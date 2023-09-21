NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday NEW YORK GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: NEW YORK:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

NEW YORK GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: NEW YORK: RB Saquon Barkley, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Andrew Thomas, DL Jordon Riley, CB Cor’Dale Flott, S Gervarrius Owens. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Brandon Aiyuk, OL Nick Zakelj, DL Kalia Davis, LB Jalen Graham, DB Ambry Thomas.

