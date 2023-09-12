NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|M.Penix, Washington
|2
|82
|868
|434.0
|S.Sanders, Colorado
|2
|105
|841
|420.5
|T.Shough, Texas Tech
|2
|125
|757
|378.5
|C.Ward, Washington St.
|2
|111
|746
|373.0
|J.Zeno, UAB
|2
|97
|718
|359.0
|J.de Laura, Arizona
|2
|81
|718
|359.0
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|2
|73
|716
|358.0
|J.Daniels, LSU
|2
|81
|707
|353.5
|B.Nix, Oregon
|2
|80
|692
|346.0
|S.Rattler, South Carolina
|2
|82
|684
|342.0
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|2
|68
|678
|339.0
|M.Pratt, Tulane
|1
|26
|333
|333.0
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|2
|72
|656
|328.0
|C.Morris, TCU
|2
|83
|635
|317.5
|Q.Ewers, Texas
|2
|79
|632
|316.0
|A.Reed, W. Kentucky
|2
|90
|630
|315.0
|C.Williams, Southern Cal
|3
|82
|939
|313.0
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|2
|79
|623
|311.5
|C.Weigman, Texas A&M
|2
|84
|623
|311.5
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|2
|65
|614
|307.0
|B.Schager, Hawaii
|3
|153
|917
|305.7
|C.Beck, Georgia
|2
|69
|606
|303.0
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|1
|40
|301
|301.0
|B.Shapen, Baylor
|1
|35
|301
|301.0
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|2
|76
|600
|300.0
|J.McCarthy, Michigan
|2
|59
|594
|297.0
|N.Kim, Michigan St.
|2
|62
|592
|296.0
|B.Wooldridge, Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|84
|586
|293.0
|W.Howard, Kansas St.
|2
|69
|585
|292.5
|M.Keene, Fresno St.
|2
|91
|581
|290.5
|D.Smith, Houston
|2
|105
|581
|290.5
|D.Brin, Georgia Southern
|2
|92
|579
|289.5
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|2
|73
|575
|287.5
|T.Tagovailoa, Maryland
|2
|72
|570
|285.0
|T.Van Dyke, Miami
|2
|54
|563
|281.5
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|2
|77
|559
|279.5
|D.Allar, Penn St.
|2
|64
|557
|278.5
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|2
|76
|552
|276.0
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|2
|97
|552
|276.0
|D.Finn, Toledo
|2
|77
|550
|275.0
|J.Plummer, Louisville
|2
|66
|550
|275.0
|H.Card, Purdue
|2
|82
|547
|273.5
|B.Brown, South Florida
|2
|110
|546
|273.0
|K.Salter, Liberty
|2
|73
|544
|272.0
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|2
|67
|541
|270.5
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|2
|104
|537
|268.5
|J.Daniels, Rice
|2
|75
|537
|268.5
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|2
|70
|530
|265.0
|M.Griffis, Wake Forest
|2
|74
|528
|264.0
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|3
|94
|792
|264.0
|G.McCall, Coastal Carolina
|2
|92
|522
|261.0
|D.Leary, Kentucky
|2
|72
|520
|260.0
|E.Warner, Temple
|2
|100
|520
|260.0
|D.Gabriel, Oklahoma
|2
|59
|519
|259.5
|P.Stone, SMU
|2
|89
|517
|258.5
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|2
|69
|513
|256.5
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|2
|65
|506
|253.0
|K.McCord, Ohio St.
|2
|56
|506
|253.0
|G.Mertz, Florida
|2
|72
|505
|252.5
|A.Swann, Vanderbilt
|3
|107
|756
|252.0
|K.Slovis, BYU
|2
|71
|501
|250.5
|J.Aguilar, Appalachian St.
|2
|65
|499
|249.5
|T.Finley, Texas State
|2
|76
|499
|249.5
|G.Wells, Virginia Tech
|2
|76
|497
|248.5
|C.Fancher, Marshall
|2
|83
|492
|246.0
|T.Mordecai, Wisconsin
|2
|86
|490
|245.0
|F.Harris, UTSA
|2
|94
|483
|241.5
|S.Hartman, Notre Dame
|3
|73
|718
|239.3
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|2
|76
|475
|237.5
|J.Milton, Tennessee
|2
|75
|469
|234.5
|A.Peasley, Wyoming
|2
|71
|461
|230.5
|R.Lombardi, N. Illinois
|2
|79
|459
|229.5
|T.Green, Boise St.
|2
|69
|456
|228.0
|C.Snyder, Buffalo
|2
|81
|456
|228.0
|C.Thompson, FAU
|2
|74
|456
|228.0
|T.Roberson, Uconn
|1
|34
|227
|227.0
|H.Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech
|3
|117
|676
|225.3
|B.Daily, Army
|2
|54
|442
|221.0
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|2
|60
|441
|220.5
|C.Bradley, South Alabama
|2
|65
|437
|218.5
|P.Jurkovec, Pittsburgh
|2
|72
|434
|217.0
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|3
|113
|646
|215.3
|D.Moore, UCLA
|2
|46
|426
|213.0
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|2
|68
|426
|213.0
|B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)
|2
|54
|425
|212.5
|B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan
|2
|74
|422
|211.0
|R.Leonard, Duke
|2
|57
|422
|211.0
|B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St.
|1
|20
|210
|210.0
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|3
|110
|629
|209.7
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|2
|67
|418
|209.0
|B.Wiles, Southern Miss.
|2
|70
|411
|205.5
|J.McCloud, James Madison
|2
|50
|410
|205.0
|J.Rashada, Arizona St.
|2
|68
|408
|204.0
|K.Horton, Tulane
|1
|47
|203
|203.0
|D.Hopkins, New Mexico
|2
|47
|397
|198.5
|C.Bazelak, Bowling Green
|2
|53
|395
|197.5
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|2
|87
|391
|195.5
|B.Cook, Missouri
|2
|55
|388
|194.0
|J.Sims, Nebraska
|2
|63
|378
|189.0
|T.Phommachanh, Umass
|2
|58
|377
|188.5
|A.Colandrea, Virginia
|2
|42
|376
|188.0
|C.Legas, Utah St.
|2
|77
|373
|186.5
|J.Undercuffler, Akron
|1
|28
|184
|184.0
|W.Rogers, Mississippi St.
|2
|50
|367
|183.5
|D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St.
|2
|48
|367
|183.5
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|2
|48
|364
|182.0
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|2
|60
|357
|178.5
|G.Hardison, UTEP
|3
|88
|532
|177.3
|G.Watson, Troy
|2
|60
|351
|175.5
|C.Davis, Umass
|2
|50
|350
|175.0
|K.Vidal, Troy
|2
|42
|331
|165.5
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|2
|61
|330
|165.0
|S.Earle, North Texas
|2
|53
|329
|164.5
|A.Kaliakmanis, Minnesota
|2
|71
|328
|164.0
|A.Daniels, Stanford
|2
|57
|318
|159.0
|J.Bean, Kansas
|2
|33
|317
|158.5
|B.Finley, California
|2
|49
|317
|158.5
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|2
|70
|310
|155.0
|C.Harris, Ohio
|2
|61
|303
|151.5
|C.McNamara, Iowa
|2
|55
|302
|151.0
|J.Salopek, W. Michigan
|2
|60
|298
|149.0
|M.Alaimo, Kent St.
|2
|66
|296
|148.0
|M.Garcia, East Carolina
|2
|65
|296
|148.0
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|2
|46
|294
|147.0
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|2
|45
|292
|146.0
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|2
|47
|291
|145.5
|C.Williams, Tulsa
|2
|36
|289
|144.5
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|2
|38
|281
|140.5
|T.Jackson, Indiana
|2
|35
|280
|140.0
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|2
|39
|273
|136.5
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|2
|42
|271
|135.5
|B.Bryant, Northwestern
|2
|67
|269
|134.5
|J.Ott, California
|2
|40
|266
|133.0
|B.Barnes, Utah
|2
|48
|262
|131.0
|A.Smith, E. Michigan
|2
|59
|261
|130.5
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|2
|33
|258
|129.0
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|2
|42
|252
|126.0
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|2
|43
|250
|125.0
|C.Rogers, North Texas
|2
|29
|250
|125.0
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|2
|25
|249
|124.5
|D.Brumfield, UNLV
|2
|54
|246
|123.0
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|2
|50
|242
|121.0
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|2
|39
|235
|117.5
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|2
|25
|233
|116.5
|E.Bailey, TCU
|2
|33
|231
|115.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|3
|43
|345
|115.0
|D.Irons, Akron
|2
|52
|225
|112.5
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|2
|37
|224
|112.0
|R.Ali, Marshall
|2
|36
|222
|111.0
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|2
|41
|222
|111.0
|K.Semonza, Ball St.
|2
|43
|222
|111.0
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|2
|31
|220
|110.0
|M.Moss, Southern Cal
|3
|34
|328
|109.3
|J.Shrout, Arkansas St.
|2
|55
|215
|107.5
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|2
|42
|214
|107.0
|D.Neal, Kansas
|2
|23
|214
|107.0
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|2
|23
|212
|106.0
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Syracuse
|2
|26
|207
|103.5
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|2
|42
|206
|103.0
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|2
|25
|206
|103.0
|J.Fagnano, Uconn
|2
|51
|205
|102.5
|C.Millen, Colorado St.
|1
|26
|102
|102.0
|H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|20
|204
|102.0
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|2
|34
|196
|98.0
|Z.Webb, Jacksonville St.
|3
|60
|293
|97.7
|K.Shoemaker, Sam Houston St.
|2
|66
|194
|97.0
|B.Sorsby, Indiana
|2
|44
|192
|96.0
|L.Smothers, Jacksonville St.
|3
|50
|284
|94.7
|H.Herring, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|43
|189
|94.5
|A.Bianco, Nevada
|2
|22
|188
|94.0
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|2
|26
|187
|93.5
|A.Bowman, Oklahoma St.
|2
|44
|186
|93.0
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|2
|36
|184
|92.0
|G.Rangel, Oklahoma St.
|2
|28
|184
|92.0
|S.Jackson, California
|2
|39
|183
|91.5
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|2
|27
|180
|90.0
|E.Gilliam, Fresno St.
|2
|40
|179
|89.5
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|2
|34
|177
|88.5
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|2
|31
|176
|88.0
|J.Waters, Duke
|2
|22
|175
|87.5
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|3
|46
|255
|85.0
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|3
|38
|254
|84.7
|I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|24
|169
|84.5
|T.Harden, UCLA
|2
|20
|167
|83.5
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|3
|43
|249
|83.0
|N.Johnson, Utah
|2
|28
|165
|82.5
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|2
|30
|165
|82.5
|J.Arnold, Oklahoma
|2
|20
|164
|82.0
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|2
|26
|164
|82.0
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|2
|20
|164
|82.0
|A.Chiles, Oregon St.
|2
|21
|162
|81.0
|J.Richardson, UCF
|2
|23
|162
|81.0
|J.Small, Tennessee
|2
|26
|162
|81.0
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|2
|24
|161
|80.5
|T.Walker, Oklahoma
|2
|29
|161
|80.5
|C.Steele, UCLA
|2
|25
|160
|80.0
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|2
|34
|159
|79.5
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|3
|45
|237
|79.0
|J.Lamson, Stanford
|2
|34
|157
|78.5
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|2
|30
|156
|78.0
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.