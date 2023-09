NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS:…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: WR A.T. Perry, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., RB Kendre Miller, RB Kirk Merritt, OL Nick Saldiveri, DE Kyle Phillips. CAROLINA: TBD.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.