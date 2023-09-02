NASCAR-Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Results

Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 148…

Saturday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 148 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 148, 49.

3. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 148, 54.

4. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 148, 44.

5. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 148, 32.

6. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford, 148, 34.

7. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 148, 43.

8. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 148, 29.

9. (14) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 148, 0.

10. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 148, 32.

11. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 148, 26.

12. (10) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 148, 31.

13. (19) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 148, 27.

14. (8) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 148, 23.

15. (17) Corey Heim, Toyota, 148, 0.

16. (22) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 148, 0.

17. (11) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 148, 20.

18. (24) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 148, 19.

19. (27) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 148, 18.

20. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 148, 17.

21. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 148, 16.

22. (33) Chad Finchum, Ford, 148, 15.

23. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 148, 0.

24. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 148, 13.

25. (18) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 148, 12.

26. (34) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 148, 11.

27. (32) Matt Mills, Toyota, 148, 0.

28. (30) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 148, 9.

29. (36) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 148, 8.

30. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 148, 7.

31. (28) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 148, 6.

32. (29) Timmy Hill, Ford, 148, 0.

33. (23) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 147, 4.

34. (35) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 147, 3.

35. (25) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 147, 2.

36. (38) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 145, 1.

37. (37) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 143, 1.

38. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.504 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 53 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.657 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Nemechek 0-46; K.Larson 47; A.Hill 48-49; J.Nemechek 50-92; A.Hill 93-95; J.Nemechek 96-104; A.Hill 105; P.Retzlaff 106-110; A.Hill 111-119; D.Hamlin 120; A.Hill 121-123; D.Hamlin 124-133; A.Hill 134-136; J.Nemechek 137; A.Hill 138-145; D.Hamlin 146-148

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 4 times for 99 laps; A.Hill, 7 times for 29 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 14 laps; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 5 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 5; A.Hill, 4; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Custer, 2; S.Mayer, 2; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 919; 2. J.Allgaier, 892; 3. J.Nemechek, 891; 4. C.Custer, 817; 5. S.Mayer, 755; 6. J.Berry, 733; 7. S.Creed, 683; 8. D.Hemric, 679; 9. C.Smith, 675; 10. P.Kligerman, 643; 11. R.Herbst, 623; 12. S.Smith, 609; 13. J.Burton, 573; 14. B.Jones, 555; 15. B.Moffitt, 527; 16. K.Grala, 461.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

