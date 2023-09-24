Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

September 24, 2023, 3:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 3
Sunday

DALLAS COWBOYS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — DALLAS: C Tyler Biadasz, WR Jalen Brooks, DE Viliami Fehoko, QB Trey Lance, OG Zack Martin, S Israel Mukuamu, CB Eric Scott. ARIZONA: TE Elijah Higgins, OG Ilm Manning, OT Carter O’Donnell, CB Starling Thomas, LB Josh Woods.

CHICAGO BEARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHICAGO: QB Tyson Bagent, RB D’Onta Foreman, LB Daniel Hardy, S Eddie Jackson, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, S A.J. Thomas. KANSAS CITY: LB Nick Bolton, DT Keondre Coburn, CB Nic Jones, OT Wanya Morris, OT Lucas Niang, DE BJ Thompson.

Sports
