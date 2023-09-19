Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

The Associated Press

September 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD
G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 3 17 432 144.0
R.Odunze, Washington 3 22 419 139.7
M.Nabers, LSU 3 24 393 131.0
X.Weaver, Colorado 3 25 386 128.7
E.Stewart, Texas A&M 2 19 257 128.5
E.Brooks, Fresno St. 3 28 369 123.0
X.Legette, South Carolina 3 22 367 122.3
R.Lewis, Georgia St. 3 17 347 115.7
S.Brown, Houston 3 20 343 114.3
L.Victor, Washington St. 3 24 342 114.0
J.Thrash, Louisville 3 14 329 109.7
L.Burden, Missouri 3 22 327 109.0
K.Hudson, UCF 3 15 325 108.3
T.Horton, Colorado St. 2 25 214 107.0
T.McMillan, Arizona 3 17 315 105.0
X.Restrepo, Miami 3 17 314 104.7
J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 103.7
M.Harrison, Ohio St. 3 14 304 101.3
C.Lacy, South Alabama 3 20 303 101.0
J.Polk, Washington 3 13 300 100.0
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 3 20 299 99.7
T.Franklin, Oregon 3 17 292 97.3
J.Watkins, Mississippi 3 15 290 96.7
M.Washington, Virginia 3 18 289 96.3
T.Harris, Mississippi 2 8 188 94.0
B.Thomas, LSU 3 20 280 93.3
K.Mitchell, FIU 4 19 370 92.5
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 3 22 275 91.7
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 4 27 362 90.5
L.Keys, Tulane 3 13 268 89.3
L.Wester, FAU 3 30 264 88.0
T.Robinson, Kentucky 3 14 260 86.7
N.McCollum, North Carolina 2 16 173 86.5
R.Pearsall, Florida 3 20 258 86.0
A.Anthony, Oklahoma 3 14 254 84.7
C.Daniels, Liberty 3 10 252 84.0
I.Alston, Army 3 8 250 83.3
L.Brown, Colorado St. 2 14 166 83.0
J.Horn, Colorado 3 26 247 82.3
J.Cephus, UTSA 3 23 245 81.7
S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 3 15 244 81.3
J.Maclin, North Texas 3 11 238 79.3
E.McAlister, Boise St. 3 15 238 79.3
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 14 236 78.7
W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 4 25 314 78.5
A.Gould, Oregon St. 2 6 156 78.0
D.Holker, Colorado St. 2 11 156 78.0
T.Washington, Southern Cal 3 9 233 77.7
J.Jackson, Tulane 3 9 230 76.7
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 3 29 227 75.7
C.Johnson, Michigan 3 13 224 74.7
J.Banks, Wake Forest 3 18 223 74.3
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 4 23 295 73.8
D.Burks, Purdue 3 9 221 73.7
X.Worthy, Texas 3 16 221 73.7
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 2 8 147 73.5
K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 3 13 220 73.3
J.Sturdivant, UCLA 3 9 219 73.0
A.Yaseen, Purdue 3 18 218 72.7
A.Simpson, Umass 4 14 289 72.2
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 4 24 288 72.0
R.Burns, North Texas 3 19 215 71.7
D.Wade, Mississippi 3 11 215 71.7
M.Corley, W. Kentucky 2 12 143 71.5
T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 71.0
I.Williams, Illinois 3 16 213 71.0
L.Arnold, Kansas 3 14 212 70.7
J.Bradley, Texas Tech 3 17 211 70.3
J.Baker, UCF 3 13 209 69.7
J.Bell, Nevada 3 21 209 69.7
R.Wilson, Michigan 3 12 209 69.7
J.Wilson, Florida St. 3 11 209 69.7
C.Young, Miami 3 15 209 69.7
T.Harris, Kent St. 3 11 208 69.3
M.Fields, Virginia 3 19 207 69.0
M.Shoulders, Tulsa 3 11 207 69.0
D.Brown, Syracuse 3 12 206 68.7
T.Sibley, Liberty 3 10 205 68.3
T.Williams, Georgia St. 3 9 203 67.7
J.George, Miami 3 16 202 67.3
R.White, UNLV 3 16 201 67.0
E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 3 10 200 66.7
L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt 4 9 266 66.5
J.Jones, Maryland 3 13 198 66.0
A.Armstrong, Arkansas 3 18 197 65.7
B.Collins, Clemson 3 13 197 65.7
C.Dyches, Maryland 3 16 195 65.0
T.Russell, South Carolina 1 2 65 65.0
R.Brown, James Madison 3 10 194 64.7
J.Hestera, Charlotte 3 14 194 64.7
A.Smith, Texas A&M 3 13 194 64.7
K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 3 13 192 64.0
B.Yurosek, Stanford 3 13 192 64.0
J.Brady, New Mexico St. 4 10 252 63.0
N.Anderson, Oklahoma 3 5 188 62.7
U.Hatcher, Syracuse 3 9 188 62.7
C.Stover, Ohio St. 3 10 188 62.7
J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 3 17 187 62.3
H.Clement, West Virginia 3 6 187 62.3
D.Robinson, Southern Cal 3 8 186 62.0
D.Wright, Temple 3 16 185 61.7
J.Lane, Virginia Tech 2 9 123 61.5
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 3 18 184 61.3
I.Rex, BYU 3 10 184 61.3
K.Wilson, Texas State 3 13 184 61.3
B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 3 11 183 61.0
J.Calhoun, Duke 3 14 182 60.7
S.McBride, Hawaii 4 20 242 60.5
J.Caston, Southern Miss. 3 9 181 60.3
A.Anderson, Temple 3 11 180 60.0
J.Jones, North Carolina 3 10 179 59.7
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 3 14 179 59.7
S.Wiglusz, Ohio 3 19 178 59.3
J.Gill, Fresno St. 3 17 177 59.0
J.Kelly, Washington St. 3 13 177 59.0
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 3 20 176 58.7
T.Morin, Wake Forest 3 12 176 58.7
L.Bond, Boston College 3 12 175 58.3
B.Buckman, Uconn 3 16 174 58.0
J.Fair, Auburn 3 14 174 58.0
W.Grimes, Wake Forest 3 8 172 57.3
T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 3 15 172 57.3
C.Conley, Marshall 2 9 114 57.0
L.McCaffrey, Rice 3 11 171 57.0
K.Coleman, Florida St. 3 12 170 56.7
R.Garcia, Kansas St. 3 10 168 56.0
K.Jackson, Baylor 3 10 168 56.0
B.Smith, Cincinnati 3 10 168 56.0
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 3 12 167 55.7
T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5
J.Harvey, Old Dominion 3 3 166 55.3
B.McCoy, Tennessee 3 12 166 55.3
T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0
C.Fitzpatrick, Michigan St. 3 6 164 54.7
K.Prather, Maryland 3 8 164 54.7
J.Jackson, Kansas St. 3 10 162 54.0
C.Tyree, Notre Dame 4 8 216 54.0
C.Dike, Wisconsin 3 8 161 53.7
D.Donley, Texas State 3 9 161 53.7
D.Smith, W. Kentucky 2 9 107 53.5
J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 3 14 160 53.3
D.Edwards, Colorado 3 14 160 53.3
J.Moore, Duke 3 12 160 53.3
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 3 13 159 53.0
G.Bryant, Oregon 3 11 159 53.0
J.Farooq, Oklahoma 3 8 159 53.0
J.De Jesus, UNLV 3 12 158 52.7
J.Sanders, Texas 3 7 158 52.7
D.Carter, West Virginia 2 7 105 52.5
C.Lane, Georgia Tech 2 6 105 52.5
G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 3 7 157 52.3
L.Grimm, Kansas 3 11 157 52.3
I.Jones, Syracuse 3 8 157 52.3
R.Keyton, Tennessee 3 11 157 52.3
J.Barber, Troy 3 11 156 52.0
T.Johnson, Oregon 3 11 155 51.7
H.Presley, Baylor 3 8 155 51.7
N.Nash, San Jose St. 4 20 206 51.5
J.Parker, New Mexico St. 2 2 103 51.5
C.Crooms, Minnesota 3 14 154 51.3
J.Hobert, Texas State 3 11 154 51.3
K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 3 10 154 51.3
R.Taylor, Memphis 3 15 154 51.3
J.Cowing, Arizona 3 20 153 51.0
M.Davis, Utah St. 3 8 153 51.0
D.Davis, Appalachian St. 3 10 153 51.0
J.Norwood, UCLA 2 3 102 51.0
K.Wilcher, Illinois 1 3 51 51.0
I.Bond, Alabama 3 10 152 50.7
J.Glover, Michigan St. 3 7 152 50.7
M.Golden, Houston 3 13 152 50.7
J.Manjack, Houston 3 14 152 50.7
M.Klare, Purdue 3 15 151 50.3
Q.Skinner, Kansas 3 10 151 50.3
B.Walker, Rice 3 7 151 50.3
T.Koziol, Ball St. 3 18 150 50.0
K.Williams, Wake Forest 3 11 150 50.0
W.Pauling, Wisconsin 3 11 149 49.7
T.Palmer, UAB 3 12 148 49.3
D.Williams, Tulsa 3 11 148 49.3
J.Hunter, California 3 16 147 49.0
J.Richardson, TCU 3 13 147 49.0
H.Wallace, Penn St. 2 10 98 49.0
C.Camper, Indiana 3 9 146 48.7
C.Montgomery, Marshall 2 7 97 48.5
W.Wieland, Wyoming 3 13 145 48.3
A.Williams, Clemson 3 15 145 48.3
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 3 11 144 48.0
H.Fannin, Bowling Green 3 11 144 48.0
M.Johnson, Buffalo 3 13 144 48.0
T.Mosley, Michigan St. 3 11 144 48.0
J.Roznos, Air Force 3 3 144 48.0
T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8
R.Davis, Kentucky 3 9 143 47.7
C.Lewis, Troy 3 9 143 47.7
K.Paysour, North Carolina 3 16 143 47.7
E.Sarratt, James Madison 3 10 143 47.7
I.TeSlaa, Arkansas 3 10 143 47.7
W.Thompson, TCU 3 10 143 47.7
S.White, Tennessee 3 13 143 47.7

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

