NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|3
|76
|420
|4
|140.0
|J.Ott, California
|2
|40
|266
|3
|133.0
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|4
|63
|521
|5
|130.2
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|3
|67
|358
|7
|119.3
|K.Vidal, Troy
|3
|53
|358
|0
|119.3
|E.Bailey, TCU
|3
|56
|357
|1
|119.0
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|3
|58
|357
|5
|119.0
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|1
|20
|118
|1
|118.0
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|3
|40
|351
|1
|117.0
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|3
|32
|344
|4
|114.7
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|3
|56
|334
|2
|111.3
|R.Ali, Marshall
|2
|36
|222
|5
|111.0
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|3
|51
|325
|3
|108.3
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|3
|55
|317
|6
|105.7
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|3
|52
|314
|2
|104.7
|D.Neal, Kansas
|3
|40
|303
|5
|101.0
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|3
|41
|296
|0
|98.7
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|3
|39
|295
|5
|98.3
|B.Watson, Memphis
|3
|40
|295
|4
|98.3
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|3
|47
|289
|2
|96.3
|T.Etienne, Florida
|3
|41
|281
|2
|93.7
|J.Smith, Temple
|2
|24
|187
|1
|93.5
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|3
|51
|280
|1
|93.3
|B.Brown, South Florida
|3
|65
|275
|4
|91.7
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|4
|71
|366
|3
|91.5
|J.Brooks, Texas
|3
|47
|273
|1
|91.0
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|3
|54
|272
|4
|90.7
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|3
|34
|272
|4
|90.7
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|3
|50
|269
|1
|89.7
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|3
|37
|268
|1
|89.3
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|3
|40
|267
|4
|89.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|3
|36
|266
|5
|88.7
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|3
|36
|255
|4
|85.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|3
|37
|254
|6
|84.7
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|3
|43
|249
|2
|83.0
|E.Gilliam, Fresno St.
|3
|58
|248
|2
|82.7
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|3
|51
|245
|1
|81.7
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|3
|40
|243
|4
|81.0
|C.Steele, UCLA
|3
|30
|243
|2
|81.0
|J.Waters, Duke
|3
|32
|240
|5
|80.0
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|3
|49
|239
|2
|79.7
|R.Harvey, UCF
|3
|39
|239
|4
|79.7
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|3
|57
|238
|2
|79.3
|J.Sims, Nebraska
|2
|29
|158
|1
|79.0
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|3
|33
|236
|3
|78.7
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|3
|39
|236
|1
|78.7
|L.Diggs, LSU
|2
|24
|156
|1
|78.0
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|2
|30
|156
|0
|78.0
|T.Harden, UCLA
|3
|25
|233
|2
|77.7
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|3
|41
|231
|2
|77.0
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|3
|28
|231
|2
|77.0
|K.Black, James Madison
|3
|37
|228
|0
|76.0
|B.Daily, Army
|3
|56
|228
|3
|76.0
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|3
|36
|225
|0
|75.0
|O.Burk, Air Force
|3
|39
|222
|2
|74.0
|L.McCammon, FAU
|2
|20
|148
|1
|74.0
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|3
|41
|221
|0
|73.7
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|3
|43
|220
|3
|73.3
|H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|22
|220
|2
|73.3
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|4
|47
|291
|2
|72.8
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|3
|49
|218
|1
|72.7
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|4
|55
|289
|1
|72.2
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|3
|36
|216
|0
|72.0
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|3
|34
|216
|2
|72.0
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|3
|45
|216
|1
|72.0
|B.Irving, Oregon
|3
|27
|216
|3
|72.0
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|3
|35
|214
|1
|71.3
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|3
|32
|213
|2
|71.0
|B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan
|2
|38
|142
|2
|71.0
|J.Jackson, Utah
|3
|33
|213
|0
|71.0
|J.Richardson, UCF
|3
|33
|213
|0
|71.0
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|26
|211
|1
|70.3
|J.Knighton, SMU
|2
|32
|140
|0
|70.0
|N.Wright, South Florida
|3
|41
|210
|0
|70.0
|A.Tecza, Navy
|3
|26
|209
|1
|69.7
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|3
|42
|208
|2
|69.3
|R.Leonard, Duke
|3
|25
|208
|3
|69.3
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|3
|42
|208
|0
|69.3
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|3
|41
|207
|5
|69.0
|I.Ifanse, California
|3
|36
|206
|4
|68.7
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|3
|50
|202
|4
|67.3
|J.Small, Tennessee
|3
|33
|197
|0
|65.7
|T.Cooley, Georgia Tech
|3
|32
|196
|3
|65.3
|G.Ervin, Nebraska
|3
|38
|196
|1
|65.3
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|3
|32
|196
|2
|65.3
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|4
|65
|261
|0
|65.2
|L.Martin, BYU
|3
|45
|195
|2
|65.0
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|3
|35
|194
|4
|64.7
|B.Brooks, North Carolina
|2
|26
|128
|1
|64.0
|H.Parrish, Miami
|3
|26
|192
|1
|64.0
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|3
|30
|191
|4
|63.7
|K.Salter, Liberty
|3
|38
|191
|3
|63.7
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|3
|44
|190
|1
|63.3
|A.Green, Arkansas
|3
|28
|190
|2
|63.3
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|3
|43
|187
|1
|62.3
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|3
|38
|186
|2
|62.0
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|3
|49
|186
|2
|62.0
|I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|30
|185
|0
|61.7
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|3
|24
|184
|1
|61.3
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|3
|34
|184
|2
|61.3
|R.Williams, Alabama
|3
|30
|177
|1
|59.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|3
|28
|176
|2
|58.7
|D.Hishaw, Kansas
|3
|25
|175
|3
|58.3
|E.Michel, Air Force
|3
|40
|174
|3
|58.0
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|2
|26
|113
|0
|56.5
|D.Pendergrass, Baylor
|2
|22
|113
|1
|56.5
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|3
|37
|168
|1
|56.0
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|3
|38
|168
|1
|56.0
|A.Peasley, Wyoming
|2
|21
|111
|1
|55.5
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|3
|22
|166
|3
|55.3
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|3
|25
|166
|3
|55.3
|C.McDonald, Maryland
|3
|21
|166
|2
|55.3
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|3
|42
|166
|2
|55.3
|R.Love, Illinois
|3
|32
|163
|1
|54.3
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|3
|37
|161
|3
|53.7
|T.Walker, Oklahoma
|3
|29
|161
|2
|53.7
|M.Garcia, East Carolina
|3
|26
|160
|0
|53.3
|D.Houston, Uconn
|3
|33
|159
|0
|53.0
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|3
|35
|158
|1
|52.7
|R.Clark, Southern Miss.
|3
|29
|157
|1
|52.3
|J.Daniels, LSU
|3
|35
|156
|2
|52.0
|T.Lawton, James Madison
|3
|26
|156
|3
|52.0
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|38
|155
|0
|51.7
|J.James, Oregon
|3
|21
|155
|5
|51.7
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|3
|36
|154
|5
|51.3
|L.Johnson, SMU
|3
|27
|153
|1
|51.0
|H.Reed, Army
|3
|33
|153
|1
|51.0
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|3
|26
|152
|1
|50.7
|A.Stredick, California
|3
|32
|152
|1
|50.7
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|3
|35
|152
|0
|50.7
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|3
|28
|150
|2
|50.0
|P.Smith, Vanderbilt
|4
|40
|200
|1
|50.0
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|4
|37
|199
|1
|49.8
|A.Daniels, Texas A&M
|3
|34
|149
|2
|49.7
|B.Jackson, Tulsa
|3
|27
|149
|0
|49.7
|M.Johnson, Florida
|3
|30
|148
|3
|49.3
|N.Johnson, Utah
|3
|33
|148
|3
|49.3
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|3
|36
|148
|2
|49.3
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|3
|33
|147
|0
|49.0
|J.Armstead, San Diego St.
|4
|38
|195
|2
|48.8
|S.Thomas, New Mexico St.
|4
|34
|195
|3
|48.8
|C.Morris, TCU
|3
|23
|146
|2
|48.7
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|3
|36
|146
|2
|48.7
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|3
|26
|145
|2
|48.3
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|3
|44
|145
|4
|48.3
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|4
|40
|193
|2
|48.2
|D.Finn, Toledo
|3
|36
|144
|2
|48.0
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|3
|40
|144
|3
|48.0
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|3
|28
|144
|2
|48.0
|D.Fofana, Navy
|3
|32
|143
|1
|47.7
|B.Lucas, Liberty
|3
|28
|142
|1
|47.3
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|3
|29
|141
|2
|47.0
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|2
|22
|92
|2
|46.0
|A.Allen, Miami
|3
|26
|137
|2
|45.7
|T.Shough, Texas Tech
|3
|44
|137
|2
|45.7
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|2
|34
|91
|1
|45.5
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|3
|25
|136
|1
|45.3
|S.Tyler, Minnesota
|3
|30
|136
|0
|45.3
|D.Booth, Utah St.
|3
|21
|135
|2
|45.0
|D.Brooks, Arizona St.
|2
|21
|90
|0
|45.0
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|3
|46
|130
|1
|43.3
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|4
|37
|173
|0
|43.2
|O.Allison, Ohio
|4
|54
|170
|1
|42.5
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|3
|27
|127
|1
|42.3
|S.Smith, Memphis
|3
|27
|127
|2
|42.3
|C.Norton, Iowa St.
|3
|41
|123
|0
|41.0
|J.Barnes, Oklahoma
|3
|28
|122
|1
|40.7
|R.Montgomery, Cincinnati
|3
|27
|121
|0
|40.3
|N.Peat, Missouri
|3
|29
|121
|1
|40.3
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|3
|30
|120
|0
|40.0
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|3
|22
|120
|1
|40.0
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|2
|30
|80
|0
|40.0
|S.Dollars, Nevada
|3
|32
|119
|2
|39.7
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|3
|40
|118
|0
|39.3
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|3
|31
|117
|1
|39.0
|R.Reese, Baylor
|3
|26
|117
|2
|39.0
|D.Robinson, Charlotte
|3
|26
|117
|1
|39.0
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|3
|28
|116
|1
|38.7
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|3
|35
|115
|1
|38.3
|B.Pribula, Penn St.
|3
|20
|111
|2
|37.0
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|3
|26
|111
|3
|37.0
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|3
|23
|110
|0
|36.7
|S.Clayton-Johnson, Tulane
|3
|23
|109
|0
|36.3
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|3
|20
|108
|2
|36.0
|J.Anderson, West Virginia
|3
|28
|107
|1
|35.7
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|3
|26
|107
|2
|35.7
|T.Sanders, TCU
|3
|28
|107
|4
|35.7
|I.Guerendo, Louisville
|3
|22
|106
|1
|35.3
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|3
|21
|105
|1
|35.0
|C.Hill, Texas State
|2
|25
|70
|0
|35.0
|K.Johnson, Colorado St.
|2
|22
|70
|0
|35.0
|J.Patterson, Iowa
|3
|21
|104
|1
|34.7
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|3
|38
|104
|1
|34.7
|D.Carter, Pittsburgh
|3
|21
|103
|1
|34.3
|S.Sneed, Houston
|3
|26
|103
|1
|34.3
|J.Benjamin, Rutgers
|3
|29
|102
|0
|34.0
|E.Collins, Oklahoma St.
|3
|25
|102
|1
|34.0
|D.James, Wyoming
|3
|34
|102
|0
|34.0
|D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky
|3
|20
|100
|0
|33.3
|Z.Wallace, Arkansas St.
|3
|30
|100
|1
|33.3
