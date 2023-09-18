Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday At Maple Grove Raceway Mohnton, Pa. Final finish order TOP FUEL: 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Leah…

Sunday

At Maple Grove Raceway

Mohnton, Pa.

Final finish order

TOP FUEL:

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Austin Prock; 10. Mike Salinas; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Jacob Opatrny; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Dan Mercier; 16. Scott Farley.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Robert Hight; 2. Chad Green; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. John Force; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Cory Lee; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK:

1. Matt Hartford; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Camrie Caruso; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 11. Greg Anderson; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Eric Latino.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Matt Smith; 2. Chip Ellis; 3. Jianna Evaristo; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Gaige Herrera; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. John Hall; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Ron Tornow; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Chase Van Sant.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.662 seconds, 336.99 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.695 seconds, 332.34 mph.

Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.854, 330.39 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.928, 327.27.

Pro Stock — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.532, 208.91 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 7.133, 208.26.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.807, 198.50 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.727, 199.37.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Tony Stewart, 5.213, 271.19 def. Madison Payne, 5.253, 276.69.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.462, 266.27 def. Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.514, 265.80.

Competition Eliminator — Steve Szupka, Dragster, 7.723, 127.38 def. Mark Hopkins, Chevy Beretta, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Dan Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 9.732, 135.21 def. Michael Iacono, Camaro, 9.823, 132.78.

Stock Eliminator — Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.625, 120.76 def. Kenneth Miele, Ford Mustang, 8.476, 160.10.

Super Comp — Chase Fahnestock, Dragster, 8.920, 167.97 def. Ed McCleaft, Dragster, 8.913, 171.47.

Super Gas — Keith Mayers, Porshe, 9.938, 146.65 def. Bill Trum, Chevy Camaro, 9.948, 144.23.

Top Sportsman — George Forster, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.487, 181.76 def. Michel Bastien, Dodge Daytona, 7.015, 198.23.

Top Dragster — Vince Musolino, Dragster, 6.563, 192.17 def. James Glenn, Dragster, 7.315, 179.80.

Factory Stock Showdown — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.671, 165.46 def. Del Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 9.845, 128.11.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Greyson St. Jean, Bos, 9.031, 73.58 def. Maddox Mason, Halfscale, Foul – Red Light.

Final Round-by-Round Results

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Tony Schumacher, 3.701, 330.88 def. Austin Prock, 3.716, 329.91; Leah Pruett, 4.362, 254.66 def. Clay Millican, 5.910, 103.63; Shawn Langdon, 3.723, 333.82 def. Dan Mercier, 6.159, 104.15; Doug Kalitta, 3.658, 335.73 def. Josh Hart, 3.783, 328.46; Justin Ashley, 6.496, 91.75 def. Scott Farley, Broke; Brittany Force, 3.714, 333.25 def. Jacob Opatrny, 4.328, 203.92; Steve Torrence, 3.701, 325.45 def. Mike Salinas, 3.739, 332.59; Antron Brown, 3.758, 322.96 def. Doug Foley, 3.771, 323.50;

QUARTERFINALS — Pruett, 3.744, 324.20 def. Force, 3.768, 317.05; Torrence, 3.690, 334.48 def. Brown, 3.728, 333.00; Schumacher, 3.716, 329.26 def. Ashley, 3.707, 333.41; Kalitta, 3.692, 329.58 def. Langdon, 3.733, 332.92;

SEMIFINALS — Kalitta, 3.684, 332.84 def. Pruett, 3.677, 333.33; Torrence, 3.685, 329.34 def. Schumacher, 4.420, 196.42;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.662, 336.99 def. Torrence, 3.695, 332.34.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.900, 329.67 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.303, 294.88; Chad Green, Mustang, 5.309, 156.37 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.657, 277.37 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.423, 131.19; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.381, 198.38 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.523, 211.66; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.875, 331.20 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.603, 98.93; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.903, 325.77 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 6.589, 98.16; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.871, 336.15 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.930, 332.75; Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.879, 334.57 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.684, 179.23;

QUARTERFINALS — Green, 4.005, 277.94 def. Wilkerson, 12.626, 79.60; Hight, 3.852, 327.66 def. Hagan, 3.859, 335.48; Capps, 3.899, 326.40 def. Force, 3.953, 328.62; Tasca III, 3.867, 334.40 def. DeJoria, 3.904, 332.67;

SEMIFINALS — Green, 3.886, 330.23 def. Tasca III, 5.043, 159.17; Hight, 3.861, 330.31 def. Capps, 11.331, 59.00;

FINAL — Hight, 3.854, 330.39 def. Green, 3.928, 327.27.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.539, 210.31 def. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.556, 210.64 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.547, 210.08; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.531, 209.07 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.557, 209.04; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.537, 209.36 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 10.932, 82.16; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.535, 209.49 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.555, 209.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.524, 210.90 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.583, 209.79; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.512, 210.08 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.497, 210.83 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.604, 209.10;

QUARTERFINALS — Hartford, 6.542, 209.30 def. Caruso, 6.624, 186.77; Koretsky, 6.537, 208.65 def. Stanfield, 6.525, 209.36; Coughlin Jr., 6.510, 209.62 def. Butner, 6.545, 208.75; Enders, 6.503, 210.24 def. C. Cuadra, 6.555, 209.95;

SEMIFINALS — Koretsky, 6.557, 207.27 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.547, 209.04; Hartford, 6.541, 208.97 def. Enders, 25.511, 30.98;

FINAL — Hartford, 6.532, 208.91 def. Koretsky, 7.133, 208.26.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.695, 202.24 was unopposed; Angie Smith, 6.779, 199.46 def. John Hall, 6.866, 196.04; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.743, 201.04 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.046, 186.74; Chip Ellis, 6.766, 197.83 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.948, 189.87; Hector Arana Jr, 6.745, 199.11 def. Ron Tornow, 7.024, 183.47; Marc Ingwersen, 6.881, 193.77 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 8.318, 104.02; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.807, 199.67 def. Chris Bostick, Foul – Red Light; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.853, 197.22 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.727, 125.45;

QUARTERFINALS — M. Smith, 6.793, 200.26 def. Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.745, 200.62 def. A. Smith, 6.808, 199.02; Ellis, 6.738, 201.46 def. Krawiec, 6.771, 200.83; Evaristo, 6.894, 196.44 def. Herrera, 7.069, 194.07;

SEMIFINALS — Ellis, 6.801, 198.32 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.856, 198.20 def. Evaristo, 6.890, 196.04;

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.807, 198.50 def. Ellis, 6.727, 199.37.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 2,189; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,182; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,163; 4. Leah Pruett, 2,135; 5. Antron Brown, 2,133; 6. Brittany Force, 2,118; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,064; 8. Austin Prock, 2,058; 9. Tony Schumacher, 2,055; 10. Clay Millican, 2,050.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 2,197; 2. Ron Capps, 2,194; 3. Bob Tasca III, 2,155; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,146; 5. Chad Green, 2,132; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,100; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,090; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,076; 9. John Force, 2,068; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,032.

Pro Stock

1. Matt Hartford, 2,194; 2. Erica Enders, 2,164; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,149; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,141; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,118; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,108; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,091; 8. Greg Anderson, 2,073; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,063; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,053.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 2,200; 2. Gaige Herrera, 2,183; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 2,156; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,116; 5. Angie Smith, 2,112; 6. Jianna Evaristo, 2,083; 7. Steve Johnson, 2,075; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,072; 9. Chase Van Sant, 2,067; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,032.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.