NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|2
|25
|214
|12.5
|L.Wester, FAU
|3
|30
|264
|10.0
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|3
|29
|227
|9.7
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|2
|19
|257
|9.5
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|3
|28
|369
|9.3
|J.Horn, Colorado
|3
|26
|247
|8.7
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|3
|25
|386
|8.3
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|2
|16
|173
|8.0
|M.Nabers, LSU
|3
|24
|393
|8.0
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|3
|24
|342
|8.0
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|3
|23
|245
|7.7
|L.Burden, Missouri
|3
|22
|327
|7.3
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|3
|22
|275
|7.3
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|3
|22
|367
|7.3
|R.Odunze, Washington
|3
|22
|419
|7.3
|J.Bell, Nevada
|3
|21
|209
|7.0
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|2
|14
|166
|7.0
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|4
|27
|362
|6.8
|S.Brown, Houston
|3
|20
|343
|6.7
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|3
|20
|153
|6.7
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|3
|20
|299
|6.7
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|3
|20
|176
|6.7
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|3
|20
|303
|6.7
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|20
|311
|6.7
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|3
|20
|258
|6.7
|B.Thomas, LSU
|3
|20
|280
|6.7
|R.Burns, North Texas
|3
|19
|215
|6.3
|M.Fields, Virginia
|3
|19
|207
|6.3
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|3
|19
|178
|6.3
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|4
|25
|314
|6.2
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|3
|18
|197
|6.0
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|3
|18
|223
|6.0
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|3
|18
|184
|6.0
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|2
|12
|143
|6.0
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|4
|24
|288
|6.0
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|3
|18
|150
|6.0
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|2
|12
|56
|6.0
|M.Washington, Virginia
|3
|18
|289
|6.0
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|3
|18
|218
|6.0
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|4
|23
|295
|5.8
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|3
|17
|211
|5.7
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|3
|17
|187
|5.7
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|3
|17
|292
|5.7
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|3
|17
|177
|5.7
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|17
|432
|5.7
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|3
|17
|347
|5.7
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|3
|17
|315
|5.7
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|3
|17
|314
|5.7
|J.Hixon, New Mexico
|2
|11
|87
|5.5
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|2
|11
|156
|5.5
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|3
|16
|142
|5.3
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|3
|16
|174
|5.3
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|3
|16
|122
|5.3
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|3
|16
|195
|5.3
|J.George, Miami
|3
|16
|202
|5.3
|J.Hunter, California
|3
|16
|147
|5.3
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|3
|16
|213
|5.3
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|3
|16
|143
|5.3
|R.White, UNLV
|3
|16
|201
|5.3
|I.Williams, Illinois
|3
|16
|213
|5.3
|X.Worthy, Texas
|3
|16
|221
|5.3
|D.Wright, Temple
|3
|16
|185
|5.3
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|3
|15
|42
|5.0
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|15
|172
|5.0
|K.Hudson, UCF
|3
|15
|325
|5.0
|M.Klare, Purdue
|3
|15
|151
|5.0
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|3
|15
|119
|5.0
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|3
|15
|138
|5.0
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|3
|15
|238
|5.0
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|4
|20
|242
|5.0
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|4
|20
|206
|5.0
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|3
|15
|128
|5.0
|J.Pettaway, Oklahoma
|2
|10
|61
|5.0
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|3
|15
|244
|5.0
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|3
|15
|154
|5.0
|H.Wallace, Penn St.
|2
|10
|98
|5.0
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|3
|15
|290
|5.0
|B.Watson, Memphis
|3
|15
|130
|5.0
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|3
|15
|132
|5.0
|A.Williams, Clemson
|3
|15
|145
|5.0
|C.Young, Miami
|3
|15
|209
|5.0
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|4
|19
|370
|4.8
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|4.8
|A.Adams, Akron
|3
|14
|102
|4.7
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|3
|14
|254
|4.7
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|3
|14
|212
|4.7
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|3
|14
|160
|4.7
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|3
|14
|182
|4.7
|C.Crooms, Minnesota
|3
|14
|154
|4.7
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|3
|14
|160
|4.7
|J.Fair, Auburn
|3
|14
|174
|4.7
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|3
|14
|304
|4.7
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|3
|14
|194
|4.7
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|3
|14
|236
|4.7
|D.Lovett, Georgia
|3
|14
|110
|4.7
|J.Manjack, Houston
|3
|14
|152
|4.7
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|3
|14
|260
|4.7
|S.Rudolph, UAB
|3
|14
|127
|4.7
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|3
|14
|179
|4.7
|D.Stoops, Oklahoma
|3
|14
|126
|4.7
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|3
|14
|329
|4.7
|A.Brown, South Carolina
|2
|9
|86
|4.5
|C.Conley, Marshall
|2
|9
|114
|4.5
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|2
|9
|123
|4.5
|D.Smith, W. Kentucky
|2
|9
|107
|4.5
|J.Bailey, SMU
|3
|13
|136
|4.3
|J.Baker, UCF
|3
|13
|209
|4.3
|S.Bell, Wisconsin
|3
|13
|105
|4.3
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|3
|13
|159
|4.3
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|3
|13
|135
|4.3
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|3
|13
|131
|4.3
|B.Collins, Clemson
|3
|13
|197
|4.3
|M.Golden, Houston
|3
|13
|152
|4.3
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|3
|13
|132
|4.3
|C.Harrity, Buffalo
|3
|13
|111
|4.3
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|3
|13
|144
|4.3
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|3
|13
|224
|4.3
|J.Jones, Maryland
|3
|13
|198
|4.3
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|3
|13
|177
|4.3
|L.Keys, Tulane
|3
|13
|268
|4.3
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|3
|13
|220
|4.3
|J.Mcafee, Georgia Southern
|3
|13
|105
|4.3
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|3
|13
|92
|4.3
|J.Polk, Washington
|3
|13
|300
|4.3
|J.Richardson, TCU
|3
|13
|147
|4.3
|C.Roberts, BYU
|3
|13
|138
|4.3
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|3
|13
|192
|4.3
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|3
|13
|131
|4.3
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|3
|13
|194
|4.3
|S.White, Tennessee
|3
|13
|143
|4.3
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|3
|13
|145
|4.3
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|3
|13
|184
|4.3
|B.Yurosek, Stanford
|3
|13
|192
|4.3
|L.Bond, Boston College
|3
|12
|175
|4.0
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|3
|12
|206
|4.0
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|3
|12
|170
|4.0
|B.Damous, UAB
|3
|12
|108
|4.0
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|3
|12
|158
|4.0
|Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|24
|4.0
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|3
|12
|167
|4.0
|J.Gathings, Akron
|3
|12
|126
|4.0
|D.George, Akron
|3
|12
|136
|4.0
|X.Guillory, Arizona St.
|3
|12
|140
|4.0
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|2
|8
|188
|4.0
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|3
|12
|141
|4.0
|B.Irving, Oregon
|3
|12
|95
|4.0
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|3
|12
|141
|4.0
|Q.Magwood, Ball St.
|3
|12
|84
|4.0
|B.McCoy, Tennessee
|3
|12
|166
|4.0
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|3
|12
|141
|4.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|3
|12
|160
|4.0
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|3
|12
|176
|4.0
|J.Newton, Toledo
|3
|12
|137
|4.0
|T.Palmer, UAB
|3
|12
|148
|4.0
|J.Panoke, Hawaii
|1
|4
|47
|4.0
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|3
|12
|86
|4.0
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|3
|12
|118
|4.0
|A.Queeley, Georgia Southern
|3
|12
|113
|4.0
|M.Redman, San Diego St.
|4
|16
|179
|4.0
|M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
|2
|8
|88
|4.0
|D.Ross, Troy
|3
|12
|120
|4.0
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|2
|8
|147
|4.0
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|3
|12
|140
|4.0
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|3
|12
|141
|4.0
|T.Walton, Ohio
|4
|16
|163
|4.0
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|8
|89
|4.0
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|3
|12
|209
|4.0
|E.Wilson, Florida
|3
|12
|104
|4.0
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|3
|11
|144
|3.7
|A.Anderson, Temple
|3
|11
|180
|3.7
|J.Barber, Troy
|3
|11
|156
|3.7
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|3
|11
|109
|3.7
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|3
|11
|159
|3.7
|T.Dawson, Colorado
|3
|11
|110
|3.7
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|3
|11
|144
|3.7
|J.Fleming, Ohio St.
|3
|11
|100
|3.7
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|3
|11
|157
|3.7
|T.Harris, Kent St.
|3
|11
|208
|3.7
|M.Harrison, Colorado
|3
|11
|113
|3.7
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|3
|11
|137
|3.7
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|3
|11
|82
|3.7
|C.Hernandez, Washington St.
|3
|11
|108
|3.7
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|3
|11
|154
|3.7
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|3
|11
|110
|3.7
|T.Johnson, FAU
|3
|11
|132
|3.7
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|3
|11
|155
|3.7
|J.Joly, Uconn
|3
|11
|109
|3.7
|R.Keyton, Tennessee
|3
|11
|157
|3.7
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|3
|11
|238
|3.7
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|3
|11
|171
|3.7
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|3
|11
|97
|3.7
|T.Mosley, Michigan St.
|3
|11
|144
|3.7
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|3
|11
|149
|3.7
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|3
|11
|58
|3.7
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|3
|11
|207
|3.7
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|3
|11
|183
|3.7
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|3
|11
|215
|3.7
|T.Wease, Missouri
|3
|11
|107
|3.7
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|3
|11
|150
|3.7
|D.Williams, Tulsa
|3
|11
|148
|3.7
