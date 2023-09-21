Phillies host the Mets to open 4-game series

New York Mets (71-81, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

New York Mets (71-81, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-8, 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (3-6, 3.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -173, Mets +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Philadelphia is 83-69 overall and 43-31 in home games. The Phillies have a 29-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 71-81 overall and 32-45 in road games. Mets hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 99 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-38 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .272 batting average, and has 28 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 70 walks and 63 RBI. Mark Vientos is 12-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 6-4, .274 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

