|Northwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Vancouver vs. Everett
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Everett at Vancouver. 10:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 16: Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 17: Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
