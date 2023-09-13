New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (66-78, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (66-78, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (15-7, 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -144, Mets +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

New York has a 66-78 record overall and a 36-34 record at home. The Mets have hit 192 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Arizona has a 76-70 record overall and a 38-35 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 31-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 44 home runs while slugging .531. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .281 batting average, and has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. Tommy Pham is 13-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

