NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|4
|105
|542
|4
|135.5
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|4
|87
|532
|4
|133.0
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|2
|35
|266
|2
|133.0
|R.Ali, Marshall
|3
|63
|396
|7
|132.0
|K.Vidal, Troy
|4
|80
|514
|2
|128.5
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|4
|96
|508
|8
|127.0
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|4
|81
|504
|4
|126.0
|E.Bailey, TCU
|4
|81
|483
|2
|120.8
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|4
|50
|478
|6
|119.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|5
|77
|591
|5
|118.2
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|4
|57
|432
|1
|108.0
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|4
|66
|423
|4
|105.8
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|4
|62
|417
|1
|104.2
|J.Ott, California
|3
|54
|306
|4
|102.0
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|4
|73
|407
|6
|101.8
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|4
|65
|403
|2
|100.8
|P.Boone, Toledo
|4
|52
|402
|5
|100.5
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|4
|36
|399
|4
|99.8
|D.Neal, Kansas
|4
|57
|394
|5
|98.5
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|4
|69
|384
|5
|96.0
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|4
|73
|383
|7
|95.8
|J.Brooks, Texas
|4
|65
|379
|3
|94.8
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|4
|64
|376
|2
|94.0
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|4
|52
|371
|6
|92.8
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|5
|97
|463
|4
|92.6
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|4
|73
|369
|4
|92.2
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|2
|32
|184
|3
|92.0
|B.Brown, South Florida
|4
|79
|357
|5
|89.2
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|4
|63
|352
|4
|88.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|4
|58
|351
|8
|87.8
|M.Lloyd, Southern Cal
|4
|39
|349
|2
|87.2
|B.Watson, Memphis
|4
|58
|342
|4
|85.5
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|4
|52
|340
|6
|85.0
|L.Diggs, LSU
|3
|38
|253
|1
|84.3
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|3
|44
|250
|0
|83.3
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|4
|57
|331
|2
|82.8
|H.Parrish, Miami
|4
|42
|331
|3
|82.8
|T.Etienne, Florida
|4
|49
|329
|2
|82.2
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|4
|48
|328
|7
|82.0
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|4
|57
|328
|2
|82.0
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|4
|53
|323
|0
|80.8
|E.Michel, Air Force
|4
|73
|322
|6
|80.5
|L.McCammon, FAU
|3
|37
|237
|1
|79.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|4
|46
|316
|6
|79.0
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|4
|50
|314
|5
|78.5
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|4
|45
|312
|0
|78.0
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|4
|61
|311
|6
|77.8
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|4
|63
|311
|2
|77.8
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|33
|311
|3
|77.8
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|4
|51
|306
|4
|76.5
|B.Irving, Oregon
|4
|37
|305
|3
|76.2
|K.Black, James Madison
|4
|54
|304
|0
|76.0
|O.Burk, Air Force
|3
|39
|222
|2
|74.0
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|4
|44
|295
|5
|73.8
|H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|22
|220
|2
|73.3
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|4
|54
|292
|1
|73.0
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|4
|38
|289
|2
|72.2
|J.Richardson, UCF
|4
|39
|289
|0
|72.2
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|4
|70
|288
|2
|72.0
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|4
|64
|287
|3
|71.8
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|4
|64
|285
|1
|71.2
|R.Harvey, UCF
|4
|52
|283
|5
|70.8
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|4
|63
|280
|2
|70.0
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|4
|51
|280
|3
|70.0
|A.Tecza, Navy
|3
|26
|209
|1
|69.7
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|3
|42
|209
|0
|69.7
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|3
|38
|208
|2
|69.3
|B.Daily, Army
|4
|76
|275
|3
|68.8
|E.Gilliam, Fresno St.
|4
|65
|274
|4
|68.5
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|4
|42
|272
|2
|68.0
|C.Steele, UCLA
|4
|41
|272
|2
|68.0
|K.Salter, Liberty
|4
|47
|268
|5
|67.0
|T.Harden, UCLA
|4
|36
|264
|2
|66.0
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|4
|47
|263
|3
|65.8
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|4
|52
|263
|2
|65.8
|G.Ervin, Nebraska
|3
|38
|196
|1
|65.3
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|4
|52
|261
|3
|65.2
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|4
|54
|259
|3
|64.8
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|4
|56
|259
|3
|64.8
|J.Small, Tennessee
|4
|42
|258
|1
|64.5
|J.Waters, Duke
|4
|39
|258
|7
|64.5
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|4
|31
|256
|3
|64.0
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|4
|49
|255
|1
|63.8
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|4
|50
|255
|4
|63.8
|J.Smith, Temple
|3
|30
|191
|1
|63.7
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|4
|37
|253
|4
|63.2
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|5
|53
|312
|2
|62.4
|R.Love, Illinois
|4
|44
|248
|1
|62.0
|I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|30
|185
|0
|61.7
|N.Wright, South Florida
|4
|56
|246
|1
|61.5
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|3
|34
|184
|2
|61.3
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|4
|50
|245
|1
|61.2
|B.Lucas, Liberty
|4
|39
|244
|2
|61.0
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|4
|58
|243
|1
|60.8
|J.Knighton, SMU
|3
|40
|182
|0
|60.7
|J.Jackson, Utah
|4
|39
|239
|0
|59.8
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|5
|56
|298
|2
|59.6
|D.Booth, Utah St.
|4
|42
|238
|2
|59.5
|R.Leonard, Duke
|4
|29
|238
|4
|59.5
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|5
|58
|297
|1
|59.4
|I.Ifanse, California
|4
|42
|236
|4
|59.0
|D.Hishaw, Kansas
|4
|33
|235
|3
|58.8
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|4
|35
|235
|3
|58.8
|R.Clark, Southern Miss.
|4
|33
|234
|2
|58.5
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|4
|58
|234
|1
|58.5
|A.Daniels, Texas A&M
|4
|39
|234
|2
|58.5
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|4
|49
|234
|2
|58.5
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|4
|37
|230
|2
|57.5
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|5
|74
|287
|0
|57.4
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|4
|52
|225
|3
|56.2
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|3
|37
|168
|1
|56.0
|L.Martin, BYU
|4
|56
|223
|2
|55.8
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|5
|56
|278
|3
|55.6
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|4
|38
|220
|1
|55.0
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|4
|44
|219
|3
|54.8
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|4
|42
|218
|2
|54.5
|L.Smothers, Jacksonville St.
|4
|41
|218
|4
|54.5
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|5
|49
|270
|0
|54.0
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|4
|49
|215
|1
|53.8
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|4
|32
|215
|3
|53.8
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|4
|43
|214
|1
|53.5
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|3
|36
|160
|0
|53.3
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|4
|50
|213
|2
|53.2
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|4
|53
|212
|2
|53.0
|M.Johnson, Florida
|4
|46
|211
|3
|52.8
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|4
|39
|211
|7
|52.8
|J.James, Oregon
|4
|28
|209
|6
|52.2
|T.Cooley, Georgia Tech
|4
|39
|208
|3
|52.0
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|4
|50
|208
|2
|52.0
|J.Sims, Nebraska
|3
|30
|156
|1
|52.0
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|4
|51
|206
|2
|51.5
|L.Johnson, SMU
|3
|27
|153
|1
|51.0
|C.McDonald, Maryland
|4
|26
|204
|2
|51.0
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|4
|49
|203
|1
|50.8
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|4
|53
|203
|5
|50.8
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|4
|57
|201
|4
|50.2
|B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan
|3
|40
|150
|2
|50.0
|R.Williams, Alabama
|4
|38
|198
|1
|49.5
|C.Wheaton, SMU
|3
|32
|148
|2
|49.3
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|4
|39
|196
|1
|49.0
|J.Daniels, LSU
|4
|45
|193
|2
|48.2
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|4
|47
|192
|1
|48.0
|T.Lawton, James Madison
|4
|32
|191
|3
|47.8
|L.Lingard, Akron
|4
|35
|191
|1
|47.8
|D.Fofana, Navy
|3
|32
|143
|1
|47.7
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|3
|31
|143
|1
|47.7
|A.Green, Arkansas
|4
|31
|190
|2
|47.5
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|4
|40
|189
|4
|47.2
|P.Smith, Vanderbilt
|5
|52
|236
|2
|47.2
|B.Brooks, North Carolina
|3
|34
|140
|1
|46.7
|S.Thomas, New Mexico St.
|5
|43
|233
|3
|46.6
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|4
|55
|186
|3
|46.5
|N.Peat, Missouri
|4
|44
|186
|2
|46.5
|J.Armstead, San Diego St.
|5
|48
|230
|4
|46.0
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|4
|64
|184
|1
|46.0
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|4
|24
|184
|1
|46.0
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|4
|42
|184
|2
|46.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|4
|35
|184
|2
|46.0
|C.Morris, TCU
|4
|29
|184
|2
|46.0
|A.Allen, Miami
|3
|26
|137
|2
|45.7
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|2
|34
|91
|1
|45.5
|A.Stredick, California
|4
|38
|182
|2
|45.5
|S.Tyler, Minnesota
|3
|30
|136
|0
|45.3
|D.Brooks, Arizona St.
|2
|21
|90
|0
|45.0
|D.Finn, Toledo
|4
|42
|180
|2
|45.0
|J.Glover, Utah
|4
|48
|179
|2
|44.8
|D.Pendergrass, Baylor
|3
|28
|134
|1
|44.7
|M.Garcia, East Carolina
|4
|32
|178
|1
|44.5
|R.Hammond, Pittsburgh
|4
|39
|178
|3
|44.5
|T.Walker, Oklahoma
|4
|34
|176
|2
|44.0
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|4
|40
|176
|1
|44.0
|R.Dubinion, Arkansas
|4
|41
|174
|1
|43.5
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|4
|34
|172
|2
|43.0
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|4
|42
|171
|3
|42.8
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|4
|40
|171
|2
|42.8
|O.Allison, Ohio
|5
|67
|212
|1
|42.4
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|4
|41
|168
|2
|42.0
|B.Jackson, Tulsa
|4
|29
|166
|0
|41.5
|B.Pribula, Penn St.
|4
|28
|166
|2
|41.5
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|4
|41
|164
|2
|41.0
|J.Barnes, Oklahoma
|3
|28
|122
|1
|40.7
|S.Dollars, Nevada
|4
|48
|161
|2
|40.2
|D.Houston, Uconn
|4
|34
|161
|0
|40.2
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|3
|38
|120
|2
|40.0
|H.Reed, Army
|4
|35
|159
|1
|39.8
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|3
|40
|118
|0
|39.3
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|4
|28
|157
|1
|39.2
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|3
|31
|117
|1
|39.0
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|4
|37
|154
|1
|38.5
|N.Johnson, Utah
|4
|47
|150
|3
|37.5
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|4
|45
|149
|1
|37.2
|T.Shough, Texas Tech
|4
|48
|149
|2
|37.2
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|4
|31
|148
|1
|37.0
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|3
|23
|110
|0
|36.7
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|4
|34
|146
|3
|36.5
|I.Guerendo, Louisville
|4
|31
|142
|1
|35.5
|S.Smith, Memphis
|4
|29
|142
|2
|35.5
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|3
|21
|105
|1
|35.0
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|4
|42
|140
|1
|35.0
|J.Patterson, Iowa
|3
|21
|104
|1
|34.7
