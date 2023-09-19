NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg N.Noel, Appalachian St. 3 76 420 4 140.0 J.Ott, California 2 40…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg N.Noel, Appalachian St. 3 76 420 4 140.0 J.Ott, California 2 40 266 3 133.0 A.Estime, Notre Dame 4 63 521 5 130.2 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 3 67 358 7 119.3 K.Vidal, Troy 3 53 358 0 119.3 E.Bailey, TCU 3 56 357 1 119.0 K.Monangai, Rutgers 3 58 357 5 119.0 D.Edwards, Georgia 1 20 118 1 118.0 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 3 40 351 1 117.0 J.Jordan, Louisville 3 32 344 4 114.7 D.Taylor, Minnesota 3 56 334 2 111.3 R.Ali, Marshall 2 36 222 5 111.0 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 3 51 325 3 108.3 O.Hampton, North Carolina 3 55 317 6 105.7 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 3 52 314 2 104.7 D.Neal, Kansas 3 40 303 5 101.0 J.Wright, Tennessee 3 41 296 0 98.7 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 3 39 295 5 98.3 B.Watson, Memphis 3 40 295 4 98.3 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 3 47 289 2 96.3 T.Etienne, Florida 3 41 281 2 93.7 J.Smith, Temple 2 24 187 1 93.5 C.Schrader, Missouri 3 51 280 1 93.3 B.Brown, South Florida 3 65 275 4 91.7 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 4 71 366 3 91.5 J.Brooks, Texas 3 47 273 1 91.0 N.Carter, Michigan St. 3 54 272 4 90.7 L.Webb, South Alabama 3 34 272 4 90.7 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 3 50 269 1 89.7 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 3 37 268 1 89.3 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 3 40 267 4 89.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 3 36 266 5 88.7 B.Allen, Wisconsin 3 36 255 4 85.0 B.Corum, Michigan 3 37 254 6 84.7 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 3 43 249 2 83.0 E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 3 58 248 2 82.7 K.Barnes, UTSA 3 51 245 1 81.7 R.Hemby, Maryland 3 40 243 4 81.0 C.Steele, UCLA 3 30 243 2 81.0 J.Waters, Duke 3 32 240 5 80.0 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 3 49 239 2 79.7 R.Harvey, UCF 3 39 239 4 79.7 G.Garcia, Kent St. 3 57 238 2 79.3 J.Sims, Nebraska 2 29 158 1 79.0 R.Davis, Kentucky 3 33 236 3 78.7 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 3 39 236 1 78.7 L.Diggs, LSU 2 24 156 1 78.0 D.Richardson, Baylor 2 30 156 0 78.0 T.Harden, UCLA 3 25 233 2 77.7 T.Castellanos, Boston College 3 41 231 2 77.0 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 3 28 231 2 77.0 K.Black, James Madison 3 37 228 0 76.0 B.Daily, Army 3 56 228 3 76.0 W.Shipley, Clemson 3 36 225 0 75.0 O.Burk, Air Force 3 39 222 2 74.0 L.McCammon, FAU 2 20 148 1 74.0 Q.Cooley, Liberty 3 41 221 0 73.7 Z.Larrier, Air Force 3 43 220 3 73.3 H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe 3 22 220 2 73.3 S.Lawrence, FIU 4 47 291 2 72.8 M.Cooper, Ball St. 3 49 218 1 72.7 D.Hankins, UTEP 4 55 289 1 72.2 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 3 36 216 0 72.0 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 3 34 216 2 72.0 M.Hughes, Tulane 3 45 216 1 72.0 B.Irving, Oregon 3 27 216 3 72.0 S.Evans, E. Michigan 3 35 214 1 71.3 J.Dart, Mississippi 3 32 213 2 71.0 B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan 2 38 142 2 71.0 J.Jackson, Utah 3 33 213 0 71.0 J.Richardson, UCF 3 33 213 0 71.0 J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 26 211 1 70.3 J.Knighton, SMU 2 32 140 0 70.0 N.Wright, South Florida 3 41 210 0 70.0 A.Tecza, Navy 3 26 209 1 69.7 K.Allen, Penn St. 3 42 208 2 69.3 R.Leonard, Duke 3 25 208 3 69.3 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 3 42 208 0 69.3 L.Allen, Syracuse 3 41 207 5 69.0 I.Ifanse, California 3 36 206 4 68.7 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 3 50 202 4 67.3 J.Small, Tennessee 3 33 197 0 65.7 T.Cooley, Georgia Tech 3 32 196 3 65.3 G.Ervin, Nebraska 3 38 196 1 65.3 J.Jones, Charlotte 3 32 196 2 65.3 S.Bangura, Ohio 4 65 261 0 65.2 L.Martin, BYU 3 45 195 2 65.0 T.Benson, Florida St. 3 35 194 4 64.7 B.Brooks, North Carolina 2 26 128 1 64.0 H.Parrish, Miami 3 26 192 1 64.0 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 3 30 191 4 63.7 K.Salter, Liberty 3 38 191 3 63.7 K.Bullock, South Alabama 3 44 190 1 63.3 A.Green, Arkansas 3 28 190 2 63.3 J.Ford, Tulsa 3 43 187 1 62.3 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 3 38 186 2 62.0 D.Mockobee, Purdue 3 49 186 2 62.0 I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe 3 30 185 0 61.7 C.Filkins, Stanford 3 24 184 1 61.3 J.White, Georgia Southern 3 34 184 2 61.3 R.Williams, Alabama 3 30 177 1 59.0 J.Moore, Duke 3 28 176 2 58.7 D.Hishaw, Kansas 3 25 175 3 58.3 E.Michel, Air Force 3 40 174 3 58.0 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 2 26 113 0 56.5 D.Pendergrass, Baylor 2 22 113 1 56.5 T.Ward, Kansas St. 3 37 168 1 56.0 M.Wiley, Arizona 3 38 168 1 56.0 A.Peasley, Wyoming 2 21 111 1 55.5 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 3 22 166 3 55.3 P.Mafah, Clemson 3 25 166 3 55.3 C.McDonald, Maryland 3 21 166 2 55.3 K.Robichaux, Boston College 3 42 166 2 55.3 R.Love, Illinois 3 32 163 1 54.3 B.Armstrong, NC State 3 37 161 3 53.7 T.Walker, Oklahoma 3 29 161 2 53.7 M.Garcia, East Carolina 3 26 160 0 53.3 D.Houston, Uconn 3 33 159 0 53.0 J.McClellan, Alabama 3 35 158 1 52.7 R.Clark, Southern Miss. 3 29 157 1 52.3 J.Daniels, LSU 3 35 156 2 52.0 T.Lawton, James Madison 3 26 156 3 52.0 R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 3 38 155 0 51.7 J.James, Oregon 3 21 155 5 51.7 N.Singleton, Penn St. 3 36 154 5 51.3 L.Johnson, SMU 3 27 153 1 51.0 H.Reed, Army 3 33 153 1 51.0 D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 3 26 152 1 50.7 A.Stredick, California 3 32 152 1 50.7 A.Watkins, Tulsa 3 35 152 0 50.7 V.Rosa, Uconn 3 28 150 2 50.0 P.Smith, Vanderbilt 4 40 200 1 50.0 T.Burgess, UTEP 4 37 199 1 49.8 A.Daniels, Texas A&M 3 34 149 2 49.7 B.Jackson, Tulsa 3 27 149 0 49.7 M.Johnson, Florida 3 30 148 3 49.3 N.Johnson, Utah 3 33 148 3 49.3 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 3 36 148 2 49.3 C.Porter, Northwestern 3 33 147 0 49.0 J.Armstead, San Diego St. 4 38 195 2 48.8 S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 4 34 195 3 48.8 C.Morris, TCU 3 23 146 2 48.7 M.Washington, Buffalo 3 36 146 2 48.7 L.Altmyer, Illinois 3 26 145 2 48.3 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 3 44 145 4 48.3 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 4 40 193 2 48.2 D.Finn, Toledo 3 36 144 2 48.0 E.Jones, Cincinnati 3 40 144 3 48.0 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 3 28 144 2 48.0 D.Fofana, Navy 3 32 143 1 47.7 B.Lucas, Liberty 3 28 142 1 47.3 J.Lucas, Indiana 3 29 141 2 47.0 J.Milroe, Alabama 2 22 92 2 46.0 A.Allen, Miami 3 26 137 2 45.7 T.Shough, Texas Tech 3 44 137 2 45.7 K.Johnson, Iowa 2 34 91 1 45.5 D.Edwards, Colorado 3 25 136 1 45.3 S.Tyler, Minnesota 3 30 136 0 45.3 D.Booth, Utah St. 3 21 135 2 45.0 D.Brooks, Arizona St. 2 21 90 0 45.0 A.Brown, N. Illinois 3 46 130 1 43.3 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 4 37 173 0 43.2 O.Allison, Ohio 4 54 170 1 42.5 I.Jacobs, UAB 3 27 127 1 42.3 S.Smith, Memphis 3 27 127 2 42.3 C.Norton, Iowa St. 3 41 123 0 41.0 J.Barnes, Oklahoma 3 28 122 1 40.7 R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 3 27 121 0 40.3 N.Peat, Missouri 3 29 121 1 40.3 R.Cook, Buffalo 3 30 120 0 40.0 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 3 22 120 1 40.0 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 2 30 80 0 40.0 S.Dollars, Nevada 3 32 119 2 39.7 T.Lavatai, Navy 3 40 118 0 39.3 O.Adaway, North Texas 3 31 117 1 39.0 R.Reese, Baylor 3 26 117 2 39.0 D.Robinson, Charlotte 3 26 117 1 39.0 D.Maye, North Carolina 3 28 116 1 38.7 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 3 35 115 1 38.3 B.Pribula, Penn St. 3 20 111 2 37.0 J.Thomas, UNLV 3 26 111 3 37.0 M.Dukes, South Florida 3 23 110 0 36.7 S.Clayton-Johnson, Tulane 3 23 109 0 36.3 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 3 20 108 2 36.0 J.Anderson, West Virginia 3 28 107 1 35.7 R.Harris, East Carolina 3 26 107 2 35.7 T.Sanders, TCU 3 28 107 4 35.7 I.Guerendo, Louisville 3 22 106 1 35.3 G.Greene, West Virginia 3 21 105 1 35.0 C.Hill, Texas State 2 25 70 0 35.0 K.Johnson, Colorado St. 2 22 70 0 35.0 J.Patterson, Iowa 3 21 104 1 34.7 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 3 38 104 1 34.7 D.Carter, Pittsburgh 3 21 103 1 34.3 S.Sneed, Houston 3 26 103 1 34.3 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 3 29 102 0 34.0 E.Collins, Oklahoma St. 3 25 102 1 34.0 D.James, Wyoming 3 34 102 0 34.0 D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky 3 20 100 0 33.3 Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 3 30 100 1 33.3

