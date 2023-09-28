NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Thursday
DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: RB Zonovan Knight, FB Jason Cabinda, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Kerby Joseph. GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, OT Elgton Jenkins, LB De’Vondre Campbell, LB Brenton Cox Jr., CB Jaire Alexander, S Zayne Anderson, S Anthony Johnson Jr..
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.