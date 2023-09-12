NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 2 16 353 176.5 X.Legette, South Carolina 2 15…

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 2 16 353 176.5 X.Legette, South Carolina 2 15 296 148.0 X.Weaver, Colorado 2 16 288 144.0 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 2 17 265 132.5 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 2 19 257 128.5 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 1 5 123 123.0 S.Brown, Houston 2 15 244 122.0 R.Odunze, Washington 2 14 239 119.5 T.McMillan, Arizona 2 11 226 113.0 L.Victor, Washington St. 2 18 223 111.5 B.Thomas, LSU 2 13 220 110.0 J.McMillan, Washington 2 16 215 107.5 R.Pearsall, Florida 2 14 215 107.5 L.Burden, Missouri 2 15 213 106.5 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 3 19 315 105.0 T.Franklin, Oregon 2 13 209 104.5 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 2 9 206 103.0 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 2 13 202 101.0 C.Lacy, South Alabama 2 15 199 99.5 K.Mitchell, FIU 3 17 297 99.0 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 2 10 197 98.5 X.Restrepo, Miami 2 11 194 97.0 T.Hunter, Colorado 2 14 192 96.0 B.Yurosek, Stanford 2 13 192 96.0 L.Keys, Tulane 2 9 190 95.0 J.Jackson, Tulane 2 7 189 94.5 J.Bell, Nevada 2 16 188 94.0 T.Harris, Mississippi 2 8 188 94.0 U.Hatcher, Syracuse 2 9 188 94.0 B.Collins, Clemson 2 12 187 93.5 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 2 11 185 92.5 J.Maclin, North Texas 2 7 183 91.5 I.Alston, Army 2 6 182 91.0 J.Polk, Washington 2 8 182 91.0 J.Horn, Colorado 2 19 181 90.5 D.Carter, West Virginia 1 6 90 90.0 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 2 9 178 89.0 K.Hudson, UCF 2 9 178 89.0 H.Clement, West Virginia 2 5 177 88.5 J.Norwood, UCLA 1 2 87 87.0 T.Robinson, Kentucky 2 9 174 87.0 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 2 13 171 85.5 J.Watkins, Mississippi 2 11 171 85.5 D.Burks, Purdue 2 5 170 85.0 K.Coleman, Florida St. 2 12 170 85.0 J.Thrash, Louisville 2 10 170 85.0 R.Wilson, Michigan 2 10 167 83.5 L.Arnold, Kansas 2 9 166 83.0 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 2 23 166 83.0 X.Worthy, Texas 2 12 165 82.5 T.Horton, Colorado St. 1 9 81 81.0 J.Cephus, UTSA 2 15 161 80.5 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 2 8 159 79.5 J.Sturdivant, UCLA 2 7 159 79.5 J.Sanders, Texas 2 7 158 79.0 I.Jones, Syracuse 2 8 157 78.5 L.Wester, FAU 2 18 156 78.0 T.Washington, Southern Cal 3 9 233 77.7 H.Presley, Baylor 2 8 155 77.5 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 2 8 155 77.5 D.Brown, Syracuse 2 8 154 77.0 M.Nabers, LSU 2 11 154 77.0 C.Young, Miami 2 10 154 77.0 D.Davis, Appalachian St. 2 10 153 76.5 C.Johnson, Michigan 2 10 153 76.5 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 2 14 151 75.5 R.Garcia, Kansas St. 2 8 150 75.0 J.George, Miami 2 11 150 75.0 I.Williams, Illinois 2 11 150 75.0 M.Washington, Virginia 2 9 148 74.0 C.Daniels, Liberty 2 6 146 73.0 C.Ezirim, Toledo 1 3 73 73.0 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 2 10 145 72.5 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 3 20 217 72.3 D.Edwards, Colorado 2 8 143 71.5 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 3 18 214 71.3 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 2 10 142 71.0 J.Banks, Wake Forest 2 10 142 71.0 C.Parker, Cent. Michigan 2 5 142 71.0 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 3 20 211 70.3 S.McBride, Hawaii 3 17 210 70.0 C.Dyches, Maryland 2 12 139 69.5 K.Jackson, Baylor 2 8 139 69.5 K.Paysour, North Carolina 2 15 139 69.5 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 2 9 138 69.0 D.Key, Kentucky 2 9 138 69.0 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 2 11 138 69.0 D.Wright, Temple 2 13 138 69.0 R.Brown, James Madison 2 6 137 68.5 M.Fields, Virginia 2 12 137 68.5 T.Palmer, UAB 2 10 137 68.5 D.Dabney, Baylor 2 7 136 68.0 J.Glover, Michigan St. 2 5 135 67.5 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 2 13 134 67.0 M.Johnson, Buffalo 2 11 134 67.0 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 2 11 134 67.0 K.Wilson, Texas State 2 9 134 67.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 2 10 133 66.5 J.Baker, UCF 2 8 132 66.0 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 2 13 132 66.0 L.Lachey, Iowa 2 10 131 65.5 B.Smith, Cincinnati 2 9 131 65.5 B.Jackson, Cincinnati 1 1 65 65.0 T.Russell, South Carolina 1 2 65 65.0 J.Vereen, NC State 1 4 65 65.0 D.Wade, Mississippi 2 8 129 64.5 C.Rusk, Toledo 1 5 64 64.0 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 2 7 127 63.5 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 2 11 127 63.5 I.Rex, BYU 2 6 127 63.5 C.Roberts, BYU 2 11 126 63.0 A.Simpson, Umass 3 10 188 62.7 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 2 14 125 62.5 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 2 13 124 62.0 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 2 10 124 62.0 T.Dove, Memphis 2 4 124 62.0 D.Robinson, Southern Cal 3 8 186 62.0 T.Keith, Bowling Green 2 6 123 61.5 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 2 9 123 61.5 T.Mosley, Michigan St. 2 8 123 61.5 J.Bailey, TCU 1 3 61 61.0 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 2 7 122 61.0 M.Burke, Florida 1 2 61 61.0 F.Farrier, UAB 2 5 121 60.5 L.McCaffrey, Rice 2 9 121 60.5 K.Womack, W. Michigan 2 8 121 60.5 J.Burton, Alabama 2 5 120 60.0 X.Guillory, Arizona St. 2 9 120 60.0 A.Williams, Clemson 2 12 120 60.0 T.Johnson, FAU 2 8 119 59.5 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 2 5 118 59.0 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 2 10 118 59.0 A.Gould, Oregon St. 1 3 59 59.0 R.Keyton, Tennessee 2 8 118 59.0 I.TeSlaa, Arkansas 2 6 117 58.5 M.Wiley, Arizona 2 14 117 58.5 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 2 9 116 58.0 W.Grimes, Wake Forest 2 6 116 58.0 D.Lassiter, BYU 2 9 116 58.0 B.Walker, Rice 2 6 116 58.0 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 2 13 115 57.5 J.Jackson, Kansas St. 2 6 115 57.5 J.Jones, North Carolina 2 7 115 57.5 C.Conley, Marshall 2 9 114 57.0 T.Harris, Kent St. 2 8 114 57.0 L.Loya, UCLA 2 7 114 57.0 J.Wilson, Arkansas 2 5 114 57.0 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 2 8 113 56.5 B.Buckman, Uconn 2 11 112 56.0 J.Pettaway, Oklahoma 1 9 56 56.0 N.Thomas, Texas A&M 2 10 112 56.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 2 7 111 55.5 T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5 I.Bond, Alabama 2 6 110 55.0 T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 1 4 55 55.0 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 2 8 110 55.0 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 2 9 110 55.0 D.Jackson, Minnesota 2 11 110 55.0 W.Thompson, TCU 2 9 110 55.0 L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt 3 6 164 54.7 K.Brown, South Florida 2 6 109 54.5 G.Bryant, Oregon 2 8 109 54.5 J.Mack, Charlotte 2 5 109 54.5 D.Martin-Robinson, Temple 2 8 109 54.5 C.Crooms, Minnesota 2 10 108 54.0 K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 3 10 161 53.7 D.Smith, W. Kentucky 2 9 107 53.5 J.Newton, Toledo 2 8 106 53.0 D.Patterson, FIU 3 8 159 53.0 J.Vandeross, Toledo 2 9 106 53.0 J.Gill, Fresno St. 2 11 105 52.5 C.Lane, Georgia Tech 2 6 105 52.5 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 2 6 105 52.5 K.Williams, Wake Forest 2 7 105 52.5 J.Williams, Boston College 2 4 105 52.5 J.Copenhaver, North Carolina 1 3 52 52.0 C.Dike, Wisconsin 2 5 104 52.0 C.Harrity, Buffalo 2 11 104 52.0 A.Mitchell, Texas 2 6 104 52.0 J.Moore, Duke 2 7 104 52.0 J.Wilson, Florida St. 2 7 104 52.0 A.Yaseen, Purdue 2 8 104 52.0 C.Fitzpatrick, Michigan St. 2 5 103 51.5 J.Kelly, Washington St. 2 8 103 51.5 J.Parker, New Mexico St. 2 2 103 51.5 M.Parks, Utah 2 4 103 51.5 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 2 5 103 51.5 L.Grimm, Kansas 2 7 102 51.0 J.Jones, Maryland 2 8 102 51.0 J.Manjack, Houston 2 10 102 51.0 M.Mews, Georgia 2 6 102 51.0 R.Murphy, Old Dominion 2 3 102 51.0 T.Stellato, Clemson 1 5 51 51.0 A.Anderson, Temple 2 6 101 50.5 O.Cooper, Indiana 2 7 101 50.5 Q.Skinner, Kansas 2 6 101 50.5 S.Atkins, South Florida 2 10 100 50.0 C.Carter, N. Illinois 2 5 100 50.0 D.George, Akron 2 6 100 50.0

