Padres play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (70-66, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (64-73, fourth in the NL West) San…

San Francisco Giants (70-66, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (64-73, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (7-5, 3.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -140, Giants +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego has a 37-34 record in home games and a 64-73 record overall. The Padres have a 32-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 32-35 record on the road and a 70-66 record overall. The Giants are 37-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 82 RBI for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with 40 extra base hits (20 doubles and 20 home runs). LaMonte Wade Jr is 7-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.96 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.