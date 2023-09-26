Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 11:10 AM

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
N.Noel, Appalachian St. 4 105 542 4 135.5
D.Taylor, Minnesota 4 87 532 4 133.0
H.Waylee, Wyoming 2 35 266 2 133.0
R.Ali, Marshall 3 63 396 7 132.0
K.Vidal, Troy 4 80 514 2 128.5
M.Carroll, Georgia St. 4 96 508 8 127.0
J.Buckley, W. Michigan 4 81 504 4 126.0
E.Bailey, TCU 4 81 483 2 120.8
J.Jordan, Louisville 4 50 478 6 119.5
A.Estime, Notre Dame 5 77 591 5 118.2
D.Martinez, Oregon St. 4 57 432 1 108.0
D.Giddens, Kansas St. 4 66 423 4 105.8
T.Brooks, Texas Tech 4 62 417 1 104.2
J.Ott, California 3 54 306 4 102.0
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 4 73 407 6 101.8
C.Schrader, Missouri 4 65 403 2 100.8
P.Boone, Toledo 4 52 402 5 100.5
I.Mahdi, Texas State 4 36 399 4 99.8
D.Neal, Kansas 4 57 394 5 98.5
K.Monangai, Rutgers 4 69 384 5 96.0
O.Hampton, North Carolina 4 73 383 7 95.8
J.Brooks, Texas 4 65 379 3 94.8
M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 4 64 376 2 94.0
B.Allen, Wisconsin 4 52 371 6 92.8
K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 5 97 463 4 92.6
N.Carter, Michigan St. 4 73 369 4 92.2
D.Edwards, Georgia 2 32 184 3 92.0
B.Brown, South Florida 4 79 357 5 89.2
J.Marks, Mississippi St. 4 63 352 4 88.0
B.Corum, Michigan 4 58 351 8 87.8
M.Lloyd, Southern Cal 4 39 349 2 87.2
B.Watson, Memphis 4 58 342 4 85.5
L.Webb, South Alabama 4 52 340 6 85.0
L.Diggs, LSU 3 38 253 1 84.3
J.Ellison, Wake Forest 3 44 250 0 83.3
J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 4 57 331 2 82.8
H.Parrish, Miami 4 42 331 3 82.8
T.Etienne, Florida 4 49 329 2 82.2
J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 4 48 328 7 82.0
C.Kiner, Cincinnati 4 57 328 2 82.0
Q.Cooley, Liberty 4 53 323 0 80.8
E.Michel, Air Force 4 73 322 6 80.5
L.McCammon, FAU 3 37 237 1 79.0
G.Shrader, Syracuse 4 46 316 6 79.0
R.Davis, Kentucky 4 50 314 5 78.5
J.Wright, Tennessee 4 45 312 0 78.0
L.Allen, Syracuse 4 61 311 6 77.8
D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 4 63 311 2 77.8
J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 33 311 3 77.8
C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 4 51 306 4 76.5
B.Irving, Oregon 4 37 305 3 76.2
K.Black, James Madison 4 54 304 0 76.0
O.Burk, Air Force 3 39 222 2 74.0
T.Henderson, Ohio St. 4 44 295 5 73.8
H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe 3 22 220 2 73.3
W.Shipley, Clemson 4 54 292 1 73.0
J.Cross, Arkansas St. 4 38 289 2 72.2
J.Richardson, UCF 4 39 289 0 72.2
G.Garcia, Kent St. 4 70 288 2 72.0
C.Donaldson, West Virginia 4 64 287 3 71.8
K.Barnes, UTSA 4 64 285 1 71.2
R.Harvey, UCF 4 52 283 5 70.8
K.Allen, Penn St. 4 63 280 2 70.0
T.Castellanos, Boston College 4 51 280 3 70.0
A.Tecza, Navy 3 26 209 1 69.7
K.Wicks, Old Dominion 3 42 209 0 69.7
A.Grant, Nebraska 3 38 208 2 69.3
B.Daily, Army 4 76 275 3 68.8
E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 4 65 274 4 68.5
H.Haarberg, Nebraska 4 42 272 2 68.0
C.Steele, UCLA 4 41 272 2 68.0
K.Salter, Liberty 4 47 268 5 67.0
T.Harden, UCLA 4 36 264 2 66.0
D.Grainger, Georgia St. 4 47 263 3 65.8
J.McClellan, Alabama 4 52 263 2 65.8
G.Ervin, Nebraska 3 38 196 1 65.3
J.Jones, Charlotte 4 52 261 3 65.2
Z.Larrier, Air Force 4 54 259 3 64.8
C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 4 56 259 3 64.8
J.Small, Tennessee 4 42 258 1 64.5
J.Waters, Duke 4 39 258 7 64.5
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 4 31 256 3 64.0
K.Bullock, South Alabama 4 49 255 1 63.8
R.Hemby, Maryland 4 50 255 4 63.8
J.Smith, Temple 3 30 191 1 63.7
D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 4 37 253 4 63.2
S.Lawrence, FIU 5 53 312 2 62.4
R.Love, Illinois 4 44 248 1 62.0
I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe 3 30 185 0 61.7
N.Wright, South Florida 4 56 246 1 61.5
J.White, Georgia Southern 3 34 184 2 61.3
M.Hughes, Tulane 4 50 245 1 61.2
B.Lucas, Liberty 4 39 244 2 61.0
A.Watkins, Tulsa 4 58 243 1 60.8
J.Knighton, SMU 3 40 182 0 60.7
J.Jackson, Utah 4 39 239 0 59.8
T.Burgess, UTEP 5 56 298 2 59.6
D.Booth, Utah St. 4 42 238 2 59.5
R.Leonard, Duke 4 29 238 4 59.5
D.Hankins, UTEP 5 58 297 1 59.4
I.Ifanse, California 4 42 236 4 59.0
D.Hishaw, Kansas 4 33 235 3 58.8
P.Mafah, Clemson 4 35 235 3 58.8
R.Clark, Southern Miss. 4 33 234 2 58.5
M.Cooper, Ball St. 4 58 234 1 58.5
A.Daniels, Texas A&M 4 39 234 2 58.5
M.Washington, Buffalo 4 49 234 2 58.5
O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 4 37 230 2 57.5
S.Bangura, Ohio 5 74 287 0 57.4
B.Armstrong, NC State 4 52 225 3 56.2
T.Ward, Kansas St. 3 37 168 1 56.0
L.Martin, BYU 4 56 223 2 55.8
J.Mayden, San Diego St. 5 56 278 3 55.6
S.Evans, E. Michigan 4 38 220 1 55.0
J.Dart, Mississippi 4 44 219 3 54.8
V.Rosa, Uconn 4 42 218 2 54.5
L.Smothers, Jacksonville St. 4 41 218 4 54.5
D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 5 49 270 0 54.0
J.Ford, Tulsa 4 49 215 1 53.8
T.Stewart, Bowling Green 4 32 215 3 53.8
R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 4 43 214 1 53.5
D.Richardson, Baylor 3 36 160 0 53.3
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 4 50 213 2 53.2
D.Mockobee, Purdue 4 53 212 2 53.0
M.Johnson, Florida 4 46 211 3 52.8
J.Thomas, UNLV 4 39 211 7 52.8
J.James, Oregon 4 28 209 6 52.2
T.Cooley, Georgia Tech 4 39 208 3 52.0
F.Gore, Southern Miss. 4 50 208 2 52.0
J.Sims, Nebraska 3 30 156 1 52.0
K.Robichaux, Boston College 4 51 206 2 51.5
L.Johnson, SMU 3 27 153 1 51.0
C.McDonald, Maryland 4 26 204 2 51.0
C.Porter, Northwestern 4 49 203 1 50.8
N.Singleton, Penn St. 4 53 203 5 50.8
Q.Judkins, Mississippi 4 57 201 4 50.2
B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan 3 40 150 2 50.0
R.Williams, Alabama 4 38 198 1 49.5
C.Wheaton, SMU 3 32 148 2 49.3
J.Jackson, E. Michigan 4 39 196 1 49.0
J.Daniels, LSU 4 45 193 2 48.2
B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 4 47 192 1 48.0
T.Lawton, James Madison 4 32 191 3 47.8
L.Lingard, Akron 4 35 191 1 47.8
D.Fofana, Navy 3 32 143 1 47.7
J.Hunter, Auburn 3 31 143 1 47.7
A.Green, Arkansas 4 31 190 2 47.5
T.Benson, Florida St. 4 40 189 4 47.2
P.Smith, Vanderbilt 5 52 236 2 47.2
B.Brooks, North Carolina 3 34 140 1 46.7
S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 5 43 233 3 46.6
E.Jones, Cincinnati 4 55 186 3 46.5
N.Peat, Missouri 4 44 186 2 46.5
J.Armstead, San Diego St. 5 48 230 4 46.0
A.Brown, N. Illinois 4 64 184 1 46.0
C.Filkins, Stanford 4 24 184 1 46.0
J.Lucas, Indiana 4 42 184 2 46.0
J.Moore, Duke 4 35 184 2 46.0
C.Morris, TCU 4 29 184 2 46.0
A.Allen, Miami 3 26 137 2 45.7
K.Johnson, Iowa 2 34 91 1 45.5
A.Stredick, California 4 38 182 2 45.5
S.Tyler, Minnesota 3 30 136 0 45.3
D.Brooks, Arizona St. 2 21 90 0 45.0
D.Finn, Toledo 4 42 180 2 45.0
J.Glover, Utah 4 48 179 2 44.8
D.Pendergrass, Baylor 3 28 134 1 44.7
M.Garcia, East Carolina 4 32 178 1 44.5
R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 4 39 178 3 44.5
T.Walker, Oklahoma 4 34 176 2 44.0
M.Wiley, Arizona 4 40 176 1 44.0
R.Dubinion, Arkansas 4 41 174 1 43.5
G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 4 34 172 2 43.0
R.Harris, East Carolina 4 42 171 3 42.8
B.Lewis, Nevada 4 40 171 2 42.8
O.Allison, Ohio 5 67 212 1 42.4
R.Cook, Buffalo 4 41 168 2 42.0
B.Jackson, Tulsa 4 29 166 0 41.5
B.Pribula, Penn St. 4 28 166 2 41.5
K.Drones, Virginia Tech 4 41 164 2 41.0
J.Barnes, Oklahoma 3 28 122 1 40.7
S.Dollars, Nevada 4 48 161 2 40.2
D.Houston, Uconn 4 34 161 0 40.2
J.Milroe, Alabama 3 38 120 2 40.0
H.Reed, Army 4 35 159 1 39.8
T.Lavatai, Navy 3 40 118 0 39.3
D.Edwards, Colorado 4 28 157 1 39.2
O.Adaway, North Texas 3 31 117 1 39.0
I.Jacobs, UAB 4 37 154 1 38.5
N.Johnson, Utah 4 47 150 3 37.5
Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 4 45 149 1 37.2
T.Shough, Texas Tech 4 48 149 2 37.2
H.King, Georgia Tech 4 31 148 1 37.0
M.Dukes, South Florida 3 23 110 0 36.7
L.Altmyer, Illinois 4 34 146 3 36.5
I.Guerendo, Louisville 4 31 142 1 35.5
S.Smith, Memphis 4 29 142 2 35.5
G.Greene, West Virginia 3 21 105 1 35.0
N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 4 42 140 1 35.0
J.Patterson, Iowa 3 21 104 1 34.7

