Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (80-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-82, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (80-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-82, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.93 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-11, 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -119, Cardinals -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has gone 31-41 in home games and 65-82 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 37-36 record on the road and an 80-67 record overall. The Phillies have gone 27-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryson Stott has 30 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.