NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg M.Penix, Washington 2 82 868 434.0 S.Sanders, Colorado 2 105 841 420.5 T.Shough, Texas Tech 2 125 757 378.5 C.Ward, Washington St. 2 111 746 373.0 J.Zeno, UAB 2 97 718 359.0 J.de Laura, Arizona 2 81 718 359.0 J.Plumlee, UCF 2 73 716 358.0 J.Daniels, LSU 2 81 707 353.5 B.Nix, Oregon 2 80 692 346.0 S.Rattler, South Carolina 2 82 684 342.0 J.Dart, Mississippi 2 68 678 339.0 M.Pratt, Tulane 1 26 333 333.0 H.King, Georgia Tech 2 72 656 328.0 C.Morris, TCU 2 83 635 317.5 Q.Ewers, Texas 2 79 632 316.0 A.Reed, W. Kentucky 2 90 630 315.0 C.Williams, Southern Cal 3 82 939 313.0 K.Jenkins, FIU 2 79 623 311.5 C.Weigman, Texas A&M 2 84 623 311.5 G.Shrader, Syracuse 2 65 614 307.0 B.Schager, Hawaii 3 153 917 305.7 C.Beck, Georgia 2 69 606 303.0 J.Daniels, Kansas 1 40 301 301.0 B.Shapen, Baylor 1 35 301 301.0 S.Henigan, Memphis 2 76 600 300.0 J.McCarthy, Michigan 2 59 594 297.0 N.Kim, Michigan St. 2 62 592 296.0 B.Wooldridge, Louisiana-Lafayette 2 84 586 293.0 W.Howard, Kansas St. 2 69 585 292.5 M.Keene, Fresno St. 2 91 581 290.5 D.Smith, Houston 2 105 581 290.5 D.Brin, Georgia Southern 2 92 579 289.5 J.Travis, Florida St. 2 73 575 287.5 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 2 72 570 285.0 T.Van Dyke, Miami 2 54 563 281.5 D.Maye, North Carolina 2 77 559 279.5 D.Allar, Penn St. 2 64 557 278.5 L.Altmyer, Illinois 2 76 552 276.0 C.Klubnik, Clemson 2 97 552 276.0 D.Finn, Toledo 2 77 550 275.0 J.Plummer, Louisville 2 66 550 275.0 H.Card, Purdue 2 82 547 273.5 B.Brown, South Florida 2 110 546 273.0 K.Salter, Liberty 2 73 544 272.0 J.Milroe, Alabama 2 67 541 270.5 B.Armstrong, NC State 2 104 537 268.5 J.Daniels, Rice 2 75 537 268.5 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 2 70 530 265.0 M.Griffis, Wake Forest 2 74 528 264.0 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 3 94 792 264.0 G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 2 92 522 261.0 D.Leary, Kentucky 2 72 520 260.0 E.Warner, Temple 2 100 520 260.0 D.Gabriel, Oklahoma 2 59 519 259.5 P.Stone, SMU 2 89 517 258.5 E.Jones, Cincinnati 2 69 513 256.5 G.Greene, West Virginia 2 65 506 253.0 K.McCord, Ohio St. 2 56 506 253.0 G.Mertz, Florida 2 72 505 252.5 A.Swann, Vanderbilt 3 107 756 252.0 K.Slovis, BYU 2 71 501 250.5 J.Aguilar, Appalachian St. 2 65 499 249.5 T.Finley, Texas State 2 76 499 249.5 G.Wells, Virginia Tech 2 76 497 248.5 C.Fancher, Marshall 2 83 492 246.0 T.Mordecai, Wisconsin 2 86 490 245.0 F.Harris, UTSA 2 94 483 241.5 S.Hartman, Notre Dame 3 73 718 239.3 T.Castellanos, Boston College 2 76 475 237.5 J.Milton, Tennessee 2 75 469 234.5 A.Peasley, Wyoming 2 71 461 230.5 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 2 79 459 229.5 T.Green, Boise St. 2 69 456 228.0 C.Snyder, Buffalo 2 81 456 228.0 C.Thompson, FAU 2 74 456 228.0 T.Roberson, Uconn 1 34 227 227.0 H.Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech 3 117 676 225.3 B.Daily, Army 2 54 442 221.0 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 2 60 441 220.5 C.Bradley, South Alabama 2 65 437 218.5 P.Jurkovec, Pittsburgh 2 72 434 217.0 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 3 113 646 215.3 D.Moore, UCLA 2 46 426 213.0 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 2 68 426 213.0 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 2 54 425 212.5 B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan 2 74 422 211.0 R.Leonard, Duke 2 57 422 211.0 B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St. 1 20 210 210.0 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 3 110 629 209.7 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 2 67 418 209.0 B.Wiles, Southern Miss. 2 70 411 205.5 J.McCloud, James Madison 2 50 410 205.0 J.Rashada, Arizona St. 2 68 408 204.0 K.Horton, Tulane 1 47 203 203.0 D.Hopkins, New Mexico 2 47 397 198.5 C.Bazelak, Bowling Green 2 53 395 197.5 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 2 87 391 195.5 B.Cook, Missouri 2 55 388 194.0 J.Sims, Nebraska 2 63 378 189.0 T.Phommachanh, Umass 2 58 377 188.5 A.Colandrea, Virginia 2 42 376 188.0 C.Legas, Utah St. 2 77 373 186.5 J.Undercuffler, Akron 1 28 184 184.0 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 2 50 367 183.5 D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St. 2 48 367 183.5 S.Robertson, Baylor 2 48 364 182.0 J.Jones, Charlotte 2 60 357 178.5 G.Hardison, UTEP 3 88 532 177.3 G.Watson, Troy 2 60 351 175.5 C.Davis, Umass 2 50 350 175.0 K.Vidal, Troy 2 42 331 165.5 R.Becht, Iowa St. 2 61 330 165.0 S.Earle, North Texas 2 53 329 164.5 A.Kaliakmanis, Minnesota 2 71 328 164.0 A.Daniels, Stanford 2 57 318 159.0 J.Bean, Kansas 2 33 317 158.5 B.Finley, California 2 49 317 158.5 B.Lewis, Nevada 2 70 310 155.0 C.Harris, Ohio 2 61 303 151.5 C.McNamara, Iowa 2 55 302 151.0 J.Salopek, W. Michigan 2 60 298 149.0 M.Alaimo, Kent St. 2 66 296 148.0 M.Garcia, East Carolina 2 65 296 148.0 K.Rourke, Ohio 2 46 294 147.0 T.Lavatai, Navy 2 45 292 146.0 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 2 47 291 145.5 C.Williams, Tulsa 2 36 289 144.5 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 2 38 281 140.5 T.Jackson, Indiana 2 35 280 140.0 Z.Larrier, Air Force 2 39 273 136.5 O.Hampton, North Carolina 2 42 271 135.5 B.Bryant, Northwestern 2 67 269 134.5 J.Ott, California 2 40 266 133.0 B.Barnes, Utah 2 48 262 131.0 A.Smith, E. Michigan 2 59 261 130.5 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 2 33 258 129.0 P.Thorne, Auburn 2 42 252 126.0 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 2 43 250 125.0 C.Rogers, North Texas 2 29 250 125.0 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 2 25 249 124.5 D.Brumfield, UNLV 2 54 246 123.0 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 2 50 242 121.0 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 2 39 235 117.5 J.Wright, Tennessee 2 25 233 116.5 E.Bailey, TCU 2 33 231 115.5 A.Estime, Notre Dame 3 43 345 115.0 D.Irons, Akron 2 52 225 112.5 N.Carter, Michigan St. 2 37 224 112.0 R.Ali, Marshall 2 36 222 111.0 C.Schrader, Missouri 2 41 222 111.0 K.Semonza, Ball St. 2 43 222 111.0 R.Hemby, Maryland 2 31 220 110.0 M.Moss, Southern Cal 3 34 328 109.3 J.Shrout, Arkansas St. 2 55 215 107.5 K.Monangai, Rutgers 2 42 214 107.0 D.Neal, Kansas 2 23 214 107.0 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 2 23 212 106.0 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Syracuse 2 26 207 103.5 K.Barnes, UTSA 2 42 206 103.0 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 2 25 206 103.0 J.Fagnano, Uconn 2 51 205 102.5 C.Millen, Colorado St. 1 26 102 102.0 H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe 2 20 204 102.0 D.Taylor, Minnesota 2 34 196 98.0 Z.Webb, Jacksonville St. 3 60 293 97.7 K.Shoemaker, Sam Houston St. 2 66 194 97.0 B.Sorsby, Indiana 2 44 192 96.0 L.Smothers, Jacksonville St. 3 50 284 94.7 H.Herring, Louisiana-Monroe 2 43 189 94.5 A.Bianco, Nevada 2 22 188 94.0 W.Shipley, Clemson 2 26 187 93.5 A.Bowman, Oklahoma St. 2 44 186 93.0 Q.Cooley, Liberty 2 36 184 92.0 G.Rangel, Oklahoma St. 2 28 184 92.0 S.Jackson, California 2 39 183 91.5 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 2 27 180 90.0 E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 2 40 179 89.5 J.Ford, Tulsa 2 34 177 88.5 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 2 31 176 88.0 J.Waters, Duke 2 22 175 87.5 D.Hankins, UTEP 3 46 255 85.0 S.Lawrence, FIU 3 38 254 84.7 I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe 2 24 169 84.5 T.Harden, UCLA 2 20 167 83.5 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 3 43 249 83.0 N.Johnson, Utah 2 28 165 82.5 J.White, Georgia Southern 2 30 165 82.5 J.Arnold, Oklahoma 2 20 164 82.0 R.Davis, Kentucky 2 26 164 82.0 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 2 20 164 82.0 A.Chiles, Oregon St. 2 21 162 81.0 J.Richardson, UCF 2 23 162 81.0 J.Small, Tennessee 2 26 162 81.0 B.Allen, Wisconsin 2 24 161 80.5 T.Walker, Oklahoma 2 29 161 80.5 C.Steele, UCLA 2 25 160 80.0 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 2 34 159 79.5 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 3 45 237 79.0 J.Lamson, Stanford 2 34 157 78.5 D.Richardson, Baylor 2 30 156 78.0

