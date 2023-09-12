Live Radio
Northwest League Playoffs

The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 12:17 PM

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Vancouver vs. Everett

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: Everett at Vancouver. 10:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 16: Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 17: Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

