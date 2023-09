NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday DETROIT LIONS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DETROIT: CB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

DETROIT LIONS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DETROIT: CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Steven Gilmore, DL Romeo Okwara, DL Isaiah Buggs, DL Brdric Martin. KANSAS CITY: TE Travis Kelce, CB Darius Rush, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson , OL Wanya Morris, T Lucas Niang, DT Neil Farrell.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.