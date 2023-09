NHRA Carolina Nationals Results

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final Finish Order: TOP FUEL: 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Leah Pruett;…

Sunday

At zMax Dragway

Concord, N.C.

Final Finish Order:

TOP FUEL:

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Spencer Massey; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Mike Bucher; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Josh Hart.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Alex Laughlin; 5. Terry Haddock; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Dave Richards; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. John Smith; 11. Chad Green; 12. Ron Capps; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. John Force.

PRO STOCK:

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Bo Butner; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Hector Arana Jr; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Chase Van Sant; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Kelly Clontz; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. John Hall; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Jerry Savoie; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Ron Tornow.

Final Results:

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.696 seconds, 333.49 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.718 seconds, 328.46 mph.

Funny Car — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.933, 329.26 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.932, 326.95.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.726, 201.34 def. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 209.23 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.590, 206.73.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Julie Nataas, 5.190, 275.28 def. Earl Nichols Jr., 5.212, 278.06.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Phil Esz, Chevy Camaro, 5.495, 261.27 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.495, 264.96.

Competition Eliminator — Jared Kimbrough, Dragster, 7.311, 180.67 def. David Eaton, Roadster, 6.691, 167.20.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — John DeFlorian Jr, Chevy Camaro, 6.326, 220.84 def. Chris Powers, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.348, 220.26.

Factory X — Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.100, 190.70 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Clallenger, 12.801, 68.31.

Final Round-by-Round Results:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, 3.764, 328.38 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.257, 200.65; Austin Prock, 3.722, 323.27 def. Josh Hart, 5.109, 139.18; Antron Brown, 3.686, 337.24 def. Spencer Massey, 3.745, 327.35; Mike Salinas, 3.687, 336.91 def. Mike Bucher, 3.891, 310.27; Doug Kalitta, 3.718, 333.16 def. Steve Torrence, 3.725, 332.34; Brittany Force, 3.736, 332.67 def. Clay Millican, 3.777, 330.47; Leah Pruett, 3.708, 333.08 def. Justin Ashley, 4.922, 152.99;

QUARTERFINALS — Prock, 4.655, 223.17 def. Force, 4.834, 195.90; Salinas, 10.773, 68.86 was unopposed; Pruett, 3.829, 319.60 def. Brown, 5.050, 152.78; Kalitta, 3.741, 333.33 def. Langdon, 4.907, 156.64;

SEMIFINALS — Salinas, 3.898, 257.68 def. Prock, 4.189, 305.77; Kalitta, 3.745, 328.70 def. Pruett, 3.778, 325.69;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.696, 333.49 def. Salinas, 3.718, 328.46.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.871, 328.70 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 6.692, 106.27; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 7.473, 87.25 was unopposed; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.868, 331.28 def. John Smith, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.138, 306.46 def. John Force, Camaro, 9.366, 79.86; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.176, 299.20 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.729, 177.67; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.157, 296.57 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.520, 188.99; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.918, 329.91 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.822, 160.96; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.919, 322.81 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.947, 323.58;

QUARTERFINALS — Tasca III, 3.894, 329.02 def. Haddock, Foul – Red Light; Laughlin, 4.203, 300.66 def. Richards, 8.719, 77.54; Hight, 3.963, 314.68 def. Lee, 4.643, 176.70; Hagan, 3.996, 313.88 def. Wilkerson, 4.543, 186.82;

SEMIFINALS — Tasca III, 3.935, 327.35 def. Hagan, 3.953, 321.04; Hight, 3.934, 325.22 def. Laughlin, 4.200, 305.77;

FINAL — Tasca III, 3.933, 329.26 def. Hight, 3.932, 326.95.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 8.126, 163.87 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.576, 208.59 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.586, 207.66; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.580, 207.78 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.569, 209.36; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.559, 208.65 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.604, 209.14; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.570, 208.14 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.584, 208.59; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.596, 208.81 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.674, 207.02; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.597, 206.80 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.639, 206.83; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.544, 209.65 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.629, 205.82;

QUARTERFINALS — Glenn, 6.590, 207.75 def. Stanfield, 7.660, 140.36; Kramer, 6.596, 208.39 def. Caruso, 6.580, 206.92; Anderson, 6.561, 209.17 def. C. Cuadra, 9.652, 88.26; Enders, 6.567, 208.68 def. Hartford, 6.564, 209.46;

SEMIFINALS — Glenn, 6.619, 206.42 def. Kramer, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.546, 209.30 def. Enders, 6.590, 208.97;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.554, 209.23 def. Glenn, 6.590, 206.73.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, 6.846, 198.26 def. Chris Bostick, Foul – Red Light; Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.883, 195.68 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.899, 196.67; Chip Ellis, 6.791, 199.46 def. John Hall, Foul – Red Light; Hector Arana Jr, 6.785, 201.61 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.949, 193.24; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.858, 195.00 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.881, 193.57; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.863, 196.47 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.898, 195.28; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.791, 200.08 def. Ron Tornow, Broke; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.706, 201.94 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — Van Sant, 6.861, 197.45 def. Ellis, Foul – Red Light; Krawiec, 6.828, 199.85 def. Clontz, 6.950, 194.86; Arana Jr, 6.873, 197.86 def. A. Smith, 6.836, 198.50; Herrera, 6.747, 200.71 def. M. Smith, 7.880, 122.91;

SEMIFINALS — Arana Jr, 6.815, 198.06 def. Krawiec, 6.855, 199.17; Herrera, 6.755, 201.10 def. Van Sant, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.726, 201.34 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light.

Point Standings:

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 2,284; 2. Steve Torrence, 2,221; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,216; 4. Leah Pruett, 2,208; 5. Antron Brown, 2,192; 6. Brittany Force, 2,178; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,165; 8. Austin Prock, 2,130; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,101; 10. Tony Schumacher, 2,089.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 2,299; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,274; 3. (tie) Ron Capps, 2,230; Matt Hagan, 2,230; 5. Chad Green, 2,167; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,131; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,129; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,123; 9. John Force, 2,104; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,092.

Pro Stock

1. Matt Hartford, 2,250; 2. Erica Enders, 2,246; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,235; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,189; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,186; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,165; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,163; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,151; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,122; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,104.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,304; 2. Matt Smith, 2,252; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 2,250; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,200; 5. Angie Smith, 2,171; 6. Chase Van Sant, 2,144; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,116; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,107; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 2,105; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,084.

