Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA FBS Individual Receptions…

NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

The Associated Press

September 19, 2023, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
T.Horton, Colorado St. 2 25 214 12.5
L.Wester, FAU 3 30 264 10.0
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 3 29 227 9.7
E.Stewart, Texas A&M 2 19 257 9.5
E.Brooks, Fresno St. 3 28 369 9.3
J.Horn, Colorado 3 26 247 8.7
X.Weaver, Colorado 3 25 386 8.3
N.McCollum, North Carolina 2 16 173 8.0
M.Nabers, LSU 3 24 393 8.0
L.Victor, Washington St. 3 24 342 8.0
J.Cephus, UTSA 3 23 245 7.7
L.Burden, Missouri 3 22 327 7.3
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 3 22 275 7.3
X.Legette, South Carolina 3 22 367 7.3
R.Odunze, Washington 3 22 419 7.3
J.Bell, Nevada 3 21 209 7.0
L.Brown, Colorado St. 2 14 166 7.0
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 4 27 362 6.8
S.Brown, Houston 3 20 343 6.7
J.Cowing, Arizona 3 20 153 6.7
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 3 20 299 6.7
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 3 20 176 6.7
C.Lacy, South Alabama 3 20 303 6.7
J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 6.7
R.Pearsall, Florida 3 20 258 6.7
B.Thomas, LSU 3 20 280 6.7
R.Burns, North Texas 3 19 215 6.3
M.Fields, Virginia 3 19 207 6.3
S.Wiglusz, Ohio 3 19 178 6.3
W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 4 25 314 6.2
A.Armstrong, Arkansas 3 18 197 6.0
J.Banks, Wake Forest 3 18 223 6.0
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 3 18 184 6.0
M.Corley, W. Kentucky 2 12 143 6.0
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 4 24 288 6.0
T.Koziol, Ball St. 3 18 150 6.0
J.Noel, Iowa St. 2 12 56 6.0
M.Washington, Virginia 3 18 289 6.0
A.Yaseen, Purdue 3 18 218 6.0
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 4 23 295 5.8
J.Bradley, Texas Tech 3 17 211 5.7
J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 3 17 187 5.7
T.Franklin, Oregon 3 17 292 5.7
J.Gill, Fresno St. 3 17 177 5.7
G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 3 17 432 5.7
R.Lewis, Georgia St. 3 17 347 5.7
T.McMillan, Arizona 3 17 315 5.7
X.Restrepo, Miami 3 17 314 5.7
J.Hixon, New Mexico 2 11 87 5.5
D.Holker, Colorado St. 2 11 156 5.5
S.Atkins, South Florida 3 16 142 5.3
B.Buckman, Uconn 3 16 174 5.3
K.Concepcion, NC State 3 16 122 5.3
C.Dyches, Maryland 3 16 195 5.3
J.George, Miami 3 16 202 5.3
J.Hunter, California 3 16 147 5.3
T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 5.3
K.Paysour, North Carolina 3 16 143 5.3
R.White, UNLV 3 16 201 5.3
I.Williams, Illinois 3 16 213 5.3
X.Worthy, Texas 3 16 221 5.3
D.Wright, Temple 3 16 185 5.3
B.Allen, Wisconsin 3 15 42 5.0
T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 3 15 172 5.0
K.Hudson, UCF 3 15 325 5.0
M.Klare, Purdue 3 15 151 5.0
T.Knue, E. Michigan 3 15 119 5.0
J.Lucas, Indiana 3 15 138 5.0
E.McAlister, Boise St. 3 15 238 5.0
S.McBride, Hawaii 4 20 242 5.0
N.Nash, San Jose St. 4 20 206 5.0
R.O’Keefe, Boston College 3 15 128 5.0
J.Pettaway, Oklahoma 2 10 61 5.0
S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 3 15 244 5.0
R.Taylor, Memphis 3 15 154 5.0
H.Wallace, Penn St. 2 10 98 5.0
J.Watkins, Mississippi 3 15 290 5.0
B.Watson, Memphis 3 15 130 5.0
M.Wiley, Arizona 3 15 132 5.0
A.Williams, Clemson 3 15 145 5.0
C.Young, Miami 3 15 209 5.0
K.Mitchell, FIU 4 19 370 4.8
T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 4.8
A.Adams, Akron 3 14 102 4.7
A.Anthony, Oklahoma 3 14 254 4.7
L.Arnold, Kansas 3 14 212 4.7
J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 3 14 160 4.7
J.Calhoun, Duke 3 14 182 4.7
C.Crooms, Minnesota 3 14 154 4.7
D.Edwards, Colorado 3 14 160 4.7
J.Fair, Auburn 3 14 174 4.7
M.Harrison, Ohio St. 3 14 304 4.7
J.Hestera, Charlotte 3 14 194 4.7
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 14 236 4.7
D.Lovett, Georgia 3 14 110 4.7
J.Manjack, Houston 3 14 152 4.7
T.Robinson, Kentucky 3 14 260 4.7
S.Rudolph, UAB 3 14 127 4.7
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 3 14 179 4.7
D.Stoops, Oklahoma 3 14 126 4.7
J.Thrash, Louisville 3 14 329 4.7
A.Brown, South Carolina 2 9 86 4.5
C.Conley, Marshall 2 9 114 4.5
J.Lane, Virginia Tech 2 9 123 4.5
D.Smith, W. Kentucky 2 9 107 4.5
J.Bailey, SMU 3 13 136 4.3
J.Baker, UCF 3 13 209 4.3
S.Bell, Wisconsin 3 13 105 4.3
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 3 13 159 4.3
B.Bowers, Georgia 3 13 135 4.3
S.Cobbs, Boise St. 3 13 131 4.3
B.Collins, Clemson 3 13 197 4.3
M.Golden, Houston 3 13 152 4.3
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 3 13 132 4.3
C.Harrity, Buffalo 3 13 111 4.3
M.Johnson, Buffalo 3 13 144 4.3
C.Johnson, Michigan 3 13 224 4.3
J.Jones, Maryland 3 13 198 4.3
J.Kelly, Washington St. 3 13 177 4.3
L.Keys, Tulane 3 13 268 4.3
K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 3 13 220 4.3
J.Mcafee, Georgia Southern 3 13 105 4.3
J.Moss, Fresno St. 3 13 92 4.3
J.Polk, Washington 3 13 300 4.3
J.Richardson, TCU 3 13 147 4.3
C.Roberts, BYU 3 13 138 4.3
K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 3 13 192 4.3
T.Sheffield, Purdue 3 13 131 4.3
A.Smith, Texas A&M 3 13 194 4.3
S.White, Tennessee 3 13 143 4.3
W.Wieland, Wyoming 3 13 145 4.3
K.Wilson, Texas State 3 13 184 4.3
B.Yurosek, Stanford 3 13 192 4.3
L.Bond, Boston College 3 12 175 4.0
D.Brown, Syracuse 3 12 206 4.0
K.Coleman, Florida St. 3 12 170 4.0
B.Damous, UAB 3 12 108 4.0
J.De Jesus, UNLV 3 12 158 4.0
Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee 1 4 24 4.0
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 3 12 167 4.0
J.Gathings, Akron 3 12 126 4.0
D.George, Akron 3 12 136 4.0
X.Guillory, Arizona St. 3 12 140 4.0
T.Harris, Mississippi 2 8 188 4.0
J.Higgins, Iowa St. 3 12 141 4.0
B.Irving, Oregon 3 12 95 4.0
C.Johnson, Northwestern 3 12 141 4.0
Q.Magwood, Ball St. 3 12 84 4.0
B.McCoy, Tennessee 3 12 166 4.0
E.Messer, W. Kentucky 3 12 141 4.0
J.Moore, Duke 3 12 160 4.0
T.Morin, Wake Forest 3 12 176 4.0
J.Newton, Toledo 3 12 137 4.0
T.Palmer, UAB 3 12 148 4.0
J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 4 47 4.0
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 3 12 86 4.0
M.Price, Texas Tech 3 12 118 4.0
A.Queeley, Georgia Southern 3 12 113 4.0
M.Redman, San Diego St. 4 16 179 4.0
M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 2 8 88 4.0
D.Ross, Troy 3 12 120 4.0
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 2 8 147 4.0
J.Royals, Utah St. 3 12 140 4.0
D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 3 12 141 4.0
T.Walton, Ohio 4 16 163 4.0
R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 2 8 89 4.0
R.Wilson, Michigan 3 12 209 4.0
E.Wilson, Florida 3 12 104 4.0
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 3 11 144 3.7
A.Anderson, Temple 3 11 180 3.7
J.Barber, Troy 3 11 156 3.7
B.Brown, Kentucky 3 11 109 3.7
G.Bryant, Oregon 3 11 159 3.7
T.Dawson, Colorado 3 11 110 3.7
H.Fannin, Bowling Green 3 11 144 3.7
J.Fleming, Ohio St. 3 11 100 3.7
L.Grimm, Kansas 3 11 157 3.7
T.Harris, Kent St. 3 11 208 3.7
M.Harrison, Colorado 3 11 113 3.7
A.Hawkins, Texas State 3 11 137 3.7
A.Henning, Northwestern 3 11 82 3.7
C.Hernandez, Washington St. 3 11 108 3.7
J.Hobert, Texas State 3 11 154 3.7
D.Jackson, Minnesota 3 11 110 3.7
T.Johnson, FAU 3 11 132 3.7
T.Johnson, Oregon 3 11 155 3.7
J.Joly, Uconn 3 11 109 3.7
R.Keyton, Tennessee 3 11 157 3.7
J.Maclin, North Texas 3 11 238 3.7
L.McCaffrey, Rice 3 11 171 3.7
E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 3 11 97 3.7
T.Mosley, Michigan St. 3 11 144 3.7
W.Pauling, Wisconsin 3 11 149 3.7
W.Shipley, Clemson 3 11 58 3.7
M.Shoulders, Tulsa 3 11 207 3.7
B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 3 11 183 3.7
D.Wade, Mississippi 3 11 215 3.7
T.Wease, Missouri 3 11 107 3.7
K.Williams, Wake Forest 3 11 150 3.7
D.Williams, Tulsa 3 11 148 3.7

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up