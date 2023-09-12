Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves Tuesday

Atlanta Braves (94-50, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-65, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (94-50, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-65, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 192 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -125, Phillies +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 43-29 at home and 79-65 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.05 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 47-25 on the road and 94-50 overall. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .344.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 30 doubles and 16 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-42 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 36 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 17-for-36 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.96 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.