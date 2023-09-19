NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg T.Horton, Colorado St. 2 25 214 12.5 L.Wester, FAU 3 30 264…

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg T.Horton, Colorado St. 2 25 214 12.5 L.Wester, FAU 3 30 264 10.0 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 3 29 227 9.7 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 2 19 257 9.5 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 3 28 369 9.3 J.Horn, Colorado 3 26 247 8.7 X.Weaver, Colorado 3 25 386 8.3 N.McCollum, North Carolina 2 16 173 8.0 M.Nabers, LSU 3 24 393 8.0 L.Victor, Washington St. 3 24 342 8.0 J.Cephus, UTSA 3 23 245 7.7 L.Burden, Missouri 3 22 327 7.3 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 3 22 275 7.3 X.Legette, South Carolina 3 22 367 7.3 R.Odunze, Washington 3 22 419 7.3 J.Bell, Nevada 3 21 209 7.0 L.Brown, Colorado St. 2 14 166 7.0 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 4 27 362 6.8 S.Brown, Houston 3 20 343 6.7 J.Cowing, Arizona 3 20 153 6.7 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 3 20 299 6.7 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 3 20 176 6.7 C.Lacy, South Alabama 3 20 303 6.7 J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 6.7 R.Pearsall, Florida 3 20 258 6.7 B.Thomas, LSU 3 20 280 6.7 R.Burns, North Texas 3 19 215 6.3 M.Fields, Virginia 3 19 207 6.3 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 3 19 178 6.3 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 4 25 314 6.2 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 3 18 197 6.0 J.Banks, Wake Forest 3 18 223 6.0 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 3 18 184 6.0 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 2 12 143 6.0 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 4 24 288 6.0 T.Koziol, Ball St. 3 18 150 6.0 J.Noel, Iowa St. 2 12 56 6.0 M.Washington, Virginia 3 18 289 6.0 A.Yaseen, Purdue 3 18 218 6.0 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 4 23 295 5.8 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 3 17 211 5.7 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 3 17 187 5.7 T.Franklin, Oregon 3 17 292 5.7 J.Gill, Fresno St. 3 17 177 5.7 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 3 17 432 5.7 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 3 17 347 5.7 T.McMillan, Arizona 3 17 315 5.7 X.Restrepo, Miami 3 17 314 5.7 J.Hixon, New Mexico 2 11 87 5.5 D.Holker, Colorado St. 2 11 156 5.5 S.Atkins, South Florida 3 16 142 5.3 B.Buckman, Uconn 3 16 174 5.3 K.Concepcion, NC State 3 16 122 5.3 C.Dyches, Maryland 3 16 195 5.3 J.George, Miami 3 16 202 5.3 J.Hunter, California 3 16 147 5.3 T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 5.3 K.Paysour, North Carolina 3 16 143 5.3 R.White, UNLV 3 16 201 5.3 I.Williams, Illinois 3 16 213 5.3 X.Worthy, Texas 3 16 221 5.3 D.Wright, Temple 3 16 185 5.3 B.Allen, Wisconsin 3 15 42 5.0 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 3 15 172 5.0 K.Hudson, UCF 3 15 325 5.0 M.Klare, Purdue 3 15 151 5.0 T.Knue, E. Michigan 3 15 119 5.0 J.Lucas, Indiana 3 15 138 5.0 E.McAlister, Boise St. 3 15 238 5.0 S.McBride, Hawaii 4 20 242 5.0 N.Nash, San Jose St. 4 20 206 5.0 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 3 15 128 5.0 J.Pettaway, Oklahoma 2 10 61 5.0 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 3 15 244 5.0 R.Taylor, Memphis 3 15 154 5.0 H.Wallace, Penn St. 2 10 98 5.0 J.Watkins, Mississippi 3 15 290 5.0 B.Watson, Memphis 3 15 130 5.0 M.Wiley, Arizona 3 15 132 5.0 A.Williams, Clemson 3 15 145 5.0 C.Young, Miami 3 15 209 5.0 K.Mitchell, FIU 4 19 370 4.8 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 4.8 A.Adams, Akron 3 14 102 4.7 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 3 14 254 4.7 L.Arnold, Kansas 3 14 212 4.7 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 3 14 160 4.7 J.Calhoun, Duke 3 14 182 4.7 C.Crooms, Minnesota 3 14 154 4.7 D.Edwards, Colorado 3 14 160 4.7 J.Fair, Auburn 3 14 174 4.7 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 3 14 304 4.7 J.Hestera, Charlotte 3 14 194 4.7 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 14 236 4.7 D.Lovett, Georgia 3 14 110 4.7 J.Manjack, Houston 3 14 152 4.7 T.Robinson, Kentucky 3 14 260 4.7 S.Rudolph, UAB 3 14 127 4.7 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 3 14 179 4.7 D.Stoops, Oklahoma 3 14 126 4.7 J.Thrash, Louisville 3 14 329 4.7 A.Brown, South Carolina 2 9 86 4.5 C.Conley, Marshall 2 9 114 4.5 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 2 9 123 4.5 D.Smith, W. Kentucky 2 9 107 4.5 J.Bailey, SMU 3 13 136 4.3 J.Baker, UCF 3 13 209 4.3 S.Bell, Wisconsin 3 13 105 4.3 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 3 13 159 4.3 B.Bowers, Georgia 3 13 135 4.3 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 3 13 131 4.3 B.Collins, Clemson 3 13 197 4.3 M.Golden, Houston 3 13 152 4.3 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 3 13 132 4.3 C.Harrity, Buffalo 3 13 111 4.3 M.Johnson, Buffalo 3 13 144 4.3 C.Johnson, Michigan 3 13 224 4.3 J.Jones, Maryland 3 13 198 4.3 J.Kelly, Washington St. 3 13 177 4.3 L.Keys, Tulane 3 13 268 4.3 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 3 13 220 4.3 J.Mcafee, Georgia Southern 3 13 105 4.3 J.Moss, Fresno St. 3 13 92 4.3 J.Polk, Washington 3 13 300 4.3 J.Richardson, TCU 3 13 147 4.3 C.Roberts, BYU 3 13 138 4.3 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 3 13 192 4.3 T.Sheffield, Purdue 3 13 131 4.3 A.Smith, Texas A&M 3 13 194 4.3 S.White, Tennessee 3 13 143 4.3 W.Wieland, Wyoming 3 13 145 4.3 K.Wilson, Texas State 3 13 184 4.3 B.Yurosek, Stanford 3 13 192 4.3 L.Bond, Boston College 3 12 175 4.0 D.Brown, Syracuse 3 12 206 4.0 K.Coleman, Florida St. 3 12 170 4.0 B.Damous, UAB 3 12 108 4.0 J.De Jesus, UNLV 3 12 158 4.0 Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee 1 4 24 4.0 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 3 12 167 4.0 J.Gathings, Akron 3 12 126 4.0 D.George, Akron 3 12 136 4.0 X.Guillory, Arizona St. 3 12 140 4.0 T.Harris, Mississippi 2 8 188 4.0 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 3 12 141 4.0 B.Irving, Oregon 3 12 95 4.0 C.Johnson, Northwestern 3 12 141 4.0 Q.Magwood, Ball St. 3 12 84 4.0 B.McCoy, Tennessee 3 12 166 4.0 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 3 12 141 4.0 J.Moore, Duke 3 12 160 4.0 T.Morin, Wake Forest 3 12 176 4.0 J.Newton, Toledo 3 12 137 4.0 T.Palmer, UAB 3 12 148 4.0 J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 4 47 4.0 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 3 12 86 4.0 M.Price, Texas Tech 3 12 118 4.0 A.Queeley, Georgia Southern 3 12 113 4.0 M.Redman, San Diego St. 4 16 179 4.0 M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 2 8 88 4.0 D.Ross, Troy 3 12 120 4.0 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 2 8 147 4.0 J.Royals, Utah St. 3 12 140 4.0 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 3 12 141 4.0 T.Walton, Ohio 4 16 163 4.0 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 2 8 89 4.0 R.Wilson, Michigan 3 12 209 4.0 E.Wilson, Florida 3 12 104 4.0 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 3 11 144 3.7 A.Anderson, Temple 3 11 180 3.7 J.Barber, Troy 3 11 156 3.7 B.Brown, Kentucky 3 11 109 3.7 G.Bryant, Oregon 3 11 159 3.7 T.Dawson, Colorado 3 11 110 3.7 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 3 11 144 3.7 J.Fleming, Ohio St. 3 11 100 3.7 L.Grimm, Kansas 3 11 157 3.7 T.Harris, Kent St. 3 11 208 3.7 M.Harrison, Colorado 3 11 113 3.7 A.Hawkins, Texas State 3 11 137 3.7 A.Henning, Northwestern 3 11 82 3.7 C.Hernandez, Washington St. 3 11 108 3.7 J.Hobert, Texas State 3 11 154 3.7 D.Jackson, Minnesota 3 11 110 3.7 T.Johnson, FAU 3 11 132 3.7 T.Johnson, Oregon 3 11 155 3.7 J.Joly, Uconn 3 11 109 3.7 R.Keyton, Tennessee 3 11 157 3.7 J.Maclin, North Texas 3 11 238 3.7 L.McCaffrey, Rice 3 11 171 3.7 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 3 11 97 3.7 T.Mosley, Michigan St. 3 11 144 3.7 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 3 11 149 3.7 W.Shipley, Clemson 3 11 58 3.7 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 3 11 207 3.7 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 3 11 183 3.7 D.Wade, Mississippi 3 11 215 3.7 T.Wease, Missouri 3 11 107 3.7 K.Williams, Wake Forest 3 11 150 3.7 D.Williams, Tulsa 3 11 148 3.7

