202,400 69b-65a-68b—202 -14
Arjun Atwal, $165,600 68b-68a-69b—205 -11
Paul Stankowski, $136,850 71a-65b-70b—206 -10
Steven Alker, $100,886 68a-69b-70b—207 -9
Y.E. Yang, $100,886 68a-69b-70b—207 -9
Stewart Cink, $73,739 71a-70b-67b—208 -8
Jerry Kelly, $73,739 68a-72b-68b—208 -8
Vijay Singh, $73,739 68a-70b-70b—208 -8
Brian Gay, $59,800 68a-71b-70b—209 -7
Alex Cejka, $46,000 69b-73a-68b—210 -6
Joe Durant, $46,000 72a-73b-65b—210 -6
Lee Janzen, $46,000 69b-69a-72b—210 -6
Rod Pampling, $46,000 70a-70b-70b—210 -6
Dicky Pride, $46,000 68b-72a-70b—210 -6
Kevin Sutherland, $46,000 72b-69a-69b—210 -6
K.J. Choi, $34,500 74a-68b-69b—211 -5
Jesper Parnevik, $34,500 69b-74a-68b—211 -5
Mario Tiziani, $34,500 71a-70b-70b—211 -5
Shane Bertsch, $27,600 72a-71b-69b—212 -4
Paul Broadhurst, $27,600 70b-74a-68b—212 -4
Scott Parel, $27,600 72a-69b-71b—212 -4
Mike Weir, $27,600 68b-73a-71b—212 -4
Rob Labritz, $24,150 71b-70a-72b—213 -3
Stephen Ames, $20,043 70a-72b-72b—214 -2
Ernie Els, $20,043 72a-69b-73b—214 -2
Carlos Franco, $20,043 69b-73a-72b—214 -2
Rocco Mediate, $20,043 72a-70b-72b—214 -2
Ken Tanigawa, $20,043 70b-71a-73b—214 -2
Kirk Triplett, $20,043 70b-72a-72b—214 -2
Scott Verplank, $20,043 72b-73a-69b—214 -2
Woody Austin, $15,870 71b-71a-73b—215 -1
Steve Flesch, $15,870 73a-72b-70b—215 -1
Charlie Wi, $15,870 74a-72b-69b—215 -1
David Branshaw, $12,995 72a-73b-71b—216 E
Harrison Frazar, $12,995 70b-74a-72b—216 E
Mark Hensby, $12,995 72b-73a-71b—216 E
Michael Jonzon, $12,995 71a-72b-73b—216 E
Davis Love III, $12,995 72a-74b-70b—216 E
Timothy O’Neal, $12,995 71b-72a-73b—216 E
Richard Green, $10,810 68b-78a-71b—217 +1
Tom Pernice, $10,180 71a-71b-75b—217 +1
John Senden, $10,180 70b-71a-76b—217 +1
Michael Allen, $8,970 71b-72a-75b—218 +2
Kris Blanks, $8,970 75b-71a-72b—218 +2
Fred Couples, $8,970 74a-72b-72b—218 +2
Mark O’Meara, $8,970 70b-76a-72b—218 +2
Tim Petrovic, $8,970 75a-71b-72b—218 +2
Keith Horne, $7,590 73a-71b-75b—219 +3
Tim Herron, $7,130 73a-70b-77b—220 +4
Chris DiMarco, $6,440 75b-69a-77b—221 +5
Ken Duke, $6,440 77a-68b-76b—221 +5
Boo Weekley, $5,750 74b-72a-76b—222 +6
Notah Begay, $5,520 72b-74a-78b—224 +8

