NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 3 17 432 144.0 R.Odunze, Washington 3 22 419…

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 3 17 432 144.0 R.Odunze, Washington 3 22 419 139.7 M.Nabers, LSU 3 24 393 131.0 X.Weaver, Colorado 3 25 386 128.7 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 2 19 257 128.5 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 3 28 369 123.0 X.Legette, South Carolina 3 22 367 122.3 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 3 17 347 115.7 S.Brown, Houston 3 20 343 114.3 L.Victor, Washington St. 3 24 342 114.0 J.Thrash, Louisville 3 14 329 109.7 L.Burden, Missouri 3 22 327 109.0 K.Hudson, UCF 3 15 325 108.3 T.Horton, Colorado St. 2 25 214 107.0 T.McMillan, Arizona 3 17 315 105.0 X.Restrepo, Miami 3 17 314 104.7 J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 103.7 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 3 14 304 101.3 C.Lacy, South Alabama 3 20 303 101.0 J.Polk, Washington 3 13 300 100.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 3 20 299 99.7 T.Franklin, Oregon 3 17 292 97.3 J.Watkins, Mississippi 3 15 290 96.7 M.Washington, Virginia 3 18 289 96.3 T.Harris, Mississippi 2 8 188 94.0 B.Thomas, LSU 3 20 280 93.3 K.Mitchell, FIU 4 19 370 92.5 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 3 22 275 91.7 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 4 27 362 90.5 L.Keys, Tulane 3 13 268 89.3 L.Wester, FAU 3 30 264 88.0 T.Robinson, Kentucky 3 14 260 86.7 N.McCollum, North Carolina 2 16 173 86.5 R.Pearsall, Florida 3 20 258 86.0 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 3 14 254 84.7 C.Daniels, Liberty 3 10 252 84.0 I.Alston, Army 3 8 250 83.3 L.Brown, Colorado St. 2 14 166 83.0 J.Horn, Colorado 3 26 247 82.3 J.Cephus, UTSA 3 23 245 81.7 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 3 15 244 81.3 J.Maclin, North Texas 3 11 238 79.3 E.McAlister, Boise St. 3 15 238 79.3 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 14 236 78.7 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 4 25 314 78.5 A.Gould, Oregon St. 2 6 156 78.0 D.Holker, Colorado St. 2 11 156 78.0 T.Washington, Southern Cal 3 9 233 77.7 J.Jackson, Tulane 3 9 230 76.7 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 3 29 227 75.7 C.Johnson, Michigan 3 13 224 74.7 J.Banks, Wake Forest 3 18 223 74.3 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 4 23 295 73.8 D.Burks, Purdue 3 9 221 73.7 X.Worthy, Texas 3 16 221 73.7 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 2 8 147 73.5 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 3 13 220 73.3 J.Sturdivant, UCLA 3 9 219 73.0 A.Yaseen, Purdue 3 18 218 72.7 A.Simpson, Umass 4 14 289 72.2 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 4 24 288 72.0 R.Burns, North Texas 3 19 215 71.7 D.Wade, Mississippi 3 11 215 71.7 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 2 12 143 71.5 T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 71.0 I.Williams, Illinois 3 16 213 71.0 L.Arnold, Kansas 3 14 212 70.7 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 3 17 211 70.3 J.Baker, UCF 3 13 209 69.7 J.Bell, Nevada 3 21 209 69.7 R.Wilson, Michigan 3 12 209 69.7 J.Wilson, Florida St. 3 11 209 69.7 C.Young, Miami 3 15 209 69.7 T.Harris, Kent St. 3 11 208 69.3 M.Fields, Virginia 3 19 207 69.0 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 3 11 207 69.0 D.Brown, Syracuse 3 12 206 68.7 T.Sibley, Liberty 3 10 205 68.3 T.Williams, Georgia St. 3 9 203 67.7 J.George, Miami 3 16 202 67.3 R.White, UNLV 3 16 201 67.0 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 3 10 200 66.7 L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt 4 9 266 66.5 J.Jones, Maryland 3 13 198 66.0 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 3 18 197 65.7 B.Collins, Clemson 3 13 197 65.7 C.Dyches, Maryland 3 16 195 65.0 T.Russell, South Carolina 1 2 65 65.0 R.Brown, James Madison 3 10 194 64.7 J.Hestera, Charlotte 3 14 194 64.7 A.Smith, Texas A&M 3 13 194 64.7 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 3 13 192 64.0 B.Yurosek, Stanford 3 13 192 64.0 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 4 10 252 63.0 N.Anderson, Oklahoma 3 5 188 62.7 U.Hatcher, Syracuse 3 9 188 62.7 C.Stover, Ohio St. 3 10 188 62.7 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 3 17 187 62.3 H.Clement, West Virginia 3 6 187 62.3 D.Robinson, Southern Cal 3 8 186 62.0 D.Wright, Temple 3 16 185 61.7 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 2 9 123 61.5 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 3 18 184 61.3 I.Rex, BYU 3 10 184 61.3 K.Wilson, Texas State 3 13 184 61.3 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 3 11 183 61.0 J.Calhoun, Duke 3 14 182 60.7 S.McBride, Hawaii 4 20 242 60.5 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 3 9 181 60.3 A.Anderson, Temple 3 11 180 60.0 J.Jones, North Carolina 3 10 179 59.7 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 3 14 179 59.7 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 3 19 178 59.3 J.Gill, Fresno St. 3 17 177 59.0 J.Kelly, Washington St. 3 13 177 59.0 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 3 20 176 58.7 T.Morin, Wake Forest 3 12 176 58.7 L.Bond, Boston College 3 12 175 58.3 B.Buckman, Uconn 3 16 174 58.0 J.Fair, Auburn 3 14 174 58.0 W.Grimes, Wake Forest 3 8 172 57.3 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 3 15 172 57.3 C.Conley, Marshall 2 9 114 57.0 L.McCaffrey, Rice 3 11 171 57.0 K.Coleman, Florida St. 3 12 170 56.7 R.Garcia, Kansas St. 3 10 168 56.0 K.Jackson, Baylor 3 10 168 56.0 B.Smith, Cincinnati 3 10 168 56.0 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 3 12 167 55.7 T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5 J.Harvey, Old Dominion 3 3 166 55.3 B.McCoy, Tennessee 3 12 166 55.3 T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0 C.Fitzpatrick, Michigan St. 3 6 164 54.7 K.Prather, Maryland 3 8 164 54.7 J.Jackson, Kansas St. 3 10 162 54.0 C.Tyree, Notre Dame 4 8 216 54.0 C.Dike, Wisconsin 3 8 161 53.7 D.Donley, Texas State 3 9 161 53.7 D.Smith, W. Kentucky 2 9 107 53.5 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 3 14 160 53.3 D.Edwards, Colorado 3 14 160 53.3 J.Moore, Duke 3 12 160 53.3 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 3 13 159 53.0 G.Bryant, Oregon 3 11 159 53.0 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 3 8 159 53.0 J.De Jesus, UNLV 3 12 158 52.7 J.Sanders, Texas 3 7 158 52.7 D.Carter, West Virginia 2 7 105 52.5 C.Lane, Georgia Tech 2 6 105 52.5 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 3 7 157 52.3 L.Grimm, Kansas 3 11 157 52.3 I.Jones, Syracuse 3 8 157 52.3 R.Keyton, Tennessee 3 11 157 52.3 J.Barber, Troy 3 11 156 52.0 T.Johnson, Oregon 3 11 155 51.7 H.Presley, Baylor 3 8 155 51.7 N.Nash, San Jose St. 4 20 206 51.5 J.Parker, New Mexico St. 2 2 103 51.5 C.Crooms, Minnesota 3 14 154 51.3 J.Hobert, Texas State 3 11 154 51.3 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 3 10 154 51.3 R.Taylor, Memphis 3 15 154 51.3 J.Cowing, Arizona 3 20 153 51.0 M.Davis, Utah St. 3 8 153 51.0 D.Davis, Appalachian St. 3 10 153 51.0 J.Norwood, UCLA 2 3 102 51.0 K.Wilcher, Illinois 1 3 51 51.0 I.Bond, Alabama 3 10 152 50.7 J.Glover, Michigan St. 3 7 152 50.7 M.Golden, Houston 3 13 152 50.7 J.Manjack, Houston 3 14 152 50.7 M.Klare, Purdue 3 15 151 50.3 Q.Skinner, Kansas 3 10 151 50.3 B.Walker, Rice 3 7 151 50.3 T.Koziol, Ball St. 3 18 150 50.0 K.Williams, Wake Forest 3 11 150 50.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 3 11 149 49.7 T.Palmer, UAB 3 12 148 49.3 D.Williams, Tulsa 3 11 148 49.3 J.Hunter, California 3 16 147 49.0 J.Richardson, TCU 3 13 147 49.0 H.Wallace, Penn St. 2 10 98 49.0 C.Camper, Indiana 3 9 146 48.7 C.Montgomery, Marshall 2 7 97 48.5 W.Wieland, Wyoming 3 13 145 48.3 A.Williams, Clemson 3 15 145 48.3 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 3 11 144 48.0 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 3 11 144 48.0 M.Johnson, Buffalo 3 13 144 48.0 T.Mosley, Michigan St. 3 11 144 48.0 J.Roznos, Air Force 3 3 144 48.0 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8 R.Davis, Kentucky 3 9 143 47.7 C.Lewis, Troy 3 9 143 47.7 K.Paysour, North Carolina 3 16 143 47.7 E.Sarratt, James Madison 3 10 143 47.7 I.TeSlaa, Arkansas 3 10 143 47.7 W.Thompson, TCU 3 10 143 47.7 S.White, Tennessee 3 13 143 47.7

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.