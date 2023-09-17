Phillies try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-83, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-83, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.10 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

St. Louis is 31-42 at home and 65-83 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .422.

Philadelphia has an 81-67 record overall and a 38-36 record in road games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .259, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .271 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner has 32 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 75 RBI while hitting .268 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.