Phillies place Dylan Covey on injured list with back pain

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Dylan Covey was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back pain Saturday as part of a flurry of transactions by the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies, who host a Wild Card Series starting Tuesday, recalled right-hander Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Manager Rob Thomson said Ortiz was to pitch in relief in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from Lehigh Valley and infielder Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Philadelphia’s spring training complex.

“Really helps us the next two days with the doubleheader today,” Thomson said.

Thomson said Covey could return if the defending NL champions reach the NL Championship Series, starting Oct. 16.

