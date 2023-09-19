NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|17
|432
|144.0
|R.Odunze, Washington
|3
|22
|419
|139.7
|M.Nabers, LSU
|3
|24
|393
|131.0
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|3
|25
|386
|128.7
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|2
|19
|257
|128.5
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|3
|28
|369
|123.0
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|3
|22
|367
|122.3
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|3
|17
|347
|115.7
|S.Brown, Houston
|3
|20
|343
|114.3
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|3
|24
|342
|114.0
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|3
|14
|329
|109.7
|L.Burden, Missouri
|3
|22
|327
|109.0
|K.Hudson, UCF
|3
|15
|325
|108.3
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|2
|25
|214
|107.0
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|3
|17
|315
|105.0
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|3
|17
|314
|104.7
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|20
|311
|103.7
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|3
|14
|304
|101.3
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|3
|20
|303
|101.0
|J.Polk, Washington
|3
|13
|300
|100.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|3
|20
|299
|99.7
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|3
|17
|292
|97.3
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|3
|15
|290
|96.7
|M.Washington, Virginia
|3
|18
|289
|96.3
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|2
|8
|188
|94.0
|B.Thomas, LSU
|3
|20
|280
|93.3
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|4
|19
|370
|92.5
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|3
|22
|275
|91.7
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|4
|27
|362
|90.5
|L.Keys, Tulane
|3
|13
|268
|89.3
|L.Wester, FAU
|3
|30
|264
|88.0
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|3
|14
|260
|86.7
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|2
|16
|173
|86.5
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|3
|20
|258
|86.0
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|3
|14
|254
|84.7
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|3
|10
|252
|84.0
|I.Alston, Army
|3
|8
|250
|83.3
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|2
|14
|166
|83.0
|J.Horn, Colorado
|3
|26
|247
|82.3
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|3
|23
|245
|81.7
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|3
|15
|244
|81.3
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|3
|11
|238
|79.3
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|3
|15
|238
|79.3
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|3
|14
|236
|78.7
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|4
|25
|314
|78.5
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|2
|6
|156
|78.0
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|2
|11
|156
|78.0
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|3
|9
|233
|77.7
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|3
|9
|230
|76.7
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|3
|29
|227
|75.7
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|3
|13
|224
|74.7
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|3
|18
|223
|74.3
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|4
|23
|295
|73.8
|D.Burks, Purdue
|3
|9
|221
|73.7
|X.Worthy, Texas
|3
|16
|221
|73.7
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|2
|8
|147
|73.5
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|3
|13
|220
|73.3
|J.Sturdivant, UCLA
|3
|9
|219
|73.0
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|3
|18
|218
|72.7
|A.Simpson, Umass
|4
|14
|289
|72.2
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|4
|24
|288
|72.0
|R.Burns, North Texas
|3
|19
|215
|71.7
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|3
|11
|215
|71.7
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|2
|12
|143
|71.5
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|3
|16
|213
|71.0
|I.Williams, Illinois
|3
|16
|213
|71.0
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|3
|14
|212
|70.7
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|3
|17
|211
|70.3
|J.Baker, UCF
|3
|13
|209
|69.7
|J.Bell, Nevada
|3
|21
|209
|69.7
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|3
|12
|209
|69.7
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|3
|11
|209
|69.7
|C.Young, Miami
|3
|15
|209
|69.7
|T.Harris, Kent St.
|3
|11
|208
|69.3
|M.Fields, Virginia
|3
|19
|207
|69.0
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|3
|11
|207
|69.0
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|3
|12
|206
|68.7
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|3
|10
|205
|68.3
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|3
|9
|203
|67.7
|J.George, Miami
|3
|16
|202
|67.3
|R.White, UNLV
|3
|16
|201
|67.0
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|3
|10
|200
|66.7
|L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt
|4
|9
|266
|66.5
|J.Jones, Maryland
|3
|13
|198
|66.0
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|3
|18
|197
|65.7
|B.Collins, Clemson
|3
|13
|197
|65.7
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|3
|16
|195
|65.0
|T.Russell, South Carolina
|1
|2
|65
|65.0
|R.Brown, James Madison
|3
|10
|194
|64.7
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|3
|14
|194
|64.7
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|3
|13
|194
|64.7
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|3
|13
|192
|64.0
|B.Yurosek, Stanford
|3
|13
|192
|64.0
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|4
|10
|252
|63.0
|N.Anderson, Oklahoma
|3
|5
|188
|62.7
|U.Hatcher, Syracuse
|3
|9
|188
|62.7
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|3
|10
|188
|62.7
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|3
|17
|187
|62.3
|H.Clement, West Virginia
|3
|6
|187
|62.3
|D.Robinson, Southern Cal
|3
|8
|186
|62.0
|D.Wright, Temple
|3
|16
|185
|61.7
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|2
|9
|123
|61.5
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|3
|18
|184
|61.3
|I.Rex, BYU
|3
|10
|184
|61.3
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|3
|13
|184
|61.3
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|3
|11
|183
|61.0
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|3
|14
|182
|60.7
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|4
|20
|242
|60.5
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|181
|60.3
|A.Anderson, Temple
|3
|11
|180
|60.0
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|3
|10
|179
|59.7
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|3
|14
|179
|59.7
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|3
|19
|178
|59.3
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|3
|17
|177
|59.0
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|3
|13
|177
|59.0
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|3
|20
|176
|58.7
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|3
|12
|176
|58.7
|L.Bond, Boston College
|3
|12
|175
|58.3
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|3
|16
|174
|58.0
|J.Fair, Auburn
|3
|14
|174
|58.0
|W.Grimes, Wake Forest
|3
|8
|172
|57.3
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|15
|172
|57.3
|C.Conley, Marshall
|2
|9
|114
|57.0
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|3
|11
|171
|57.0
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|3
|12
|170
|56.7
|R.Garcia, Kansas St.
|3
|10
|168
|56.0
|K.Jackson, Baylor
|3
|10
|168
|56.0
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|3
|10
|168
|56.0
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|3
|12
|167
|55.7
|T.Robinson, Ball St.
|2
|6
|111
|55.5
|J.Harvey, Old Dominion
|3
|3
|166
|55.3
|B.McCoy, Tennessee
|3
|12
|166
|55.3
|T.Bradford, LSU
|1
|1
|55
|55.0
|C.Fitzpatrick, Michigan St.
|3
|6
|164
|54.7
|K.Prather, Maryland
|3
|8
|164
|54.7
|J.Jackson, Kansas St.
|3
|10
|162
|54.0
|C.Tyree, Notre Dame
|4
|8
|216
|54.0
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|3
|8
|161
|53.7
|D.Donley, Texas State
|3
|9
|161
|53.7
|D.Smith, W. Kentucky
|2
|9
|107
|53.5
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|3
|14
|160
|53.3
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|3
|14
|160
|53.3
|J.Moore, Duke
|3
|12
|160
|53.3
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|3
|13
|159
|53.0
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|3
|11
|159
|53.0
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|3
|8
|159
|53.0
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|3
|12
|158
|52.7
|J.Sanders, Texas
|3
|7
|158
|52.7
|D.Carter, West Virginia
|2
|7
|105
|52.5
|C.Lane, Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|105
|52.5
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|157
|52.3
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|3
|11
|157
|52.3
|I.Jones, Syracuse
|3
|8
|157
|52.3
|R.Keyton, Tennessee
|3
|11
|157
|52.3
|J.Barber, Troy
|3
|11
|156
|52.0
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|3
|11
|155
|51.7
|H.Presley, Baylor
|3
|8
|155
|51.7
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|4
|20
|206
|51.5
|J.Parker, New Mexico St.
|2
|2
|103
|51.5
|C.Crooms, Minnesota
|3
|14
|154
|51.3
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|3
|11
|154
|51.3
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|3
|10
|154
|51.3
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|3
|15
|154
|51.3
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|3
|20
|153
|51.0
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|3
|8
|153
|51.0
|D.Davis, Appalachian St.
|3
|10
|153
|51.0
|J.Norwood, UCLA
|2
|3
|102
|51.0
|K.Wilcher, Illinois
|1
|3
|51
|51.0
|I.Bond, Alabama
|3
|10
|152
|50.7
|J.Glover, Michigan St.
|3
|7
|152
|50.7
|M.Golden, Houston
|3
|13
|152
|50.7
|J.Manjack, Houston
|3
|14
|152
|50.7
|M.Klare, Purdue
|3
|15
|151
|50.3
|Q.Skinner, Kansas
|3
|10
|151
|50.3
|B.Walker, Rice
|3
|7
|151
|50.3
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|3
|18
|150
|50.0
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|3
|11
|150
|50.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|3
|11
|149
|49.7
|T.Palmer, UAB
|3
|12
|148
|49.3
|D.Williams, Tulsa
|3
|11
|148
|49.3
|J.Hunter, California
|3
|16
|147
|49.0
|J.Richardson, TCU
|3
|13
|147
|49.0
|H.Wallace, Penn St.
|2
|10
|98
|49.0
|C.Camper, Indiana
|3
|9
|146
|48.7
|C.Montgomery, Marshall
|2
|7
|97
|48.5
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|3
|13
|145
|48.3
|A.Williams, Clemson
|3
|15
|145
|48.3
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|3
|11
|144
|48.0
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|3
|11
|144
|48.0
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|3
|13
|144
|48.0
|T.Mosley, Michigan St.
|3
|11
|144
|48.0
|J.Roznos, Air Force
|3
|3
|144
|48.0
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|47.8
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|3
|9
|143
|47.7
|C.Lewis, Troy
|3
|9
|143
|47.7
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|3
|16
|143
|47.7
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|3
|10
|143
|47.7
|I.TeSlaa, Arkansas
|3
|10
|143
|47.7
|W.Thompson, TCU
|3
|10
|143
|47.7
|S.White, Tennessee
|3
|13
|143
|47.7
