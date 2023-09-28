GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | McCarthy rejects Senate bill | Coping as a fed worker
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 6:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: RB Zonovan Knight, FB Jason Cabinda, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Kerby Joseph. GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, OT Elgton Jenkins, LB De’Vondre Campbell, LB Brenton Cox Jr., CB Jaire Alexander, S Zayne Anderson, S Anthony Johnson Jr..

