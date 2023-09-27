Phillies take on the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-69, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -128, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Philadelphia has a 48-31 record in home games and an 88-69 record overall. The Phillies rank third in the NL with 213 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh is 36-43 in road games and 74-83 overall. The Pirates have gone 30-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 33 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 26 home runs while slugging .454. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 15-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .256 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.