NASCAR-Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Results

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

3. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

4. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

5. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

6. (6) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

7. (10) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 200, 31.

8. (18) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

9. (11) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (31) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 200, 27.

11. (26) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

12. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 25.

13. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (20) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 199, 23.

15. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (37) Mason Massey, Ford, 199, 21.

17. (23) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199, 35.

19. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

20. (29) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 198, 17.

21. (25) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (38) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 198, 15.

23. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 198, 16.

24. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 198, 13.

25. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (28) Leland Honeyman, Ford, 197, 11.

27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 197, 10.

28. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (22) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

30. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 196, 7.

31. (30) Nick Leitz, Ford, 194, 0.

32. (12) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 186, 5.

33. (35) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, brakes, 140, 4.

34. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 120, 3.

35. (2) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 97, 17.

36. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 60, 10.

37. (13) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 1.

38. (19) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 109.256 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 44 minutes, 45 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 7.521 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-40; J.Nemechek 41-48; C.Custer 49-51; J.Nemechek 52-78; S.Smith 79; J.Nemechek 80-93; B.Jones 94-95; J.Nemechek 96-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 4 times for 154 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 40 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 6; A.Hill, 4; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Custer, 2; S.Mayer, 2; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 1010; 2. J.Nemechek, 1005; 3. J.Allgaier, 970; 4. C.Custer, 871; 5. J.Berry, 803; 6. S.Mayer, 782; 7. S.Creed, 754; 8. D.Hemric, 714; 9. C.Smith, 711; 10. P.Kligerman, 698; 11. R.Herbst, 673; 12. S.Smith, 646; 13. B.Jones, 620; 14. J.Burton, 617; 15. B.Moffitt, 570; 16. P.Retzlaff, 511.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

