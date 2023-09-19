Newcastle marks return to Europe’s elite with 0-0 draw at dominant Milan in Champions League opener

MILAN (AP) — Newcastle marked its return to Europe’s elite with a 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions…

A combination of good saves by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and wayward finishing by Milan saw the visitors pick up a point in the club’s first Champions League match in 20 years.

Milan should have put the match to bed in the first half and the seven-time champion will perhaps rue its missed opportunities, with Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund also in Group F.

Milan had 25 attempts on goal to just six for Newcastle.

The match marked the return of Sando Tonali to San Siro after he moved to Newcastle from Milan in the offseason. The midfielder was welcomed back by loud cheers as he came out for the warmup and the Milan fans also sung his name and later gave him a standing ovation when he was substituted.

The Rossoneri were coming off a humiliating 5-1 loss to city rival Inter Milan at the weekend that put an end to their perfect start to the season.

Newcastle had been absent from European competition for 11 years and from the Champions League since 2002-03 but the visitors did not seem daunted by the occasion.

The English side started brightly but almost came undone following a 10-minute siege of its goal by Milan.

The first to try his luck was Tommaso Pobega from distance. Pope comfortably parried that snapshot but the ball was crossed back in for a header by Samu Chukwueze, which the Newcastle goalkeeper parried at his near post.

The Milan assault continued and Pope had to use various parts of his body to deny Olivier Giroud, Rade Krunić and Théo Hernandez.

The Newcastle goal was almost breached in the 34th minute when Rafael Leão jinked his way into the area before tripping over his own feet when seemingly attempting a backheel finish. Pobega managed to get a shot away but it was cleared off the line by Jacob Murphy.

Christian Pulisic was brought on in the 61st minute along with Tijjani Reijnders, who almost had an immediate impact but his effort was weak and easy for Pope to save.

Alessandro Florenzi whipped in a great cross from the right in the 74th minute but Leão’s flying header went just over the bar.

