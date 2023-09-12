Northwest League Playoffs

Northwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Championship (Best-of-5) Vancouver vs. Everett Tuesday, Sept. 12: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05…

Northwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Championship (Best-of-5) Vancouver vs. Everett Tuesday, Sept. 12: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Everett at Vancouver. 10:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 16: Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 17: Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.