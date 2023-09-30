Orlando City beats CF Montreal 3-0 to set club records with 54 points and 15 wins

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dagur Thórhallsson and Facundo Torres each scored in the second half and Orlando City beat CF…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dagur Thórhallsson and Facundo Torres each scored in the second half and Orlando City beat CF Montreal 3-0 on Saturday night to set a club record with 54 points and 15 wins.

Orlando (15-7-9) is unbeaten in 13 straight home matches in all competitions, with eight wins, having not lost at Exploria Stadium since April. The Lions topped last season’s record win total of 14.

Montreal (11-16-4) had won three straight meetings with Orlando, including a 2-0 home win on May 6. Montreal is winless in a season-long six straight regular-season matches, with four losses.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute on an own goal by Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois. A shot by Torres hit the post and bounded off the back of Sirois into the goal.

Torres capped the scoring in the 54th, four minutes after a goal by Thórhallsson.

Both teams play on Wednesday, with Orlando visiting Nashville while Montreal hosts the Houston Dynamo.

