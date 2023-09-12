NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|2
|16
|353
|176.5
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|2
|15
|296
|148.0
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|2
|16
|288
|144.0
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|2
|17
|265
|132.5
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|2
|19
|257
|128.5
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|1
|5
|123
|123.0
|S.Brown, Houston
|2
|15
|244
|122.0
|R.Odunze, Washington
|2
|14
|239
|119.5
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|2
|11
|226
|113.0
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|2
|18
|223
|111.5
|B.Thomas, LSU
|2
|13
|220
|110.0
|J.McMillan, Washington
|2
|16
|215
|107.5
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|2
|14
|215
|107.5
|L.Burden, Missouri
|2
|15
|213
|106.5
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|3
|19
|315
|105.0
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|2
|13
|209
|104.5
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|2
|9
|206
|103.0
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|2
|13
|202
|101.0
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|2
|15
|199
|99.5
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|3
|17
|297
|99.0
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|2
|10
|197
|98.5
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|2
|11
|194
|97.0
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|2
|14
|192
|96.0
|B.Yurosek, Stanford
|2
|13
|192
|96.0
|L.Keys, Tulane
|2
|9
|190
|95.0
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|2
|7
|189
|94.5
|J.Bell, Nevada
|2
|16
|188
|94.0
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|2
|8
|188
|94.0
|U.Hatcher, Syracuse
|2
|9
|188
|94.0
|B.Collins, Clemson
|2
|12
|187
|93.5
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|2
|11
|185
|92.5
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|2
|7
|183
|91.5
|I.Alston, Army
|2
|6
|182
|91.0
|J.Polk, Washington
|2
|8
|182
|91.0
|J.Horn, Colorado
|2
|19
|181
|90.5
|D.Carter, West Virginia
|1
|6
|90
|90.0
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|2
|9
|178
|89.0
|K.Hudson, UCF
|2
|9
|178
|89.0
|H.Clement, West Virginia
|2
|5
|177
|88.5
|J.Norwood, UCLA
|1
|2
|87
|87.0
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|2
|9
|174
|87.0
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|2
|13
|171
|85.5
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|2
|11
|171
|85.5
|D.Burks, Purdue
|2
|5
|170
|85.0
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|2
|12
|170
|85.0
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|2
|10
|170
|85.0
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|2
|10
|167
|83.5
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|2
|9
|166
|83.0
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|2
|23
|166
|83.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|2
|12
|165
|82.5
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|1
|9
|81
|81.0
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|2
|15
|161
|80.5
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|2
|8
|159
|79.5
|J.Sturdivant, UCLA
|2
|7
|159
|79.5
|J.Sanders, Texas
|2
|7
|158
|79.0
|I.Jones, Syracuse
|2
|8
|157
|78.5
|L.Wester, FAU
|2
|18
|156
|78.0
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|3
|9
|233
|77.7
|H.Presley, Baylor
|2
|8
|155
|77.5
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|2
|8
|155
|77.5
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|2
|8
|154
|77.0
|M.Nabers, LSU
|2
|11
|154
|77.0
|C.Young, Miami
|2
|10
|154
|77.0
|D.Davis, Appalachian St.
|2
|10
|153
|76.5
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|2
|10
|153
|76.5
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|2
|14
|151
|75.5
|R.Garcia, Kansas St.
|2
|8
|150
|75.0
|J.George, Miami
|2
|11
|150
|75.0
|I.Williams, Illinois
|2
|11
|150
|75.0
|M.Washington, Virginia
|2
|9
|148
|74.0
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|2
|6
|146
|73.0
|C.Ezirim, Toledo
|1
|3
|73
|73.0
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|2
|10
|145
|72.5
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|3
|20
|217
|72.3
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|2
|8
|143
|71.5
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|3
|18
|214
|71.3
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|2
|10
|142
|71.0
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|2
|10
|142
|71.0
|C.Parker, Cent. Michigan
|2
|5
|142
|71.0
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|3
|20
|211
|70.3
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|3
|17
|210
|70.0
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|2
|12
|139
|69.5
|K.Jackson, Baylor
|2
|8
|139
|69.5
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|2
|15
|139
|69.5
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|2
|9
|138
|69.0
|D.Key, Kentucky
|2
|9
|138
|69.0
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|2
|11
|138
|69.0
|D.Wright, Temple
|2
|13
|138
|69.0
|R.Brown, James Madison
|2
|6
|137
|68.5
|M.Fields, Virginia
|2
|12
|137
|68.5
|T.Palmer, UAB
|2
|10
|137
|68.5
|D.Dabney, Baylor
|2
|7
|136
|68.0
|J.Glover, Michigan St.
|2
|5
|135
|67.5
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|2
|13
|134
|67.0
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|2
|11
|134
|67.0
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|2
|11
|134
|67.0
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|2
|9
|134
|67.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|2
|10
|133
|66.5
|J.Baker, UCF
|2
|8
|132
|66.0
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|13
|132
|66.0
|L.Lachey, Iowa
|2
|10
|131
|65.5
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|2
|9
|131
|65.5
|B.Jackson, Cincinnati
|1
|1
|65
|65.0
|T.Russell, South Carolina
|1
|2
|65
|65.0
|J.Vereen, NC State
|1
|4
|65
|65.0
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|2
|8
|129
|64.5
|C.Rusk, Toledo
|1
|5
|64
|64.0
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|2
|7
|127
|63.5
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|2
|11
|127
|63.5
|I.Rex, BYU
|2
|6
|127
|63.5
|C.Roberts, BYU
|2
|11
|126
|63.0
|A.Simpson, Umass
|3
|10
|188
|62.7
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|2
|14
|125
|62.5
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|2
|13
|124
|62.0
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|2
|10
|124
|62.0
|T.Dove, Memphis
|2
|4
|124
|62.0
|D.Robinson, Southern Cal
|3
|8
|186
|62.0
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|2
|6
|123
|61.5
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|2
|9
|123
|61.5
|T.Mosley, Michigan St.
|2
|8
|123
|61.5
|J.Bailey, TCU
|1
|3
|61
|61.0
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|2
|7
|122
|61.0
|M.Burke, Florida
|1
|2
|61
|61.0
|F.Farrier, UAB
|2
|5
|121
|60.5
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|2
|9
|121
|60.5
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|2
|8
|121
|60.5
|J.Burton, Alabama
|2
|5
|120
|60.0
|X.Guillory, Arizona St.
|2
|9
|120
|60.0
|A.Williams, Clemson
|2
|12
|120
|60.0
|T.Johnson, FAU
|2
|8
|119
|59.5
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|118
|59.0
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|2
|10
|118
|59.0
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|1
|3
|59
|59.0
|R.Keyton, Tennessee
|2
|8
|118
|59.0
|I.TeSlaa, Arkansas
|2
|6
|117
|58.5
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|2
|14
|117
|58.5
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|2
|9
|116
|58.0
|W.Grimes, Wake Forest
|2
|6
|116
|58.0
|D.Lassiter, BYU
|2
|9
|116
|58.0
|B.Walker, Rice
|2
|6
|116
|58.0
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|2
|13
|115
|57.5
|J.Jackson, Kansas St.
|2
|6
|115
|57.5
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|2
|7
|115
|57.5
|C.Conley, Marshall
|2
|9
|114
|57.0
|T.Harris, Kent St.
|2
|8
|114
|57.0
|L.Loya, UCLA
|2
|7
|114
|57.0
|J.Wilson, Arkansas
|2
|5
|114
|57.0
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|2
|8
|113
|56.5
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|2
|11
|112
|56.0
|J.Pettaway, Oklahoma
|1
|9
|56
|56.0
|N.Thomas, Texas A&M
|2
|10
|112
|56.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|2
|7
|111
|55.5
|T.Robinson, Ball St.
|2
|6
|111
|55.5
|I.Bond, Alabama
|2
|6
|110
|55.0
|T.Bradford, LSU
|1
|1
|55
|55.0
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|1
|4
|55
|55.0
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|2
|8
|110
|55.0
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|2
|9
|110
|55.0
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|2
|11
|110
|55.0
|W.Thompson, TCU
|2
|9
|110
|55.0
|L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt
|3
|6
|164
|54.7
|K.Brown, South Florida
|2
|6
|109
|54.5
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|2
|8
|109
|54.5
|J.Mack, Charlotte
|2
|5
|109
|54.5
|D.Martin-Robinson, Temple
|2
|8
|109
|54.5
|C.Crooms, Minnesota
|2
|10
|108
|54.0
|K.Akharaiyi, UTEP
|3
|10
|161
|53.7
|D.Smith, W. Kentucky
|2
|9
|107
|53.5
|J.Newton, Toledo
|2
|8
|106
|53.0
|D.Patterson, FIU
|3
|8
|159
|53.0
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|2
|9
|106
|53.0
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|2
|11
|105
|52.5
|C.Lane, Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|105
|52.5
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|2
|6
|105
|52.5
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|2
|7
|105
|52.5
|J.Williams, Boston College
|2
|4
|105
|52.5
|J.Copenhaver, North Carolina
|1
|3
|52
|52.0
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|2
|5
|104
|52.0
|C.Harrity, Buffalo
|2
|11
|104
|52.0
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|2
|6
|104
|52.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|2
|7
|104
|52.0
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|2
|7
|104
|52.0
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|2
|8
|104
|52.0
|C.Fitzpatrick, Michigan St.
|2
|5
|103
|51.5
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|2
|8
|103
|51.5
|J.Parker, New Mexico St.
|2
|2
|103
|51.5
|M.Parks, Utah
|2
|4
|103
|51.5
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|2
|5
|103
|51.5
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|2
|7
|102
|51.0
|J.Jones, Maryland
|2
|8
|102
|51.0
|J.Manjack, Houston
|2
|10
|102
|51.0
|M.Mews, Georgia
|2
|6
|102
|51.0
|R.Murphy, Old Dominion
|2
|3
|102
|51.0
|T.Stellato, Clemson
|1
|5
|51
|51.0
|A.Anderson, Temple
|2
|6
|101
|50.5
|O.Cooper, Indiana
|2
|7
|101
|50.5
|Q.Skinner, Kansas
|2
|6
|101
|50.5
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|2
|10
|100
|50.0
|C.Carter, N. Illinois
|2
|5
|100
|50.0
|D.George, Akron
|2
|6
|100
|50.0
