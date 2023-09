NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — MIAMI: QB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — MIAMI: QB Skylar Thompson, TE Julian Hill, DB Elijah Campbell, LB Jaelan Phillips, OT Terron Armstead, CB Kelvin Joseph, WR Cedrick Wilson, Jr. NEW ENGLAND: WR Kayshon Boutte, OT Trent Brown, LB Anfernee Jennings, CB Jonathan Jones, DL Sam Roberts, OG Sidy Sow, DB Ameer Speed.

